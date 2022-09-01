Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
TOWN OF BRISTOL, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a vehicle struck a tree on U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie. The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Monday. All southbound lanes were closed for almost five hours. The scene was cleared around 7:45 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
One dead in fatal crash on Highway 151
MADISON, Wis. — One person is dead after a vehicle struck a tree and ended up in a ditch. Crews responded to the call just after 3 a.m. Monday morning on Highway 151 at County Highway VV in the Town of Bristol. The driver was the only occupant of...
nbc15.com
One vehicle crash caused by woman allegedly looking at phone, officials say
TOWN OF YORK, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials say one person was injured after a crash Sunday morning in Green County after they say the woman allegedly was on her phone while driving. Deputies with the Green County Sheriff’s Office, New Glarus EMS and the New Glarus Fire Department arrived at...
27-year-old shot, seriously injured on Madison’s south side
MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot on Madison’s south side Sunday, police said. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Moorland Road at around 11:30 a.m. and found the 27-year-old outside. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said that the shooting...
nbc15.com
Man shot on Madison’s south side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries after being shot on Madison’s south side Sunday morning. Madison Police Department arrived on the scene at the 1200 block of Moorland Rd around 11:30 a.m. Police say this is not a random...
Madison man arrested after hours-long standoff in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police arrested a man on Saturday after an hours-long standoff who they said threatened his mother and officers. Police said that, on Friday, the man entered his mother’s apartment in the 50 block of Park Circle, threatened her, and demanded money. He did not live in that apartment. On Saturday, just after 1...
cwbradio.com
3 Charged in Connection To Death of Man Found in Ditch Near Foster
Three people are charged in connection to the death of a man found in a ditch in Eau Claire County in June. Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin: Land of plenty includes plenty of ‘food deserts’
Tony Moore, executive director of mental health clinic Birds of a Feather, talks while preparing lunch for residents at his group home in Kenosha, Wis. Moore says two large grocery stores in his neighborhood have closed since 2017, and in January, a small grocery there burned down — removing one more source of fresh meat and produce in an already deprived community. Photo taken April 10, 2022. (Joe States / Wisconsin Watch)
CBS 58
Teenagers arrested overnight in stolen car following crash
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, police took four teenagers into custody following a crash near 26th and Nash Streets. Milwaukee police say the teenagers, who were all male, were inside a stolen car. The driver was 15 years old, along with another 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’
(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caledonia motorcycle crash; 1 dead, 1 flown to hospital
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police say one person was killed and another was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Friday night, Sept. 2. The crash happened at the intersection of 6 Mile Road and Douglas Avenue just before 7 p.m. Police said the motorcycle was headed east on 6 Mile and ran a red light.
One injured in head-on crash near Viola, driver fell asleep at the wheel
VIOLA, Wis. (WKBT) — One person is injured following a head-on crash south of Viola, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says. After 4 p.m. Thursday, authorities say 19-year-old Evan Welsh fell asleep at the wheel traveling north on State Highway 131. According to law enforcement, he crossed into the southbound lane and struck a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Stacy Dresma. Dresma was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
nbc15.com
Name released of man killed in I-90 crash near the Beltline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Cambridge man who died Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle wreck along I-90. The man was identified as Robert Kripps and the preliminary medical examiner’s report confirmed his death was the result of injuries he sustained in the crash.
wlip.com
Fri. Headlines: More Details on Fatal Crash; Man Airlifted A Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in Park
BRISTOL, WI (WLIP)–We have more information on the single vehicle crash in Bristol that left one person dead Wednesday. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office reports that a car driven by a 26 year old Mt Pleasant woman was traveling westbound on Highway K west of Highway MB when it briefly drifted left of center and then left the roadway into the north ditch line.
Janesville Police looking for vandalism suspect
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A woman is accused of setting off a fire extinguisher multiple times. Police said that she had several kids with her, and they are now trying to track her down. Jansville Police said that the woman was caught expelling a fire extinguisher on camera inside of a parking ramp on Park […]
UPMATTERS
Someone hanging wires across a Wisconsin bike path, police investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin is investigating incidents where a wire cord is being strung across a bike path in a ‘dangerous manner’. The Madison Police Department is investigating an incident where a wire was strung across a commuter bike path. The first report came in around 2:10 p.m. on August 29.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting; accused killer dead after chase
MILWAUKEE - A man wanted in connection with a Milwaukee homicide is dead after a police shooting downtown late Friday, Sept. 2. The man, shot and killed by police in Milwaukee's downtown bar district following a lengthy high-speed chase around the city, is 47-year-old homicide suspect Ernest Blakney, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
WISN
Milwaukee police search for three missing girls
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three missing Milwaukee girls. Jakareia K. Maclin, 11, is considered a critical missing child. Maclin was last seen at 10 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North 48th Street. Maclin is with her two siblings Tammyia M. Washington, 15,...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man sentenced for cocaine trafficking, pulled over with loaded gun and $20k+ in vehicle
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to federal prison for ‘distributing crack cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.’. In August 2021, Eshawn Reed sped away from Beloit police officers while attempting to be pulled over for a traffic...
Woman rescued from Rock River in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — First responders rescued a woman from the Rock River in Janesville Thursday afternoon. In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said crews were called to the Centerway bridge around 1:40 p.m. for a report of a woman clinging to a safety cable under the bridge. Police officers who got to the scene first dropped the 63-year-old woman a rope, which kept her in place until firefighters could give her a life jacket.
