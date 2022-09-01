ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, TN

WBBJ

VFW holds 11th annual Labor Day car show in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — With food, music, cool cars and a good cause, veterans of Lexington’s VFW Post #1294 drew in support from their community at the 11th Annual Labor Day Cool Car Cruise-In. VFW Chaplain Chris Dangler shared why it is important to have fundraisers like the car...
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Events this week in West Tennessee

Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Tennessee Soybean Festival (Martin – through September 10) East Madison County BBQ Fundraiser (Jackson) Labor Day Cool Cars Cruise-In (Lexington) Tuesday, September 6. Planetarium Show (Jackson) Soybean...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

A Step Ahead Foundation hosts 3rd Annual Vintage Ball Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Step Ahead Foundation announces their 3rd Annual Vintage Ball. It will take place on Thursday, September 8 at The New Southern Hotel in downtown Jackson at 6 p.m. Proceeds from the ball support A Step Ahead’s education and pregnancy prevention efforts, as well as the...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Community members take a ride to help out a local family

LEXINGTON, Tenn. –Get on your bikes and ride! A group of motorists hit the road to help their neighbors in need. Several motorists came together to raise money for a family that’s going through unimaginable circumstances. “We’re trying to raise money for Jason and Amanda Powers, because they...
LEXINGTON, TN
City
Lexington, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Lexington, TN
Education
WBBJ

Enjoying one last day of summer fun at Beech Lake

LEXINGTON, Tenn.–Many people got out on this Labor Day to enjoy the last day of the holiday weekend..and the unofficial end of summer. Hundreds of people converged on Beech Lake to enjoy a variety of activities including swimming, boating, grilling, and more. Many say they were glad to have...
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Lifeline Blood Services announces drives for September 2022

First United Methodist Church – Paris 9/1/2022 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Save-A-Lot – McKenzie 9/2/2022 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Simmons Bank – Bolivar 9/2/2022 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Decatur County Middle School – Parsons 9/8/2022 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m....
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson gears up for Second Community Clean-Up Day

JACKSON, Tenn. –Second Community Cleanup Day planned. According to the City of Jackson and Jackson Sanitation Department the second Community Cleanup Day will be held this month. On September 17, 8:00 a.m. – noon, residents in Jackson can dispose of large items such as furniture, mattresses, box springs, couches,...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

2022 Tennessee Soybean Festival kicks off in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — The 2022 Tennessee Soybean Festival is underway in Martin. Since 1994, the festival is held annually featuring a variety of activities, events and entertainment, all in the spirit of agriculture. This year features events such as the Soybean Parade, Puppy Pals dog shows, and numerous musical...
MARTIN, TN
WBBJ

Carroll Co. Chamber celebrates a century with local businesses

CARROLL CO. Tenn. –One county recognizes 100 year milestones of local businesses. In celebration of Carroll County’s bicentennial the Chamber of Commerce will recognize area businesses that have been in operation for a century or more. The Chamber of Commerce has already recognized several local businesses there including...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

African Street Festival closes with Soulful Sunday

JACKSON, Tenn. –It’s an annual event that brings hundreds to the Hub city to learn more about African culture. WBBJ-7 Eyewitness news takes us to Oman Arena for the final day of the African Street Festival. The African Street Festival is coming to a close, as Sunday marked...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Annual African Street Festival celebrates day two in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. –An annual festival continues in east Jackson, bringing many from all over West Tennessee. It’s day two of the 32nd annual African Street Festival. Many people browsed what the vendors have to offer, from jewelry to skin care, art and more. One vendor says this is...
JACKSON, TN
NewsBreak
Education
WBBJ

Jackson police investigate shooting, stabbing near Casey Jones Motel

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting and stabbing in Jackson early Monday morning. The Jackson Police Department says officers responded to shots fired in the area of Casey Jones Motel around 3:45 a.m. When they arrived, officers discovered a man with...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Fentanyl found on cash at Camden business, police say

CAMDEN, Tenn. — Police say a business in Camden received money from a customer that contained fentanyl. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to assist a local business on Sunday, September 4. A caller stated that an employee at the business received money from a...
CAMDEN, TN
WBBJ

Officials: Miss. capital city close to normal water pressure

(AP)–Mississippi’s capital has taken a step closer toward restoring normal water service to tens of thousands of customers. Officials announced Sunday that water pressure was back to normal for most of Jackson. Torrential rains and flooding of the Pearl River in late August exacerbated problems at one of Jackson’s two treatment plants, leading to a drop in pressure throughout the city. Officials said Sunday that most of Jackson should have running water, though residents are still advised not to drink straight from the tap. The city remains under a boil water notice. Officials also said future repairs leave potential for fluctuations in water pressure.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Hub City Flea Market returns with deals

JACKSON, Tenn. –A local flea market returns to the Hub city. The Hub City Flea Market is back at the fairgrounds. This is the first time the flea market has been held the first week of September, due to the fair usually taking place during this week. This year’s...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

The Wiz, Jr. hits the stage for one final performance

JACKSON, Tenn. –The Wiz Jr. has eased on down the road to the Ned McWherter stage. The play started on September 1st and will run until 7 tonight. There was a 2 o’clock showing earlier this afternoon that sold out completely. And if you are wanting to see...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Melvin Perry “Sonny” Ellington

Mr. Melvin Perry “Sonny” Ellington, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 2, 2022, at his home in Bells, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Ellington Family will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Bells Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
BELLS, TN

