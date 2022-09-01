ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbrae, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calmatters.network

'Modern Landscape' debuts in Danville

The latest exhibit at Danville’s Village Theatre and Art Gallery kicked off this summer, offering a modern twist on a classic artistic tradition. “Modern Landscape” showcases the landscape paintings of six artists from across the country, and sees the return of curator and artist Ellen Levine Dodd. “These...
DANVILLE, CA
calmatters.network

Heat advisories extended through Thursday evening

A statewide Flex Alert has been issued for Monday as a heat wave impacts California with blistering temperatures over the Labor Day weekend and beyond. The alert for Labor Day is the sixth consecutive day that the California Independent System Operator has called for voluntary electricity conservation during peak usage hours, from 4 to 10 p.m.
CALIFORNIA STATE
calmatters.network

Veterinary clinic looks to move into The North Face's former building

The building at 217 Alma St. has been vacant for so long that it remains best known for a tenant that hasn’t occupied it since 2016, when The North Face departed the site on downtown’s northwestern periphery for the tonier environs of Stanford Shopping Center. A few businesses...
PALO ALTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Mountain View, CA
Millbrae, CA
Lifestyle
Millbrae, CA
Government
City
Woodside, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
City
Palo Alto, CA
City
Redwood City, CA
City
Millbrae, CA
City
Saratoga, CA
calmatters.network

City Council to decide on new cricket field location in Pleasanton

The Pleasanton City Council is set to determine the final location for a new cricket field at the Ken Mercer Sports Park during Tuesday’s council meeting. City staff are recommending one out of three proposed locations for the field based on feedback from community and sports organizations that was presented to the Parks and Recreation Commission at its Aug. 11 meeting.
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

Inaugural John Robinson awards to recognize young artists

Late Gunn High School art teacher John Robinson will be remembered through two new awards that will be announced at a memorial service in Palo Alto later this month. The event will be held at the Spangenberg Theatre on Gunn’s campus on Sept. 10 from 1-3 p.m. The first...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

The Biz Beat: International Food Bazaar brings the world to San Jose

When it comes to sourcing what you need to cook the finest of world cuisines, it’s difficult to imagine something the International Food Bazaar in San Jose does not already have in stock. From pink pineapples and halal meats to more than 30 types of canned fava beans, the well-ordered displays are exhaustive in their depth and variety.
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Livermore: Rae Dorough Speaker Series announces season lineup

The Rae Dorough Speaker Series returns to Livermore starting later this month and continuing into the new year for a season that features big-name presenters and intriguing topics at the Bankhead Theater. The program’s 2022-23 lineup includes notable figures like Academy Award-winning actress and activist Marlee Matlin and famed Watergate...
LIVERMORE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Austen
calmatters.network

Pleasanton church recognizes public service at First Responder Sunday

Lighthouse Baptist Church, in the historic building on Neal Street in downtown Pleasanton, honored members of local police and fire departments, as well as their support personnel and their families, “for their faithfulness and dedication to serving our communities” during the church’s annual First Responder Sunday. Pastor...
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

Velasquez: Choosing real results over impossible promises on homelessness

This election season, confusion and common sense seem to be tied together for some reason. This is especially true since someone claiming to be the purported leader of the common sense revolution is trying to solve a complex problem like homelessness using sensationalized slogans, misleading data and impossible promises. Take...
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Pleasanton RADD athletes compete in Special Olympics regionals

Pleasanton RADD (Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled) athletes earned a series of medals at the Special Olympics Northern California 2022 Walnut Creek Regional Softball Competition held last weekend at Heather Farm Park. The RADD A team won gold after two victories, including a walkoff home run to end the...
PLEASANTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy