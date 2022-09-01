Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Yardbarker
Report: Ravens made new contract offer to Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens are running out of time to negotiate a contract extension with Lamar Jackson, and they may be increasing their efforts to get a deal done. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday that the Ravens have made an “improved offer” to Jackson. The star quarterback is said to be seeking a deal that is comparable to the $230 million fully guaranteed contract Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. Anderson notes that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti would never sign off on that.
Report: Trey Lance 'a little annoyed' after Jimmy Garoppolo decision
After seemingly endless summer trade chatter surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo, the San Francisco 49ers and the 30-year-old quarterback agreed to a restructured contract one week ago to keep him in the Bay Area as a backup. According to reports, upon hearing the news, starting signal-caller Trey Lance wasn't thrilled. Lance was...
Yardbarker
Can Bears Defensive Additions Help Stop NFC North Rivals?
The Chicago Bears offseason was mostly quiet on adding players to their defense. However, the team made some moves in the NFL Draft to get several defensive players. They got defensive players Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker, Dominique Robinson, and Elijah Hicks from the draft. But only Gordon and Brisker are...
Yardbarker
Matt LaFleur has a stern message for Packers' wide receiver room
Following preseason, the Green Bay Packers don’t yet have a clear-cut number one wide receiver. With the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, head coach Matt LaFleur is expecting someone in the wide receiver corps to step up this season and be a leader on the team. The Packers are mixing veterans like Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Randall Cobb with rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Is Jerry Jeudy The Cooper Kupp of 2022?
Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos is an exciting and highly talented young wide receiver. In his first two years as a pro, he has yet to prove that he was worthy of a top 15 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, a significant change at the quarterback position could mean Jeudy is primed for a breakout year for the 2022 NFL season. Similar to that of Cooper Kupp, who transformed into an MVP candidate last season with the help of veteran Quarterback, Matthew Stafford.
Yardbarker
Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawerence embracing underdog mentality in Week 1
Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawerence exhibited confidence, even though Dallas is a 1.5-point underdog in their season opener this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “We are?” said Lawerence in a Monday news conference. “OK, We’ll see. Then let the dogs eat.”. The Cowboys defense have not...
Yardbarker
The Minnesota Vikings Running Back Conundrum
The Minnesota Vikings over the last 15 years have always seemed to be great at the running back position. The likes of Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook have been the headliners for that, but no matter who has been back there, the Vikings have seemed to run the ball well. Only three times in the last 15 years have the Vikings finished outside the top 11 in team rushing yards. For a team with the amount of offensive line struggles that Minnesota has had, it is a huge testament to the talent in the Vikings backfield. This year though, it almost seems like there is too much talent.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur 'non-committal' on WR Allen Lazard's Week 1 status
The Green Bay Packers open up their 2022 regular season against one of their NFC North division rivals on Sunday in the Minnesota Vikings. On paper, the Vikings boast one of the better wide receiving corps in the NFL, with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and the newly acquired Jalen Reagor leading the way. The Packers, meanwhile, feature a mix of relatively underwhelming veteran choices like Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins and youngsters like Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and Christian Watson.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Detroit Lions re-signing former Packers QB Tim Boyle post drama
The Detroit Lions’ backup QB situation is a mess. The Detroit Lions are set with their starting quarterback Jared Goff. But the team has had a lot of questions about who would be Goff’s backup. Quarterback David Blough, a media darling figure in this year’s season of HBO’s Hard Knocks, was cut from the Lions’ first 53-man roster. He then went to the Minnesota Vikings, who cut Kellen Mond.
Yardbarker
New Cowboys T Jason Peters responds to past criticism of team
New Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters knew he would inevitably have to answer for old comments he made about his new team. Based on his responses, Peters certainly came prepared with some crowd-pleasing lines. Peters addressed comments that resurfaced after his signing with Dallas, when he called the organization...
Mitch Trubisky named Steelers captain, but does that mean he's starting?
When it comes to this year's NFL quarterback battles, the Pittsburgh Steelers have most teams beat. And the question of who will start under center in Week 1 got even more interesting when signal-caller Mitch Trubisky was named one of the team's captains on Monday -- even though it still isn't confirmed whether he is starting on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Yardbarker
Packers must improve two positions to have success in 2022
The Green Bay Packers made their final roster cuts on August 30th. They have also signed players that had been released from the team to the practice squad in the last week. In the last three seasons Green Bay has made it to the NFC Championship Game., just falling short of making it to the Super Bowl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
NFL Week 1 touchdown props: Four pass catchers in good spots
This NFL season, you can rely on articles penned by yours truly to cover two main prop types. Long catch props are the first, which you can read here in case you missed it. The second is why you clicked this article: touchdowns. Touchdown props have grown into one of...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Greg Jennings gave Packers rookie WRs simple but brilliant advice
Greg Jennings knows what it’s like to be a rookie with a great QB. The Green Bay Packers hope rookie wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson will step up for the offense this season. The Packers are without their 2021 leading receiver, as Davante Adams resides with the Las Vagas Raiders. Former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings recently gave some advice to the young men.
Comments / 0