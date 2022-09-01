ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

KCRG.com

Working Iowa: Revolution Realty

Dupaco Community Credit Union operates on a philosophy where customers are members. A place where their employees are eager to refer friends to apply for open positions. Growing Cedar Rapids company has 'to hire' waitlist. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT. In most big box retail stores, you...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Coralville Pride Festival expands in second year

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville had its second pride festival Sunday afternoon with expanded events and hours. The event moved from the Tavern Blue last year to the Green State Credit Union this year, to open up more space for activities. Those activities included food, drinks and live music. Organizers...
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Skyler Strong Scramble raises funds for Skyler Moss Foundation

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - One hundred twenty golfers hit the links over Labor Day weekend in the first-ever Skyler Strong Scramble hosted at the Saddleback Ridge Golf Course in Solon. “It’s amazing. It’s overwhelming. We were hoping for this kind of a turn out, so we were very pleased. It...
SOLON, IA
Iowa City, IA
Business
KCRG.com

Keystone pit bull owners given days to remove dogs over holiday weekend

KEYSTONE, Iowa (KCRG) - Pit bull owners in Keystone were given just days over the holiday weekend to remove their dogs or risk fines and having their pets taken. A handful of families received written notices on Friday from the City of Keystone that their pet dog violated the city’s ban on pit bulls and similar breeds. The notice gives families three days, going into the Labor Day weekend, to remove the dog or “the City of Keystone will take such steps necessary to remove said animal.”
KCRG.com

Patchy Fog possible Tuesday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Clouds will continue to filter into Eastern Iowa tonight, ushering in a mostly cloudy sky with lows expected to drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. Patchy fog is possible across our area Tuesday morning, along with a mostly cloudy sky. You might need a few extra minutes on your trip to work and school tomorrow.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Gradual clearing today, nice weather ahead for Labor Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off with some fairly thick clouds across much of the area this morning. These clouds are drifting southwest very slowly and we should get breaks throughout the day. This should lead to highs into the mid-70s. With dew points in the lower 60s today, we’ll feel just a touch of humidity but this is overall a pretty good pattern. Plan on more of the same for Labor Day. Looking ahead to the week, plan on quiet weather conditions as a high pressure system sits to our northeast and a low pressure system stalls to our southeast.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycles crash in Cedar County

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One motorcyclist is dead and another is hurt after crashing in Cedar County on Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol says both Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east on the Old Lincoln Highway just east of Lowden when both motorcycles went off the road around 9:22 pm. One motorcyclist hit a road sign and was killed. The other suffered minor injuries. Police are still investigating what caused the motorcycles to crash.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Teen hurt in rollover in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok after rolling her SUV on a county road Sunday night. It happened around 9:34 p.m. Sunday night at E Urbana Road and Blue Creek Road. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Dezstanee Brown had been traveling east on E Urbana Road close to Blue Creek Road when she lost control of her vehicle and went into the south ditch, where the vehicle rolled before coming to a rest on its top. Center Point Ambulance transported Brown to a local hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
KCRG.com

Police: Man arrested after gun thrown into Mississippi River

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police have arrested a man on traffic charges after being pursued by multiple police departments. Rock Island police responded to the 1300 block of 6th avenue at 7:05 p.m. Sunday for a report of a person armed with a handgun. Officials say the person was reported to be leaving in a blue Dodge Durango which officers found and tried to stop near the Centennial Bridge.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa’s Schulte shines in first career start

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa football team’s defense helped save the day and put the Hawkeyes in the win column to open up the season. One player that delivered on the field in his first start, is former Cedar Rapids Xavier standout Quinn Schulte. “I think once...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Sunday morning fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded when a one-story commercial building was on fire in the 300 block of 9th Avenue Southeast. When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke and fire coming out of the front door....
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Sunshine expected to return Sunday afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Clouds will stick around tonight following a cloudy Saturday across Eastern Iowa. Overnight lows will cool into the upper 50s and low 60s across the region. Isolated showers are also possible overnight. We’ll wake up to clouds outside the window Sunday morning. Still, the clouds will...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Linn County inmate failed to return to jail Saturday evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Law enforcement is looking for Trevor Lee Nortmann. Nortmann was released Saturday on a court-ordered furlough from the Linn County Correctional Center. He did not return on time. Nortmann is currently awaiting trial for burglary in the 3rd degree. Anyone with information about...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Tory Taylor named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten Conference has named University of Iowa punter Tory Taylor the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week following Iowa’s 7-3 win over South Dakota State. Taylor averaged 47.9 yards on a career-high 10 punts with seven of those punts landing...
IOWA CITY, IA

