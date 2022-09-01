ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

x1071.com

Labor Day Weekend expected to be busy in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The Labor Day Weekend is expected to be a busy one in downtown Madison, with the Badgers’ football home opener at Camp Randall, the annual Taste of Madison event and the Dane County Farmers’ Market all expected to draw large crowds. Coupled with the...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Democratic Socialists heading to the Wisconsin Assembly

MILWAUKEE — For the first time since the 1980s, Wisconsin will have Democratic Socialists in the state Capitol when Milwaukee sends two new legislators to the Assembly next year. Darrin Madison and Ryan Clancy both won their Democratic primaries in August, and running unopposed in November, will represent the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Wisconsin State
x1071.com

Fire at east Madison home causes $125K in damage

MADISON, Wis. — Madison firefighters responded to a call on the city’s east side Saturday. Crews were sent to a home in the 900 block of Tony Drive just before 7:00 p.m. after a neighbor reported smelling smoke and hearing a smoke alarm coming from the building. Firefighters...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Tai, red panda at Henry Vilas Zoo, dies following cancer diagnosis

MADISON, Wis. — A week and a half after it was announced she had been diagnosed with bone cancer, Tai, the 14-year-old red panda at the Henry Vilas Zoo, has died. In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, zoo staff said her condition did not improve after beginning treatment so she was humanely euthanized.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

No. 6 Wisconsin closes out weekend with sweep of High Point

MADISON, Wis. — The 6th ranked Badgers finished out the weekend with a sweep of High Point Sunday afternoon. Leading the way once again was sophomore Sarah Franklin with 14 kills, with Devyn Robinson right behind with 11. Badgers travel to Kentucky for a Top-25 showdown with the 16th...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Badgers shutout Illinois State 38-0 in season opener

MADISON, Wis. — The 18th-ranked Badgers had zero problems taking care of Illinois State Saturday night with an impressive 38-0 shutout victory at Camp Randall Stadium. Braelon Allen ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns, while Graham Mertz threw completed 14 of 16 passes for 219 yards with a touchdown.
MADISON, WI
Josh Kaul
x1071.com

Madison man arrested after hours-long standoff in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police arrested a man on Saturday after an hours-long standoff who they said threatened his mother and officers. Police said that, on Friday, the man entered his mother’s apartment in the 50 block of Park Circle, threatened her, and demanded money. He did not live in that apartment.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
x1071.com

Wisconsin volleyball drops banner and Marquette in home opener

MADISON, Wis. — It was a banner night for the UW volleyball team. Before Wisconsin’s match against Marquette, the Badgers received their national championship rings and dropped the championship banner at the Field House. Devyn Robinson led the way with 15 kills to power Wisconsin past Marquette in...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Parents of 11-month-old who died from overdose last year arrested, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. — The parents of an 11-month-old child who died last summer from an overdose were arrested Friday on child neglect charges, the Madison Police Department said. In an incident report, police said the 32-year-old woman and 25-year-old man each face a tentative felony charge of neglecting a child (exposure to a controlled substance/drug abuse leading to death) as a party to a crime.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Fans energized by Badger football’s return to Camp Randall

MADISON, Wis. — The Badger faithful have been waiting a long time to “jump around”. It’s been 288 days since Wisconsin’s last home game, but gameday was finally back on Saturday. Badgers fans of all ages flooded the streets in celebration, grilling, drinking, and patiently...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Roller derby team losing practice space, looking for new home

MADISON, Wis. – It’s been a Madison staple for decades, so for many, losing Fast Forward means saying goodbye to a place filled with memories. But for one team it also means worrying about the future. Since 2004, Madison Roller Derby has called the city’s only skating rink...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

WSUM’s Party in the Park festival returns

MADISON, Wis. — College radio station WSUM’s annual Party in the Park returned to James Madison Park on Friday. The student-produced free music festival featured a lineup of nine local artists and eight DJs across two stages and a number of genres. For those attending, it was a...
MADISON, WI

