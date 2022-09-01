Read full article on original website
pullmanradio.com
Prospect Fire Burning 200 Acres Of Logging Slash North Of Harvard
A wildland fire has torched about 200 acres of logging slash North of Harvard in Latah County. The Prospect Fire was sparked by lightning on Saturday afternoon. It’s burning on private timberland about 5 miles North of Harvard near Prospect Creek and Meadow Creek just South of the county line.
pullmanradio.com
Latah County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Armed Robbery And Shootout At Moscow Area Home-No One Hit By Gunfire
The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is investigated an armed robbery that led to a shootout at a home just East of Moscow. Deputies were called to the armed robbery report early Saturday morning around 1:00 at a home on Carmichael Road. Lt. Shane Anderson says that a man was assaulted before he exchanged gunfire with the two adult male suspects who were trying to rob him. No one was hit by the gunfire but the man was injured in the physical altercation. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Lt. Anderson says the case doesn’t represent a threat to the public. Deputies are actively investigating with assistance from Idaho State Police.
pullmanradio.com
SR26 Near Washtucna Back Open After Wildfire Closure
State Route 26 was shut down on Sunday afternoon near Washtucna due to heavy smoke from a wildfire. The Washington State Patrol reports that the highway was closed East of town starting around 4:30. The highway was back open by 9:00 Sunday night.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Couple Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Garfield Man At Gunpoint
A Pullman couple has been arrested for allegedly robbing a man in Garfield at gunpoint. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home in Garfield Sunday night. The victim and witnesses told deputies that 35 year old Gavriel Hernandez and 37 year old Roy Valdez robbed one of the residents at the home. The couple reportedly stole several tools while pointing a gun at the victim. They were stopped by Pullman Police as they were arriving back to town. Deputies were granted a search warrant for the vehicle and allegedly found the stolen tools along with a handgun. Hernandez and Valdez were arrested on robbery and theft charges. Deputies say they have lengthy criminal histories which include property crimes and narcotics convictions. The sheriff’s office believes the robbery was motivated by a money dispute over narcotics.
