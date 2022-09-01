Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jimmy’s Egg Closes One Lubbock Location
There's now one less breakfast spot in Lubbock. Jimmy's Egg opened in Lubbock back in August 2019 at the old Rockfish Seafood & Grill location. Three years later, and who knows how many cracked eggs, and Jimmy's Egg has closed its first Lubbock location, located at Slide Road and South Loop 289.
Video: Blazing Truck On 50th Street In Lubbock Shocks Onlookers
Well, that's not something you see every day. A Lubbock resident shared a video on Facebook of a black truck engulfed in flames and billowing black smoke on 50th Street right next to Monterey High School. This alarming incident occurred Tuesday, September 6th, 2022. There weren't any articles written about...
You Won’t Want to Miss This West Texas Pumpkin Party
For those of us who seem to fall in love with the Autumn season more and more each year, we're abundantly aware that the proper pumpkins are required in order to create a gourd-eous holiday display. The good news is that in one month from today, you can grab a spook-tacular collection of this winter squash and celebrate the crop at the same time.
15 Girls From Texas, Including 1 From Lubbock, Went Missing in August. Have You Seen Them?
It's the start of a new school year, but far too many parents in Texas are searching for their kids who went missing over the summer months. In June and July, we showed you pictures of kids who went missing from all over Texas. In August, 15 girls went missing in Texas, including one girl from here in Lubbock.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
26 People Arrested on September 7th, One with a Small $50 Bond
Today is Thursday, but it does feel like a Wednesday. Unfortunately, no one told today's perps that and they seem to have partied on all day yesterday. If you take a look at yesterday's Lubbock arrestees, you'll notice there are a few people with Public Intoxication charges. I'm not sure if they just wanted to get the weekend done early or maybe they went to Wednesday church and had too much Communion wine, or grape juice depending on your religious affiliation. All in all, don't get drunk to the point that you become crazed. Everyone remembers that one game game when Texas Tech fans flipped a car.
Australian Officials Have a Premonition of Texas’ Future
Our easy going Aussie friends have a warning for our fall future. The southern hemisphere is nearing the end of winter and Australian health officials are reporting that this has been the worst flu season in half a decade. Not only that, but it came early this year. Why does...
What Texas’ Most Misspelled Word Says About the Lone Star State
There are plenty of common use words that are both nessisary and definately important in everyday correspondence. Dang it. If there was a way to never use those words again, I'd do it. I'm not the strongest speller. The only time I ever competed in a spelling bee I was...
What Do People From Lubbock Call Themselves?
I popped over to Lubbock's subreddit as per my habit to stay in the know. Although I must admit that a lot of r/Lubbock is new-to-Lubbock folks asking for stuff to do and other general questions, sometimes it's more interesting. One person asked, "what do people from Lubbock call themselves?"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missouri Man Tells Floydada Police Chief That He Just Murdered His Wife
Floydada Police Chief Reuben Ramon was flagged down by a man from Missouri who said he just murdered his wife on Wednesday, September 7th. KAMC News reports that 48-year-old Keith Bass was already wanted for murder out of Excelsior Springs, Missouri. The incident apparently happened just after midnight that same morning.
Lubbock Vandals Take Graffiti to Dangerous Levels
Just seeing these pictures makes my feet sweat. I don't know if it is typical for people with a fear of heights, but even seeing something done up high can cause a physical reaction to me. Instantly my feet feel like they're about to start sweating and I get a kind of overall fight or flight kind of feeling. I personally don't see how these tags were a worthwhile risk for anyone.
Can Texas Tech Welcome Houston to the Big 12 Appropriately?
When Texas Tech went on a five-game winning streak over Houston to close out the Southwest Conference in 1995 I bet Texas Tech was really glad to be away from Houston. The Cougars dominated the Red Raiders early in that matchup. So much so that Texas Tech has won 9 of the last 10 and Texas Tech is still behind in the overall series matchup 18-14-1.
Police Chief Looks to City Council for Funds to Combat Juvenile Crime
Lubbock's Police Chief has requested more money from the City budget to help with the increase in juvenile crime rates. KAMC news reported that during Tuesday's Special City Council Meeting Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell stated that the city has seen an increased rate in juvenile crime this year. Chief Mitchell stated that sometimes parents have jobs or are single parents and it is difficult for them to be with their children all of the time, which can cause safety issues for the community depending on their actions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
25 People Enjoy Their Staycation at the Lubbock County Detention Center
Many people did not want to go back to work after the Labor Day weekend. Some might have been up to some mischief and had a mini-staycation. I don't think the Lubbock County Detention Center is a great spot for a staycation, but I guess it's a close experience to a forced Airbnb. The Lubbock County Detention Center also has a selfie wall like some Airbnb homes, except these are the photos you wouldn't show your grandma or post on a dating profile. (Please don't anyone do that...ever.)
25 In-Season Fruits and Vegetables to Enjoy This September
As the seasons change and months go by, certain fruits and vegetable go in and out of season. As we head into the fall months, there are certain items that are going out of season, like strawberries, but there are plenty of other delicious fruits that are in season, like apples. Sure, strawberries will still be on the shelf for the rest of the year, just like apples always are, but if you want the best tasting produce, you want to purchase it when its in season.
Should Texas Tech University Bring Back This Long-Lost Mascot?
Texas Tech University is one of the few schools in the United States that has more than one mascot. Raider Red and the Masked Rider are legendary, award-winning mascots that bring school spirit to sporting and university events. While we all adore our mascot duo, what if they were a...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday on a Tuesday: 41 People Arrested Through Labor day
Everyone loves a three-day weekend, but apparently the men and women that work in law enforcement don't get that luxury. It was very busy weekend with Texas Tech winning their first home game of the season against Murray State, but apparently crime doesn't care about football team wins. This round of Mugshot Monday is a special edition because obviously we had a 3-day weekend which was much needed to ring in the start of fall.
Did You Miss the Memo About This Major Texas Law Change?
As someone who didn’t grow up in Texas, some of the laws here were new to me. Especially laws involving the ways alcohol can and can't be purchased. Most of the time I still forget that you can't buy liquor at the grocery store and that you have to purchase it within designated times. Fortunately, this isn’t something that bothers me much because I'm not a big drinker, but there are still times when it’s inconvenient.
Lubbock Man Accused of Assaulting Employees + Setting His Sheets on Fire
A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday, September 6th after it's said he assaulted 2 people and set his bedsheets on fire. KAMC News reports that police responded to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of 16th Street at around 9:40 p.m. back on August 14th. Police were told that the suspect, 56-year-old William Billy Jeffrey, had assaulted 2 employees at the complex.
20 Children From Texas Went Missing in August, Including 2 From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a joyful time for kids as they hang out with friends, go on vacations and, in August, start thinking about going back to school. But for too many kids and their families, August was turned upside down. Another month has passed, and sadly, more kids...
Lubbock Apartment Living: Inconsistent AC and Stuffy Rooms
We fork over so much money every month, but for what? AC that barely works?. I've talked about apartment AC before. Specifically, I've talked about how some complexes just will not fix a broken AC unit for weeks at a time in 90-degree weather, then not compensate you at all even though the apartment was literally inhospitable for an extended period of time. This is different, though.
Talk 1340
Lubbock, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0