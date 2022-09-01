Read full article on original website
Outage near Lake Wylie knocks out power to almost 5K
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An outage near Lake Wylie knocked out power to almost 5,000 customers on Sunday, Duke Energy said. According to its website, the outage was expected to last until around 3 p.m. and said the outage was caused by equipment that had gone offline. It is unclear how exactly it […]
WBTV
Nearly 5,000 Duke Energy customers in southwest Charlotte were without power after equipment went offline
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 4,800 Duke Energy customers in the Steele Creek area were without power on Sunday, according to the company’s power outage map. The outages were first reported around 10 a.m. on Sunday, and were reportedly caused by equipment going offline. Duke’s outage map shows...
Hit-and-run suspect charged after pursuit causes shut down on I-77 in Mooresville, troopers say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A hit-and-run suspect has been charged following a crash that left parts of I-77 closed in Iredell County for several hours overnight Saturday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Around 8:10 p.m., Highway Patrol attempted to stop the driver of a tractor-trailer, the vehicle...
WRAL
Firefighters calling on Charlotte Fire Department to clear up confusion on hair policy
Firefighters calling on Charlotte Fire Department to clear up confusion on hair policy. Some firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department are concerned after they say policies are being enforced inconsistently and affecting their safety. The policy causing confusion among firefighters determines how they are allowed to wear their hair while on duty.
License plate mismatch turns into frustration for Huntersville woman who parked at Music Factory
CHARLOTTE — A Huntersville woman who attended a show at the AvidXchange Music Factory says she was issued a $75 parking ticket even though she paid for her parking spot at the venue’s designated lot. It all stems from a disagreement over a license plate. Hillary Walker went...
WBTV
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after one person was killed early Monday morning outside of a gas station in northeast Charlotte. Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officials say...
WBTV
Charlotte DOT worker charged following deadly crash
Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020. CMS parents and staff review the first...
WBTV
Pedestrian killed following collision in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a collision with a vehicle in east Charlotte early Saturday morning. According to Medic, the incident happened in the 5400 block of Camp Stewart Road. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. It is unclear if any suspects are...
WBTV
One killed in crash on I-77 after truck towing trailer loses control, overturns in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following a crash on I-77 in York County on Friday night, officials said. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened around 8:31 p.m. when a Nissan Frontier, which was towing a trailer, attempted to enter I-77 near Sutton Road and lost control.
Power restored for thousands in southwest Charlotte, Duke Energy confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Power has been restored for Duke Energy customers who faced outages due to equipment going offline on Sunday morning, officials said. The outage was first reported just after 10 a.m. in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte when nearly 5,000 customers were without power, Duke Energy said. Customers in the area witnessed traffic lights as well as businesses in the area without power.
wccbcharlotte.com
Tractor-Trailer Overturns After Chase Across Three Counties
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate-77 after crashing into multiple vehicles over three counties. Authorities say they started to chase a traitor-trailer after the driver crashed into several vehicles in Mecklenburg and Gaston Counties. State Highway Patrol troopers placed stop sticks...
WXII 12
Parents concerned about Davie County Schools' calming rooms
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Parents told WXII 12 News that they are concerned about the calming rooms used within Davie County Schools and the district's transparency about them. WXII 12 News talked with officials with Davie County Schools about the calming rooms on Friday. Eight schools within the district...
1 person hospitalized after shooting in east Charlotte, Medic confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously in east Charlotte Friday night. According to Medic, the incident occurred in the area near Farm Pond Lane, not far from Albemarle Road. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the incident,...
WBTV
CMS holds press conference reviewing the first week back at school
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first week of school for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students and staff is in the books. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools welcomed back nearly 141,000 students and 18,000 employees this week. Two new schools, Palisades High School and Mint Hill Elementary School opened their doors on Monday. Additionally, Shamrock Gardens...
Charlotte DOT worker charged after fatal crash leaves 1 dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash involving a Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee and a motorcyclist that left the latter dead has resulted in charges filed against the CDOT driver. On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that Morris Massalay, 68, will be charged in connection with a crash...
'It’s just the sign of the times' | CMPD offers new incentives to recruit officers amid shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police departments across the country are struggling to attract new officers and keep the ones they already have. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is no different. “It’s just the sign of the times, a lot of people can work home now with corporate jobs and get paid...
After customer complaints, York County to buy private utility in $36M acquisition
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — York County announced it will acquire the Blue Granite Water Company’s utility system in Lake Wylie. The move comes after Channel 9 has reported on several customer complaints about Blue Granite’s water quality and customer service. On Friday, York County said it will...
House mover’s final act: A century-old tenant house
Wright, who calls himself a fifth-generation mover, has moved houses like this his whole life. He started with his first at age 12 in Polkton, the Anson County town where he lives. He enjoys the challenge each one presents.
One dead in 3-vehicle collision on Interstate 77 in York County, officials say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died after a three-vehicle collision that occurred on Interstate 77, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they responded for traffic control shortly before 9 p.m. At the scene, they found a pickup truck and two SUVs that had...
Scores show big differences among Charlotte-area school districts
The five largest districts in the Charlotte area all made gains in reading and math last year. None returned to pre-pandemic levels. And none has eliminated the racial and economic disparities that persist in districts across America. Because of those disparities, district averages can be deceiving: Districts with more white...
