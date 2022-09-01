Read full article on original website
kion546.com
Police say 5 shot at house party in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Five people were shot early Saturday at a house party in Northern California, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
kion546.com
Biden tests his political strength in return to the campaign trail
President Joe Biden has been celebrating Labor Day in Pittsburgh on-and-off for more than a decade, twice using the city’s parade as a testing ground while he contemplated a presidential run. When he returned to the city Monday, other races were front and center, including Pennsylvania’s increasingly nasty Senate...
