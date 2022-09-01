Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
Oversized loads coming through: Windmill loads will pass through North Idaho
COEUR d'ALENE — More than 80 oversized windmill loads will pass through Coeur d'Alene as they depart the Port of Lewiston bound for Canada over the next 2.5 months, with the first load scheduled to leave this week. The largest loads measure up to 325 feet long and weigh 137,000 pounds.
Idaho Animal Rescue Network Seeking Special Medical Foster for 'Gary' the Great Dane
LEWISTON - The Idaho Animal Rescue Network is currently attempting to find a special medical foster for Gary, one of the Great Danes rescued from the breeding case in Lewiston. According to a post from the Idaho Animal Rescue Network, Gary has a few medical issues that are being addressed,...
Here’s what Idaho hunters should know about chronic wasting disease for 2022
pullmanradio.com
Prospect Fire Burning 200 Acres Of Logging Slash North Of Harvard
A wildland fire has torched about 200 acres of logging slash North of Harvard in Latah County. The Prospect Fire was sparked by lightning on Saturday afternoon. It’s burning on private timberland about 5 miles North of Harvard near Prospect Creek and Meadow Creek just South of the county line.
KXLY
Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
FOX 28 Spokane
Wildfire northeast of Moscow grows to 75-100 acres
MOSCOW, Idaho – The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) shared the Prospect Fire, burning northeast of Moscow, had grown to 75-100 acres by Sunday morning. The fire was initially estimated to be 10-20 acres at 4 p.m. on Sept. 3. The fire is expected to remain extremely active throughout the day and it is burning in dense debris left over from logging operation.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Corps is watching for trouble near Pomeroy
POMEROY – The Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reminding anyone visiting Illia Dunes or Granite Point on the Snake River near Pomeroy to recreate responsibly. In recent years, large groups of visitors – mostly college-aged – have converged on those areas over Labor Day weekend often leaving trash and creating safety hazards for other visitors.
Forest Service: Smoke from Fires Burning Southwest of Elk City Visible from Grangeville
ELK CITY, ID - According to the U.S. Forest Service, two fires burning in the area southwest of Elk City are producing smoke visible from Grangeville and other communities. The Williams Creek Fire was first detected on Monday, August 29 and is located on the Red River Ranger District approximately five miles west of Orogrande in the Gospel Hump Wilderness. As of Tuesday evening, the fire was estimated to be 50 acres in size.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, September 3, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, September 3, 2022. Assisted in citizen request. Boyfriend left from the night before, and still hasn’t returned. ------------------------------------------------ 22-L13696 LAlarm. Incident Address: 721 7TH AVE; B&I Computer systems. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: FAL. Time Reported: 09:00:12.
Two years later: How Malden has recovered after Babb Road Fire
MALDEN, Wash. — It's been two years since the Babb Road Fire destroyed the towns of Malden and Pine City, changing countless lives forever. Since then, the community has worked together to rebuild the town. It was during Labor Day on 2020 when a wildfire destroyed the towns of...
2 of Washington State’s Most Dangerous Towns Are Next to the Tri-Cities
Surprise! Two Of Washington's Most Dangerous Towns Are Minutes From Tri-Cities. I grew up in the small town of Clarkston Washington and thought I'd grown up in a safe town but imagine my surprise when I discovered that Clarkston wasn't exactly the safest town in Washington State. Murder Is Rampant...
KTVB
'She's calling me to bring her home': No evidence found to connect remains with Idaho missing woman cold case
Patty Lee Otto went missing from Lewiston in 1976. Two years later, a woman's remains were found in Oregon. Police found no additional evidence to connect the cases.
underdogdynasty.com
Idaho Nearly Topples Washington State in Eck’s Debut
Of all the talented teams in the Big Sky this year, the Vandals were probably last on most people’s minds to make some noise this fall. That was likely before Saturday night’s showing at Washington State, though. With just seconds left to go against the Cougars, Idaho had their chance to deliver a big blow to their FBS neighbors. They didn’t quite get it done for first-year head coach Jason Eck but the effort they put forth was certainly worthy of praise.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Couple Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Garfield Man At Gunpoint
A Pullman couple has been arrested for allegedly robbing a man in Garfield at gunpoint. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home in Garfield Sunday night. The victim and witnesses told deputies that 35 year old Gavriel Hernandez and 37 year old Roy Valdez robbed one of the residents at the home. The couple reportedly stole several tools while pointing a gun at the victim. They were stopped by Pullman Police as they were arriving back to town. Deputies were granted a search warrant for the vehicle and allegedly found the stolen tools along with a handgun. Hernandez and Valdez were arrested on robbery and theft charges. Deputies say they have lengthy criminal histories which include property crimes and narcotics convictions. The sheriff’s office believes the robbery was motivated by a money dispute over narcotics.
pullmanradio.com
Latah County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Armed Robbery And Shootout At Moscow Area Home-No One Hit By Gunfire
The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is investigated an armed robbery that led to a shootout at a home just East of Moscow. Deputies were called to the armed robbery report early Saturday morning around 1:00 at a home on Carmichael Road. Lt. Shane Anderson says that a man was assaulted before he exchanged gunfire with the two adult male suspects who were trying to rob him. No one was hit by the gunfire but the man was injured in the physical altercation. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Lt. Anderson says the case doesn’t represent a threat to the public. Deputies are actively investigating with assistance from Idaho State Police.
Three 19-Year-Old Kamiah Men Transported to Hospital Following Single Vehicle Crash on Beaverslide Road Early Saturday Morning
KAMIAH - On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Idaho State Police and Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to Beaverslide Road in the Kamiah area to investigate reports of a single vehicle crash with injuries. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 19-year-old...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Thursday, September 1, 2022
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Thursday, September 1, 2022. A company vehicle was broken into this morning and multiple items were taken and it looks like a pry bar was used to get into it. Report taken. --------------------------------------------- 22-M07400 Theft Other. Incident Address:...
Two Pullman Residents Arrested for Robbery and Firearms Related Charges
GARFIELD, WA - On the evening of Sunday, September 4, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at a home in Garfield, WA where one of the residents was allegedly robbed at gunpoint. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, during...
Two LC Valley Residents Arrested in Pullman on Vehicle Theft and Drug Charges
PULLMAN - Two LC Valley residents have been arrested in Pullman on narcotics charges after they were caught with a stolen vehicle. The case began Thursday morning when Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a burglary at a home in Rosalia. A 78-year-old woman told deputies that her Cadillac was stolen during the burglary.
