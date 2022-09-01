ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Outage near Lake Wylie knocks out power to almost 5K

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An outage near Lake Wylie knocked out power to almost 5,000 customers on Sunday, Duke Energy said. According to its website, the outage was expected to last until around 3 p.m. and said the outage was caused by equipment that had gone offline. It is unclear how exactly it […]
LAKE WYLIE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Tryon, NC
WBTV

Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after one person was killed early Monday morning outside of a gas station in northeast Charlotte. Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officials say...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte DOT worker charged following deadly crash

Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020. CMS parents and staff review the first...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pedestrian killed following collision in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a collision with a vehicle in east Charlotte early Saturday morning. According to Medic, the incident happened in the 5400 block of Camp Stewart Road. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. It is unclear if any suspects are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cms#Traffic Jam#Traffic Signals#Palisades High School
WCNC

Power restored for thousands in southwest Charlotte, Duke Energy confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Power has been restored for Duke Energy customers who faced outages due to equipment going offline on Sunday morning, officials said. The outage was first reported just after 10 a.m. in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte when nearly 5,000 customers were without power, Duke Energy said. Customers in the area witnessed traffic lights as well as businesses in the area without power.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Tractor-Trailer Overturns After Chase Across Three Counties

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate-77 after crashing into multiple vehicles over three counties. Authorities say they started to chase a traitor-trailer after the driver crashed into several vehicles in Mecklenburg and Gaston Counties. State Highway Patrol troopers placed stop sticks...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Parents concerned about Davie County Schools' calming rooms

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Parents told WXII 12 News that they are concerned about the calming rooms used within Davie County Schools and the district's transparency about them. WXII 12 News talked with officials with Davie County Schools about the calming rooms on Friday. Eight schools within the district...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
WBTV

CMS holds press conference reviewing the first week back at school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first week of school for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students and staff is in the books. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools welcomed back nearly 141,000 students and 18,000 employees this week. Two new schools, Palisades High School and Mint Hill Elementary School opened their doors on Monday. Additionally, Shamrock Gardens...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte DOT worker charged after fatal crash leaves 1 dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash involving a Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee and a motorcyclist that left the latter dead has resulted in charges filed against the CDOT driver. On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that Morris Massalay, 68, will be charged in connection with a crash...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Scores show big differences among Charlotte-area school districts

The five largest districts in the Charlotte area all made gains in reading and math last year. None returned to pre-pandemic levels. And none has eliminated the racial and economic disparities that persist in districts across America. Because of those disparities, district averages can be deceiving: Districts with more white...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy