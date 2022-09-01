Read full article on original website
KLBK’s Ag Journal Forecast: Monday, September 5th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag Journal weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 65°. Winds SE→NW 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 93°. Winds SW→E 12-18 MPH. We will keep a few clouds around the South...
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity kicks off 2022 Blitz Build on Labor Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be kicking off its third annual Blitz Build with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on Labor Day, September 5, 2022, at their construction site located at 3318 East Dartmouth St. Lubbock, TX 79403. Local volunteers and businesses will...
City of Lubbock accepting applications for various boards, committees
The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions. The City of Lubbock encourages all Lubbock residents to apply! This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future. The term for these positions start March 1, 2023, and the deadline to submit an application is Friday, September 30, 2021. If you have previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2020, your application will be considered. It is encouraged that you login and update your application to ensure the City of Lubbock has the most up-to-date information on file.
KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: September 5th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Dry and warm. High of 91°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH. Mostly dry and cool. Low of 66°. Winds W 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Dry and warm. High of 91°. Winds W/E 8-13 MPH.
Honor walk scheduled Monday for Dalhart JV football player
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a social media post, the family of Dalhart JV football player, Yahir Cancino announced that they will host an honor walk at 8:00 p.m. at the University Medical Center in Lubbock on Monday. The family also stated that Yahir was scheduled to undergo surgery...
Enzo is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Enzo as their Pet of the Day for Monday September 5. Reach out to LAS to adopt Enzo at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Enzo!
LFR provides update on Sunday’s fire near 34th Street & York Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock Fire Rescue released additional information concerning a structure fire late Sunday afternoon in Central Lubbock. The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of 34th Street. According to LFR, units arrive on scene and discovered a single story commercial building...
PoliTech to host panel forum on abortion at Texas Tech on Thursday, Sept. 8
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — PoliTech will host a panel forum to discuss the topic of Abortion in Texas. This is an important issue in which constructive discourse is crucial at this time. The group of 6 panelists includes representatives from special-interest groups and state legislators from across the political spectrum.
THSRA Region 2 Rodeo to visit Levelland, September 9-10
LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Levelland will host the Texas High School Rodeo Association Region 2 Rodeo on September 9-10, 2022, at the Mallet Arena & Event Center. On Saturday, September 9 the rodeo will begin at 2 pm. Sunday’s activities will include church at 8 am and the rodeo will start at 9 am. There is no charge to watch the performances.
Motorcycle crashes into Lubbock home Sunday afternoon, 1 seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Central Lubbock Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around around 4:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of 58th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a motorcycle crashed into a house. The motorcyclist suffered serious...
Covenant Children’s partners with Texas hospitals to expand NICU services
LUBBOCK, TX (PRESS RELEASE) — Covenant Children’s is partnering once again with Cook Children’s, this time to bring high-quality neonatal intensive care to families across West Texas. Starting September 3, Covenant and Cook’s will partner with Pediatrix Medical Group and Midland Memorial Hospital to enhance NICU services...
WBU-Lubbock professor integrates personal experiences into his 35 years of teaching
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Teaching government and political science courses is personal for Clint Inmon. That’s because the 77-year-old educator has lived what he teaches. And for the last 35 years, he has shared his personal knowledge of politics with students as an adjunct professor at Wayland Baptist University’s Lubbock campus. Inmon’s primary assignment has been teaching American Government, but he has also taught Constitutional Law and Texas Government. His hands-on experiences bring to life the principles he teaches in his classroom.
Dalhart football player injured in game passes away at UMC Children’s
DALHART and LUBBOCK, Texas — A Dalhart High School football player has died after sustaining a head injury during a game, according to a social media post by family. Sophomore Yahir Cancino was hurt during the fourth quarter of a junior varsity football game against Sundown High School in Dimmitt on Thursday.
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Sept. 4-10
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. **All Lubbock Public Library Locations will be closed on Monday, September 5 for Labor Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, September 6.**. Come to preschool storytime at the library! This...
LPD officer, 3 others injured after Central Lubbock crash Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a crash Sunday about 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of 66th Street and University Avenue. Images from the scene showed a pickup truck and police unit both damaged. The pickup truck was overturned on its side. Police said four people were taken...
Jehovah’s Witnesses return to door-to-door ministry in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Jehovah’s Witnesses resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning September 1 when a two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks...
LPD: 1 seriously injured in stabbing early Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The incident occurred just before 1:00 a.m. in the 4800 block of Avenue Q. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com officers were initially called to the scene following reports of a robbery.
Update: LPD officer injured in crash late Monday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating an officer-involved crash late Monday morning in Central Lubbock. The crash occurred at 50th Street and Avenue U just after 11:20 a.m. According to Captain Leath McClure, an LPD spokesperson, the incident began with officers investigating a suspicious vehicle in...
LPD provides update on Sunday’s officer-involved crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday afternoon officer-involved collision in Central Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the intersection of 66th Street and University Avenue on September 4th at 2:44 p.m. for reports of a collision with injuries.
Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center’s 52nd Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Festival on Sept. 10
The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/ Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The 52nd Annual Fall Festival will take place Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on the front lawn of the Garden & Arts Center located at 4215 University Avenue. The event features more than 50 vendors selling handmade craft items and fine art. This year’s Fall Festival will include live entertainment, a variety of food trucks, free art activities for kids, and art demonstrations in the Garden & Arts Center Studio. An exhibition of current artwork by Lubbock artists Seth and Nancy Neill will be featured in the Center’s Cultural Hall, as well as an exhibit of pastel artworks made by students of Henry Salley. This family-friendly event is free of charge.
