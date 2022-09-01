Read full article on original website
VFW holds 11th annual Labor Day car show in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — With food, music, cool cars and a good cause, veterans of Lexington’s VFW Post #1294 drew in support from their community at the 11th Annual Labor Day Cool Car Cruise-In. VFW Chaplain Chris Dangler shared why it is important to have fundraisers like the car...
Events this week in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Tennessee Soybean Festival (Martin – through September 10) East Madison County BBQ Fundraiser (Jackson) Labor Day Cool Cars Cruise-In (Lexington) Tuesday, September 6. Planetarium Show (Jackson) Soybean...
A Step Ahead Foundation hosts 3rd Annual Vintage Ball Thursday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Step Ahead Foundation announces their 3rd Annual Vintage Ball. It will take place on Thursday, September 8 at The New Southern Hotel in downtown Jackson at 6 p.m. Proceeds from the ball support A Step Ahead’s education and pregnancy prevention efforts, as well as the...
Community members take a ride to help out a local family
LEXINGTON, Tenn. –Get on your bikes and ride! A group of motorists hit the road to help their neighbors in need. Several motorists came together to raise money for a family that’s going through unimaginable circumstances. “We’re trying to raise money for Jason and Amanda Powers, because they...
4th annual BBQ fundraiser held to support East Madison County Community Center
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ready, set, eat!. The 4th Annual Pig Roast & BBQ Chicken Fundraiser took place Monday at the East Madison County Community Center. The event started at 7 a.m. and will go until all food is gone. The menu included pulled pork sandwiches, BBQ plates with trimmings,...
Enjoying one last day of summer fun at Beech Lake
LEXINGTON, Tenn.–Many people got out on this Labor Day to enjoy the last day of the holiday weekend..and the unofficial end of summer. Hundreds of people converged on Beech Lake to enjoy a variety of activities including swimming, boating, grilling, and more. Many say they were glad to have...
Lifeline Blood Services announces drives for September 2022
First United Methodist Church – Paris 9/1/2022 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Save-A-Lot – McKenzie 9/2/2022 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Simmons Bank – Bolivar 9/2/2022 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Decatur County Middle School – Parsons 9/8/2022 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m....
Jackson gears up for Second Community Clean-Up Day
JACKSON, Tenn. –Second Community Cleanup Day planned. According to the City of Jackson and Jackson Sanitation Department the second Community Cleanup Day will be held this month. On September 17, 8:00 a.m. – noon, residents in Jackson can dispose of large items such as furniture, mattresses, box springs, couches,...
2022 Tennessee Soybean Festival kicks off in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — The 2022 Tennessee Soybean Festival is underway in Martin. Since 1994, the festival is held annually featuring a variety of activities, events and entertainment, all in the spirit of agriculture. This year features events such as the Soybean Parade, Puppy Pals dog shows, and numerous musical...
Carroll Co. Chamber celebrates a century with local businesses
CARROLL CO. Tenn. –One county recognizes 100 year milestones of local businesses. In celebration of Carroll County’s bicentennial the Chamber of Commerce will recognize area businesses that have been in operation for a century or more. The Chamber of Commerce has already recognized several local businesses there including...
African Street Festival closes with Soulful Sunday
JACKSON, Tenn. –It’s an annual event that brings hundreds to the Hub city to learn more about African culture. WBBJ-7 Eyewitness news takes us to Oman Arena for the final day of the African Street Festival. The African Street Festival is coming to a close, as Sunday marked...
Annual African Street Festival celebrates day two in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. –An annual festival continues in east Jackson, bringing many from all over West Tennessee. It’s day two of the 32nd annual African Street Festival. Many people browsed what the vendors have to offer, from jewelry to skin care, art and more. One vendor says this is...
Jackson police investigate shooting, stabbing near Casey Jones Motel
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting and stabbing in Jackson early Monday morning. The Jackson Police Department says officers responded to shots fired in the area of Casey Jones Motel around 3:45 a.m. When they arrived, officers discovered a man with...
Fentanyl found on cash at Camden business, police say
CAMDEN, Tenn. — Police say a business in Camden received money from a customer that contained fentanyl. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to assist a local business on Sunday, September 4. A caller stated that an employee at the business received money from a...
Officials search for suspects in shooting and stabbing incident in west Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn.–Officials are searching for suspects involved in a shooting and stabbing that occurred Monday morning. The Jackson Police Department responded to shots fired in the area of the Casey Jones Motel just off of the Highway 45 Bypass around 3:45 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, officers found two victims,...
33 animals rescued from ‘desperate conditions’ in Hardeman County
POCAHONTAS, Tenn. — Animal Rescue Corps rescued 33 animals from desperate conditions at a property in Pocahontas, Tennessee. The rescue came after Hardeman County Animal Control responded to a tip that multiple dogs exhibiting signs of mange and poor health were being kept in a trailer. When ARC responders...
Officials: Miss. capital city close to normal water pressure
(AP)–Mississippi’s capital has taken a step closer toward restoring normal water service to tens of thousands of customers. Officials announced Sunday that water pressure was back to normal for most of Jackson. Torrential rains and flooding of the Pearl River in late August exacerbated problems at one of Jackson’s two treatment plants, leading to a drop in pressure throughout the city. Officials said Sunday that most of Jackson should have running water, though residents are still advised not to drink straight from the tap. The city remains under a boil water notice. Officials also said future repairs leave potential for fluctuations in water pressure.
Hub City Flea Market returns with deals
JACKSON, Tenn. –A local flea market returns to the Hub city. The Hub City Flea Market is back at the fairgrounds. This is the first time the flea market has been held the first week of September, due to the fair usually taking place during this week. This year’s...
The Wiz, Jr. hits the stage for one final performance
JACKSON, Tenn. –The Wiz Jr. has eased on down the road to the Ned McWherter stage. The play started on September 1st and will run until 7 tonight. There was a 2 o’clock showing earlier this afternoon that sold out completely. And if you are wanting to see...
Melvin Perry “Sonny” Ellington
Mr. Melvin Perry “Sonny” Ellington, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 2, 2022, at his home in Bells, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Ellington Family will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Bells Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
