Labor Issues

Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review

A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA

DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Explainer-How Will Attorney-Client Privilege Affect the Trump Records Probe?

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday agreed to appoint a special master to review records seized by the FBI during its unprecedented Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. Trump had asked for the review to determine whether documents seized contained materials that are covered by...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Iran Demands Closure of IAEA Probes for 'Sustainable' Nuclear Deal

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran is seeking the closure of the U.N. nuclear agency's investigation of its nuclear activities among other guarantees, in order to revive the country's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a senior Iranian official said on Monday. "An end to the agency's probes is part of the guarantees...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Solomon Islands Says Australian Election Offer Is 'Interference'

SYDNEY (Reuters) -The Solomon Islands government has accused Australia of "interference", after an offer to fund its next election was made as parliament considered a bill to change the constitution to delay the vote. The Solomon Islands relationship with Australia has been strained since it struck a security pact with...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Hungary to Set up Anti-Corruption Body in Bid to Unlock EU Funds

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary will create an anti-corruption authority and a working group involving non-government organisations to oversee the spending of European Union funds, the government said in a decree in its official gazette late on Monday. The move by Budapest is aimed at unlocking EU funds as nationalist Prime...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Says Russia Is Buying Artillery Ammunition From N.Korea -Report

U.S. Says Russia Is Buying Artillery Ammunition From N.Korea -Report. WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. intelligence has assessed that Moscow is buying millions of artillery shells and rockets from North Korea, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/09/05/us/politics/russia-north-korea-artillery.html?unlocked_article_code=HwOCo7KTpTqAjnAYI0jZLCkDraszL2VZUGGObvnzMYXf3L9jIVWENOWKJHWI19dO0znWpuq6FhjfDFMLPbIiME7z_301cQiNqLLQFAw8PC-lhdVhtn9L9935dH4g42fN-AiRcLFIqswBXVxP6QGHl66WyqpDjRB72e56NJxIyI8BOJ3Uza6jsFsGTPLpZeluOfcm_lrr9Q400H96fclynBogp-TTUXgaq-cxwAmPBiBDXFQCzSvODUAIkbIc9xrCuoce8A__pOdMbzc3OIbCOlJhyygiWe4DqgQnGHW_RnprtlepA3VucdWutVD-iG0-zYkSseDSxVskR_CPoL2Sd0tBRjUXe0AiZkA&smid=share-url, on the heels of reports that the Russian military has begun using Iranian-made drones. U.S....
MILITARY
US News and World Report

South Korea Halts Ship Refuelling at Key Ports as Typhoon Hinnamor Hits

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Ship refuelling operations were temporarily halted at South Korea's Busan and Ulsan ports on Tuesday after typhoon Hinnamnor hit the country's southern region, trade sources said. The halt in operations also paused spot premiums for low-sulphur bunker fuel offered at these ports this week at about $60...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Slovak Government Loses Majority as Ministers Quit

(Reuters) - Ministers from the Slovak centre-right Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party resigned on Monday, making good on the party's threats to leave the government amid clashes with senior ruling partners. The resignations mean the NATO and European Union member country's centre-right cabinet will lose its parliamentary majority, complicating its...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

New Zealand Announces Space Policy Review and New Space Strategy

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's government said on Monday it would be reviewing the country's space policy and launching an aerospace strategy as part of an effort to grow the sector. New Zealand has a small but growing space industry, which produced estimated revenue of NZ$1.75 billion ($1.06 billion) in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Analysis-Banned U.S. AI Chips in High Demand at Chinese State Institutes

BEIJING (Reuters) - High-profile universities and state-run research institutes in China have been relying on a U.S. computing chip to power their artificial intelligence (AI) technology but whose export to the country Washington has now restricted, a Reuters review showed. U.S. chip designer Nvidia Corp last week said U.S. government...
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

Chicago Mayor Seeks Help for Immigrants Bused From Texas

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials have asked the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas amid the Republican-led state's political battle over the immigration policies of President Joe Biden's administration. A busload of about 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in Chicago, days...
CHICAGO, IL

