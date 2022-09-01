The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions. The City of Lubbock encourages all Lubbock residents to apply! This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future. The term for these positions start March 1, 2023, and the deadline to submit an application is Friday, September 30, 2021. If you have previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2020, your application will be considered. It is encouraged that you login and update your application to ensure the City of Lubbock has the most up-to-date information on file.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO