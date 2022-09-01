ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

99.9 KEKB

Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?

Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
ABC 15 News

Strange lights spotted in Utah sky on Labor Day morning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Many thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start after a strange strand of lights appeared over the Utah sky. However, the lights were Starlink Satellites, according to findstarlink.com. A video from Josue Garay shows the satellites in Salt Lake City. Garay...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Heat advisories and warnings extended for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has extended the Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings in Utah. These were originally supposed to end on Monday evening, but will now be left in place until Wednesday at 8:00 PM.  The Excessive Heat Warning is for parts of lower Wasatch County (including St. George […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

More records broken as the heat goes on

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The broken record about us breaking records continues to play in Utah. Once again, we’ve bested a daily record, but with it came other records. We hit 103 in Salt Lake City Saturday, besting the old record for September 3 by a full 5 degrees. But 103 is also now […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Saint George, UT
St. George, UT
Utah State
ksl.com

2 injured in shooting at rodeo event near Utah Lake

GENOLA, Utah County — Two men were shot late Sunday during a rodeo event at Utah Lake, police said, and evidence suggests both men were hit by the same shot. The shooting happened at an arena at 6767 Lincoln Beach Road on the west side of West Mountain near the town of Genola, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. Police were called around 9 p.m. Sunday evening.
GENOLA, UT
cachevalleyfamilymagazine.com

Lessons From Century-Old Family Businesses in Cache Valley

Is there any institution more enduring or universal than a family business? And, a further question: What motivates a modern family in America — the land of easy mobility and limitless opportunity — to continue an enterprise founded by a long-passed ancestor?. Cache Valley is home to many...
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Heat Alerts expanded for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has expanded the locations of its Excessive Heat Warning locations in southern Utah and as added a Heat Advisory for much of northwestern Utah. Both of these will be in effect until Monday at 8 PM. The expanded territory for the Excessive Heat Warning includes the […]
UTAH STATE
KELOLAND TV

PHOTOS: Northern lights in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern lights painted the night skies across South Dakota late Saturday and early Sunday. The light shows are caused when the solar wind from the sun hits Earth’s upper atmosphere. This creates the aurora or lights you see in the sky. The...
POLITICS
castlecountryradio.com

Where you can see bright red kokanee salmon in Utah this fall

Autumn brings a lot of beautiful colors to Utah’s landscape, and driving to see the leaves change color is a popular activity for many locals. However, trees aren’t the only things that turn a brilliant shade of red in the fall — kokanee salmon do as well.
UTAH STATE
ABC 15 News

Man drowns in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — A 44-year-old man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border, according to authorities. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They say a visitor...
BOULDER CITY, NV

