Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
natureworldnews.com
NWS Issues Excessive Heat Warning, Air Quality Alert Over Phoenix as Temperatures Reach 110 Degrees
With temperatures expected to range from 105 to 110 over the next few days, the National Weather Service (NWS) has announced an extension to the Excessive Heat Warning, which will now continue to apply until 8 PM Wednesday. In addition, an Air Quality Alert has also been issued over Maricopa County, as the local government issues a No Burn Day.
AZFamily
This active monsoon season: good or bad for Arizona? It’s a little of both
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona has seen a lot of monsoon activity this season across the entire state. So is that good or bad? It turns out it’s a little of both. It’s been a dramatic monsoon season, and it’s not over. “The rainfall has definitely helped the drought,” said Marvin Percha, with the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning extended for the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A heat wave continues this Sunday! We are tracking an excessive heat warning this holiday weekend which ends Wednesday evening. Highs on Sunday will reach 108 with mostly sunny skies. Meantime, highs on Labor Day will get even hotter topping out at 109 with sunny skies, And even Tuesday is looking like a repeat of Monday. Temperatures continue to stay steady into the mid-week with Wednesday highs forecasted at 108.
AZFamily
Popular Phoenix hiking trails to close during daylight hours through midweek
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Hot temperatures mean some Phoenix hiking trails will be closed during the day, as the National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning until midweek. When the NWS issues those warnings, the City of Phoenix closes Camelback Mountain’s Echo and Cholla trails, along with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kyma.com
Arizona dust storm comes through Maricopa County
(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - In Arizona, a massive dust storm swept through Maricopa County Friday evening. It happened after storms began to pop up earlier in the day. As the storms build, they can completely block out the sun - making it nearly impossible to see. They’re described as some of...
Arizona warned of scorching temperatures
Today the National Weather Service (NWS) released an excessive heat warning for Arizona this next week. "Thunderstorm activity will decrease substantially through [this] holiday weekend as much drier air filters into the region. Heat will become a greater concern with the warmest lower elevation communities occasionally flirting with afternoon highs of 110 degrees. An excessive heat warning remains in place for many lower desert locations through the middle of next week."
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Storms possible tonight, extreme heat this holiday weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A chance for thunderstorms is back in the forecast Friday night as conditions in the atmosphere are right for major storms. That doesn’t mean everyone will get rain, but there’s about a 30% chance of storms in your neighborhood. We’re on the outlook for the possibility of strong winds from significant outflow boundaries. That translates into blowing dust. Do not be surprised if dust storm warnings are issued later.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warnings in the Valley Labor Day weekend
PHOENIX — The heat is on Labor Day weekend!. Valley highs will top out near 109 degrees on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for the Phoenix Metro Area from Saturday morning to Monday evening, so we'll be in ABC15 Weather Action mode those days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Phoenix hiking trails to shut down due to Excessive Heat Warning
How to stay safe if you're spending Labor Day at the lake. Arizona's Family reporter Steven Sarabia spent Labor Day morning on Lake Pleasant with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Lake Patrol Division. Free dental services offered in Phoenix on Labor Day. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Risas Dental and Braces...
KTAR.com
Dust storm moves into Valley ahead of expected evening thunderstorms
PHOENIX — A dust storm was seen Friday evening in the southeast Valley just before evening thunderstorms are expected. A dust storm warning was issued for Phoenix, Chandler and Mesa just before 6:30 p.m. Traffic cameras in the East Valley captured the wall of dust creating low visibility. Drivers...
ABC 15 News
I-17 Improvement Project for high-country commuters set to start construction in the fall
PHOENIX — Many drivers will be heading back to the Valley after a trip to the high country this holiday weekend. That means commuters can expect delays along Interstate 17, but a construction project is coming that will change that. The 23-mile stretch of I-17 between Anthem Way and...
AZFamily
Over 4,000 APS customers in the Wickenburg area without power after Friday storms
WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - APS reports over 4,000 customers are currently without power in Wickenburg, Kirkland, Yarnell, and Congress after monsoon storms that blew through the area Friday night. APS spokesman, Alan Bunnell said at the height of the storm overnight there were around 5,000 customers without power due...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Sheriff’s deputies urge Lake Pleasant visitors to be safe this Labor Day
LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - While Labor Day weekend is coming to a close, Lake Pleasant is still packed with visitors. And the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Lake Patrol is still encouraging everyone who’s still out on the lake to be extra cautious. The patrol says they’ve seen...
Man in his 20s dies after hiking in Cave Creek during extreme heat
Just before 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies received a call for service for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain in Cave Creek.
AZFamily
Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
KTAR.com
SR 87 pavement replacement to affect traffic between Phoenix and Payson
PHOENIX — A pavement replacement project on State Route 87 south of Payson will restrict lanes and delay travel to and from the Valley and the White Mountains, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced. The $3.9 million project, which aims to extend the life of the roadway and provide...
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly parking lot crash at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport slows holiday weekend traffic
PHOENIX - A deadly terminal 4 parking lot crash at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Sunday, Sept. 4 caused major traffic delays during the long Labor Day Weekend. The Phoenix Police Department says a man crashed into a wall on the top floor of the parking lot early in the morning and died at the scene. On Sept. 5, police identified the person who died as 54-year-old Torrey Reid, but no other information about him was immediately released.
1 dead, 5 rescued after hikers run out of water in extreme Arizona heat
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A hiker died and several others were rescued in the Cave Creek area of Phoenix as temperatures swelled near 110 degrees Monday afternoon, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department. Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded at around 1:30 p.m. to a call for...
8-year-old dead, 3 minors airlifted in northern Arizona off-road vehicle crash
PHOENIX — An 8-year-old girl was killed and three minors were airlifted after an off-highway vehicle crashed in northern Arizona on Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Forest Service Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road, north of Forest Lakes, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
AZFamily
RAW VIDEO: Wall of dust moves into Chandler area
The owners of the home were on vacation at Lake Powell when the fire happened, according to neighbors. Lightning strikes caused a home to catch fire in Queen Creek Thursday night. A smelly situation in Scottsdale. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:40 PM MST. |. Heavy rains, wind cause downed...
Comments / 0