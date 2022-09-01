Read full article on original website
Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?
Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
ABC 15 News
Strange lights spotted in Utah sky on Labor Day morning
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Many thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start after a strange strand of lights appeared over the Utah sky. However, the lights were Starlink Satellites, according to findstarlink.com. A video from Josue Garay shows the satellites in Salt Lake City. Garay...
Heat advisories and warnings extended for Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has extended the Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings in Utah. These were originally supposed to end on Monday evening, but will now be left in place until Wednesday at 8:00 PM. The Excessive Heat Warning is for parts of lower Wasatch County (including St. George […]
More records broken as the heat goes on
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The broken record about us breaking records continues to play in Utah. Once again, we’ve bested a daily record, but with it came other records. We hit 103 in Salt Lake City Saturday, besting the old record for September 3 by a full 5 degrees. But 103 is also now […]
ksl.com
Local author publishes book exploring ghost stories and lore of southern Utah
ST. GEORGE — As Halloween approaches, a new book by a St. George-based author that explores the ghost stories and legends of southern Utah could help you get your spooks on early. Darren Edwards, a high school teacher, came up with the idea for Supernatural Lore of Southern Utah...
ksl.com
2 injured in shooting at rodeo event near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — Two men were shot late Sunday during a rodeo event at Utah Lake, police said, and evidence suggests both men were hit by the same shot. The shooting happened at an arena at 6767 Lincoln Beach Road on the west side of West Mountain near the town of Genola, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. Police were called around 9 p.m. Sunday evening.
ksl.com
Local high school weather enthusiast ignites national attention with phenomenal photos
ST. GEORGE — Brody Cowing, a 16-year-old high school junior in Santa Clara, has a house that's easy to pick out among the rest in the cul-de-sac. Boats and hauling trucks surround the suburban house while weather instruments and antennas reach out from the roof. The weather equipment belongs to this teenage weather enthusiast.
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Mr. Rice Guy: Utah orthodontist, family man turned Internet-famous artist
TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – Unlike the majority of us who remember the early days of the coronavirus pandemic as an awfully depressing time, one Utahn took the circumstances as an opportunity to cultivate his very own art empire. Tim Bitner, who you may know on various social media platforms as “Mr. Rice Guy,” lives in […]
cachevalleyfamilymagazine.com
Lessons From Century-Old Family Businesses in Cache Valley
Is there any institution more enduring or universal than a family business? And, a further question: What motivates a modern family in America — the land of easy mobility and limitless opportunity — to continue an enterprise founded by a long-passed ancestor?. Cache Valley is home to many...
Heat Alerts expanded for Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has expanded the locations of its Excessive Heat Warning locations in southern Utah and as added a Heat Advisory for much of northwestern Utah. Both of these will be in effect until Monday at 8 PM. The expanded territory for the Excessive Heat Warning includes the […]
Wanted Utah felon arrested after Nebraska police respond to crash
A man who had a warrant out for his arrest in Cache County since December 2021 was found over the weekend in Nebraska.
ksl.com
15-year-old Utah musician gifted Steinway grand piano by couple
FARMINGTON — Grand pianos don't fall from the sky — except in cartoons. And they do at one Utah nonprofit that brings the gift of music around the community, according to its director. The Mundi Project receives an average of 40 to 50 donations of quality pianos each...
KELOLAND TV
PHOTOS: Northern lights in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern lights painted the night skies across South Dakota late Saturday and early Sunday. The light shows are caused when the solar wind from the sun hits Earth’s upper atmosphere. This creates the aurora or lights you see in the sky. The...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
KSLTV
Dead fish found on Utah shoreline, running out of cool water to survive
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — Record high temperatures this late in the summer and low water levels are killing some of the fish in Utah waters. “We’ve been having some Kokanee salmon that have been popping up dead,” said Chris Penne with the Division of Wildlife Resources. Dozens...
castlecountryradio.com
Where you can see bright red kokanee salmon in Utah this fall
Autumn brings a lot of beautiful colors to Utah’s landscape, and driving to see the leaves change color is a popular activity for many locals. However, trees aren’t the only things that turn a brilliant shade of red in the fall — kokanee salmon do as well.
Shooting near Utah Lake leaves 2 people injured, one person in custody
One victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was later reported to be stable. The other is in fair condition.
ABC 15 News
Man drowns in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — A 44-year-old man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border, according to authorities. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They say a visitor...
Gephardt Daily
Breaking: 1 in critical condition following 2 shootings at party near Utah Lake
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were injured during separate shootings at a party Sunday night near Utah Lake. Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon told Gephardt Daily two men were shot about 9 p.m. during a party at a rodeo arena on the west side of West Mountain at 6767 S. Lincoln Beach Road.
