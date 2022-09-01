Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
THE COUNTY LINE- BY POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONER WARREN STRANDELL
Polk County Commissioner Warren Strandell released another County Line Column earlier today. It can be found down below- Thoughts in this column don’t have anything to do with Polk County business or issues. Instead, they only report that I have passed the screen test and why the result of that development might have some meaning.
TheHorse.com
Minnesota Yearling Positive for WNV
On Aug. 31, a Minnesota state animal health official confirmed an unvaccinated Standardbred yearling filly in Polk County positive for West Nile virus. She presented with ataxia (incoordination) beginning on Aug. 17 and is recovering. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine...
valleynewslive.com
CFIUS requesting Fufeng USA give more information on corn mill development
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) is requesting Fufeng USA to give more information of relevant facts and circumstances of its proposed wet corn mill development. Fufeng shared the letter with the City of Grand Forks last night. The...
Search for sacred pipe turns up remains of 'dozens' of people on UND campus
The University of North Dakota says it's working to return cultural artifacts and the remains of “dozens” of people to Indigenous tribes after they were discovered on the campus earlier this year. In a Wednesday letter to the UND community, President Andrew Armacost said that the school was...
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD- SEPTEMBER 3, 2022
The Ernotte Hiller Red River Valley Labor Day Golf Tournament will be on Sunday, September 4, and Monday, September 5, with a Qualifying Round today at the Minakwa Golf Course. The Crookston Eagles will be closed today, and Monday, September 5, for the Labor Day weekend. There will be no...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Large donation made to Grand Forks Regional SWAT
(Grand Forks, ND).-- A Grand Forks company is making a donation to the the Regional SWAT team. Grimsley Consulting is giving the team ten-thousand dollars. The money will be used to help improve the capabilities of team members. The Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office announcing the donation on their Facebook...
2 from Grand Forks dead after crashing into tree in Minnesota
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in northwestern Minnesota late Friday night. It happened at about 11:37 p.m. on Highway 2 near South Road in Crookston, with the Minnesota State Patrol reporting that the driver of a Nissan Altima was eastbound on the highway when the vehicle "left the roadway and hit a tree."
trfradio.com
Two Injured in Hwy 75 Collision in Polk County
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident yesterday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Joann Papke, 62 of Clearbrook was injured when the southbound 2012 Honda Civic she was driving struck a 1999 Pontiac driven by Jacob Waldorf, 27 of Warren. Waldorf was also injured in the crash According to the report Waldorf was eastbound on County Road 21, crossing over Highway 75 when the vehicles collided.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 3, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Jesse Jay Hockenson, 44, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Andrew Agustin Martinez, 30, of Fisher, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Wyatt Lee Gendron, 31, of North Dakota, MN, for Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Kendrick Kirk Trullinger,...
valleynewslive.com
valleynewslive.com
kroxam.com
BACK TO SCHOOL SAFETY WITH CROOKSTON POLICE CHIEF DARIN SELZLER
School is finally back in session for the Crookston School District, and parents, students, and public servants are making preparations to return to the schools. But, along with a new year, the school district and Crookston Police Department are bringing new safety measures to keep the students safe. Over the...
valleynewslive.com
Teen injured in an off-road vehicle crash in Mahnomen County
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 13-year-old teen from Climax was hurt in a collision involving two off-road vehicles in Mahnomen County. According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, both off-road vehicles were heading west on Highway 113 when they collided. The 46-year-old driver of the second off-road...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for threatening to shoot a bartender at a Grand Forks restaurant
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in jail after threatening to shoot a bartender at a Grand Forks restaurant. The Grand Forks Police Department says they were dispatched to Ely’s Ivy Restaurant on 3rd Street Saturday afternoon. They say Travon Booth was heavily intoxicated. The...
trfradio.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Suspected DUI Crash
Two people were seriously injured, a Grand Forks man faces DUI charges following a single vehicle crash Wednesday. Garland Evans III, 49 was injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala SS he was driving veered into the south ditch, struck a culvert and went airborne on County Road 7 at 10th Street south-east of Thompson, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Evans and a passenger, Sylvina Rickard, 41 of Cochrane, Ontario were taken to Altru Hospital with serious injuries.
