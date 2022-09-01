Read full article on original website
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Bleacher Report
Mavericks Rumors: DAL Eyeing 'Ball-Handling Veteran'; Dennis Schröder, More Linked
The Dallas Mavericks have "considered the addition of one more ball-handling veteran to its roster before the season starts," according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Stein reported Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and vice president of basketball operations Michael Finley were in attendance to watch Dennis Schröder at EuroBasket 2022.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Jazz Traded Donovan Mitchell to Cavs Instead of Knicks 'as Payback'
The Utah Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers "as payback" for wanting out, according to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports. The New York native reportedly wanted a move to the New York Knicks, but Bucher reported Jazz officials "were not happy" with the three-time All-Star and instead traded him to a different spot.
Bleacher Report
Jeremy Lin Agrees to New CBA Contract; Won 2019 NBA Championship with Raptors
After spending the past two seasons with the Beijing Ducks, Jeremy Lin is going to spend the 2022-23 campaign with the Guangzhou Loong Lions. According to basketball reporter Zhang Duo, the Loong Lions officially announced Lin's signing on Monday. This will mark Lin's third season in the Chinese Basketball Association....
Bleacher Report
Predicting NBA 2K23 Player Ratings That Will Rise and Slide the Most
With NBA 2K23 set to release on September 9, gamers and basketball fans all over the world are already clamoring for individual player ratings. Before they start rolling in, we'll predict who'll have the biggest change from their final mark on 2K22. It's an exercise that can be a little...
Bleacher Report
King on Odell Beckham Jr.: Rams Think They Have a Great Chance to Sign WR to Contract
Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent as he recovers from his torn ACL, but all signs point to the wide receiver returning to the Los Angeles Rams. "The Rams think they've got a great chance of re-signing Beckham when he's ready to play late this regular season," Peter King of NBC Sports reported Monday.
NFL・
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Brian Kelly ripping LSU team in interview
Something about season-opening games against Florida State brings out weird quotes from Brian Kelly. When Notre Dame opened its 2021 season with a sloppy victory against Florida State, Kelly, then Notre Dame’s coach was interviewed by ESPN’s Katie George and joked that “maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.” One year later, George interviewed Kelly, now coaching LSU. This time, it was during halftime of the Tigers game against Florida State. Kelly was not happy with LSU’s first-half performance and was sure to let everyone know.
Bleacher Report
Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh: 'I Don’t Apologize for Taking a Look' at Minnesota Vikings
Jim Harbaugh is happy with his decision-making this past offseason, which saw him interview with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). "And the one that doesn’t get printed is I don’t apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that’s where [I’m] at, happy as can be."
Bleacher Report
LeBron James, Drake Sued for $10M by Billy Hunter over 'Black Ice' Documentary
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and musicians Drake and Future are reportedly being sued by former National Basketball Players Association executive director Billy Hunter to the tune of $10 million in damages, according to Carl Campanile and Priscilla DeGregory of the New York Post. Hunter is also seeking a...
Bleacher Report
Andre Iguodala Denies Stephen A. Smith Rumor About Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga
On Tuesday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported on First Take that Golden State Warriors young forward Jonathan Kuminga was "shortchanging" the Dubs with his attitude and work ethic. "I'm worried about Kuminga," Smith said on the program. "I'm hearing too many things about him off the court in terms of...
Bleacher Report
Turkish National Team: 76ers' Furkan Korkmaz Attacked Near Locker Room at EuroBasket
Turkish federation vice president Omer Onan told reporters that Philadelphia 76ers forward and Turkish player Furkan Korkmaz was attacked by several Georgia players following Georgia's 88-83 win on Sunday. Onan said Turkey would leave the tournament if security footage of the incident wasn't released:. "While Furkan Korkmaz was walking in...
Bleacher Report
Luka Doncic's Wrist Injury Downplayed by Slovenian Coach at EuroBasket
Luka Doncic appeared to be dealing with a wrist injury during Slovenia's 97-93 EuroBasket upset loss against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday, as he "winced and grabbed his taped right wrist several times throughout the game," according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. But Slovenian coach Aleksander Sekulic didn't appear concerned after...
Bleacher Report
Report: Gersson Rosas Was Main Negotiator for Knicks in Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks
New York Knicks consultant Gersson Rosas—formerly the executive vice president of basketball operations for the Houston Rockets and president of basketball operations for the Minnesota Timberwolves—took the lead in negotiations with the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell, according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. Per that report,...
Bleacher Report
D'Angelo Russell Responds to Ex-Lakers Teammate Nick Young: 'I Ain’t Do That S--t'
Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell apparently still elicits some ill feelings from one of his former teammates. Former NBA player Nick "Swaggy P" Young recently told Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix that Russell would be the one player in the league he'd like to face in a boxing ring. Russell heard...
Bleacher Report
Free-Agent Contracts Bears Must Pursue After Preseason
Matt Eberflus has completed his first training camp as the Chicago Bears' head coach, and he's been on the sideline for a trio of preseason games. Now, it's almost time for him to lead the team into a regular-season contest for the first time. The Bears are set to open...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Reveals Nike KD15 'Producer Pack' Shoes with Boi-1da, Cardo & 9th Wonder
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant partnered with a trio of music producers—Boi-1da, Cardo and 9th Wonder—on a "Producer Pack" for his line of Nike KD15 sneakers. My brothers <a href="https://twitter.com/CardoGotWings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CardoGotWings</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/9thwonder?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@9thwonder</a>, and <a href="https://twitter.com/Boi1da?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Boi1da</a> always show up when called upon. This is no different, I appreciate it fellas..Producer Pack Vol.1 on the kd 15s!! Who should be next? <a href="https://t.co/Fugqub16VP">https://t.co/Fugqub16VP</a>
Bleacher Report
NBA Trades That Should Still Happen Before 2022 Training Camp
Kevin Durant no longer wants a trade out of Brooklyn. Donovan Mitchell has a new home in Cleveland. While much of the major offseason drama has now been settled, there could still be a few smaller-scale deals to be made before NBA training camps open later this month. The Utah...
Bleacher Report
Mike Norvell Says FSU Needs to 'Get Better Every Week' to Prove Program Is 'Back'
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell is more concerned with his team improving each week than worrying about whether the program is "back" to its historical level. Norvell spoke with ESPN's Andrea Adelson on Monday following Sunday's 24-23 victory over LSU. "That game, it didn't need to be as close...
Bleacher Report
Kayshon Boutte Removes LSU Content from Instagram After Loss to FSU
Losing a game on a blocked extra point may not have been the only bad thing that happened to the LSU Tigers on Sunday night. Junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has scrubbed all references to LSU from his Instagram page:. Brody Miller of The Athletic later reported that Boutte, Malik...
Bleacher Report
Dawn Staley: 'Gut Feeling' Led to Canceling South Carolina's Games vs. BYU
South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley had a "gut feeling" that led her to cancel the team's home-and-home series with BYU. "I slept on it a few nights, I woke up with the same gut feeling I should not put our players in that situation," she said of her decision, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft Prospects Who Are Shooting Up Boards After Week 1
We still have to wait for a week for the NFL season to kick off but the start of college football meant a jumpstart on studying up for the 2023 NFL draft. At this point, the big names in the 2023 draft class are already well-known. Stars like C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young are already household names after huge seasons last year. However, a lot can happen and NFL draft stock is volatile every college football season.
NFL・
