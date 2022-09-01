ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

kroxam.com

THE COUNTY LINE- BY POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONER WARREN STRANDELL

Polk County Commissioner Warren Strandell released another County Line Column earlier today. It can be found down below- Thoughts in this column don’t have anything to do with Polk County business or issues. Instead, they only report that I have passed the screen test and why the result of that development might have some meaning.
POLK COUNTY, MN
TheHorse.com

Minnesota Yearling Positive for WNV

On Aug. 31, a Minnesota state animal health official confirmed an unvaccinated Standardbred yearling filly in Polk County positive for West Nile virus. She presented with ataxia (incoordination) beginning on Aug. 17 and is recovering. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine...
POLK COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

BULLETIN BOARD- SEPTEMBER 3, 2022

The Ernotte Hiller Red River Valley Labor Day Golf Tournament will be on Sunday, September 4, and Monday, September 5, with a Qualifying Round today at the Minakwa Golf Course. The Crookston Eagles will be closed today, and Monday, September 5, for the Labor Day weekend. There will be no...
CROOKSTON, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Large donation made to Grand Forks Regional SWAT

(Grand Forks, ND).-- A Grand Forks company is making a donation to the the Regional SWAT team. Grimsley Consulting is giving the team ten-thousand dollars. The money will be used to help improve the capabilities of team members. The Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office announcing the donation on their Facebook...
GRAND FORKS, ND
trfradio.com

Two Injured in Hwy 75 Collision in Polk County

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident yesterday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Joann Papke, 62 of Clearbrook was injured when the southbound 2012 Honda Civic she was driving struck a 1999 Pontiac driven by Jacob Waldorf, 27 of Warren. Waldorf was also injured in the crash According to the report Waldorf was eastbound on County Road 21, crossing over Highway 75 when the vehicles collided.
POLK COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 3, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Jesse Jay Hockenson, 44, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Andrew Agustin Martinez, 30, of Fisher, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Wyatt Lee Gendron, 31, of North Dakota, MN, for Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Kendrick Kirk Trullinger,...
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fatal crash on Highway 2 near Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crookston emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Highway 2 just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities say a car was traveling on the highway near South Road when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree. A 35-year-old woman and 33-year-old man...
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

kroxam.com

BACK TO SCHOOL SAFETY WITH CROOKSTON POLICE CHIEF DARIN SELZLER

School is finally back in session for the Crookston School District, and parents, students, and public servants are making preparations to return to the schools. But, along with a new year, the school district and Crookston Police Department are bringing new safety measures to keep the students safe. Over the...
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Teen injured in an off-road vehicle crash in Mahnomen County

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 13-year-old teen from Climax was hurt in a collision involving two off-road vehicles in Mahnomen County. According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, both off-road vehicles were heading west on Highway 113 when they collided. The 46-year-old driver of the second off-road...
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
trfradio.com

Serious Injuries Reported in Suspected DUI Crash

Two people were seriously injured, a Grand Forks man faces DUI charges following a single vehicle crash Wednesday. Garland Evans III, 49 was injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala SS he was driving veered into the south ditch, struck a culvert and went airborne on County Road 7 at 10th Street south-east of Thompson, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Evans and a passenger, Sylvina Rickard, 41 of Cochrane, Ontario were taken to Altru Hospital with serious injuries.
GRAND FORKS, ND

