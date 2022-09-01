Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
x1071.com
DATCP secretary visits lab tasked with making sure consumers get full value of purchases
MADISON, Wis. — The secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection on Friday toured the Weights and Measures Laboratory tasked with making sure consumers are getting the full value of their purchases. The bureau maintains the state’s standards of mass and volume, which are used...
x1071.com
Labor Day Weekend expected to be busy in downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. — The Labor Day Weekend is expected to be a busy one in downtown Madison, with the Badgers’ football home opener at Camp Randall, the annual Taste of Madison event and the Dane County Farmers’ Market all expected to draw large crowds. Coupled with the...
x1071.com
‘We’re rather stymied’: Tenney Locks closure muddies waters for MSCR pontoons, boaters’ plans
MADISON, Wis.- If you were hoping to get the boat or pontoon out onto the Yahara River between Madison’s 2 lakes for one last summer ride — you’re out of luck. Dane County has closed Tenney Locks for the rest of the year after it was damaged by an electrical storm.
x1071.com
Democratic Socialists heading to the Wisconsin Assembly
MILWAUKEE — For the first time since the 1980s, Wisconsin will have Democratic Socialists in the state Capitol when Milwaukee sends two new legislators to the Assembly next year. Darrin Madison and Ryan Clancy both won their Democratic primaries in August, and running unopposed in November, will represent the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
Fire at east Madison home causes $125K in damage
MADISON, Wis. — Madison firefighters responded to a call on the city’s east side Saturday. Crews were sent to a home in the 900 block of Tony Drive just before 7:00 p.m. after a neighbor reported smelling smoke and hearing a smoke alarm coming from the building. Firefighters...
x1071.com
Tai, red panda at Henry Vilas Zoo, dies following cancer diagnosis
MADISON, Wis. — A week and a half after it was announced she had been diagnosed with bone cancer, Tai, the 14-year-old red panda at the Henry Vilas Zoo, has died. In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, zoo staff said her condition did not improve after beginning treatment so she was humanely euthanized.
x1071.com
No. 6 Wisconsin closes out weekend with sweep of High Point
MADISON, Wis. — The 6th ranked Badgers finished out the weekend with a sweep of High Point Sunday afternoon. Leading the way once again was sophomore Sarah Franklin with 14 kills, with Devyn Robinson right behind with 11. Badgers travel to Kentucky for a Top-25 showdown with the 16th...
x1071.com
Badgers shutout Illinois State 38-0 in season opener
MADISON, Wis. — The 18th-ranked Badgers had zero problems taking care of Illinois State Saturday night with an impressive 38-0 shutout victory at Camp Randall Stadium. Braelon Allen ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns, while Graham Mertz threw completed 14 of 16 passes for 219 yards with a touchdown.
RELATED PEOPLE
x1071.com
Madison man arrested after hours-long standoff in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police arrested a man on Saturday after an hours-long standoff who they said threatened his mother and officers. Police said that, on Friday, the man entered his mother’s apartment in the 50 block of Park Circle, threatened her, and demanded money. He did not live in that apartment.
x1071.com
Wisconsin volleyball drops banner and Marquette in home opener
MADISON, Wis. — It was a banner night for the UW volleyball team. Before Wisconsin’s match against Marquette, the Badgers received their national championship rings and dropped the championship banner at the Field House. Devyn Robinson led the way with 15 kills to power Wisconsin past Marquette in...
x1071.com
Parents of 11-month-old who died from overdose last year arrested, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. — The parents of an 11-month-old child who died last summer from an overdose were arrested Friday on child neglect charges, the Madison Police Department said. In an incident report, police said the 32-year-old woman and 25-year-old man each face a tentative felony charge of neglecting a child (exposure to a controlled substance/drug abuse leading to death) as a party to a crime.
x1071.com
Janesville police searching for woman who sprayed fire extinguisher at security camera
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are searching for a woman who they said vandalized a parking ramp with a fire extinguisher. Police said that security camera footage shows the woman spraying a fire extinguisher multiple times at the ramp at 13 North Parker Drive on August 18. She allegedly sprayed a security camera twice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
Fans energized by Badger football’s return to Camp Randall
MADISON, Wis. — The Badger faithful have been waiting a long time to “jump around”. It’s been 288 days since Wisconsin’s last home game, but gameday was finally back on Saturday. Badgers fans of all ages flooded the streets in celebration, grilling, drinking, and patiently...
x1071.com
‘It still hasn’t really sunk in fully’: New Mallards GM shares excitement
MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in Madison Mallards history, a woman is the General Manager. “It still hasn’t really sunk in fully,” Samantha Rubin said. The announcement was made on Tuesday. She is only the fourth person ever to serve as the team’s GM.
x1071.com
Roller derby team losing practice space, looking for new home
MADISON, Wis. – It’s been a Madison staple for decades, so for many, losing Fast Forward means saying goodbye to a place filled with memories. But for one team it also means worrying about the future. Since 2004, Madison Roller Derby has called the city’s only skating rink...
x1071.com
WSUM’s Party in the Park festival returns
MADISON, Wis. — College radio station WSUM’s annual Party in the Park returned to James Madison Park on Friday. The student-produced free music festival featured a lineup of nine local artists and eight DJs across two stages and a number of genres. For those attending, it was a...
Comments / 0