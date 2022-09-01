Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Man in serious condition after stabbing in Waianae
WAIANAE (KITV4) --A man is in serious condition after being stabbed Monday morning. Around 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 5, a man in his 60's was stabbed in Waianae, off Farrington Highway, between Alawa Place and Kaulawaha Road.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into fence in Kapolei
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing in Kapolei early Sunday morning. Authorities said the crash happened around 2:05 a.m. when a 23-year-old man speeding on Kualakai Parkway collided with a chain-linked fence on the center median near Kapolei Parkway. Honolulu Emergency Medical...
Kailua hit and run leaves 1 pedestrian dead
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported a hit and run on Saturday near Makapu Boulevard and Ilipio Street in Kailua. The incident happened on Sept. 3, at around 5:30 a.m. According to HPD, a 68-year-old man was walking, westbound, on Mokapu Boulevard when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police investigating following 2 stabbings in East Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating two stabbings that happened Sunday in East Oahu. Emergency Medical Services said a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the chest at Sandy Beach Park around 11:20 p.m. Officials said he was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not release any...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Injured dog rescued from Pacific Palisades in Pearl City
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured dog on Sunday at Pacific Palisades in Pearl City. The incident happened on Sept. 4, at around 10:28 p.m. According to HFD, firefighters located all hikers after an emergency call came in at around 1:26 p.m. for an injured hiker. After locating the hikers, they […]
No helmet, speed puts 1 motorcyclist in hospital
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a 23-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his Kawasaki motorcycle into a chain-linked fence after traveling northbound on Kualakai Parkway in Kapolei. The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 4, at around 2:04 a.m. HPD said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest suspect accused of stabbing 2 people in Makaha
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect is in custody following a stabbing two people in Makaha on Monday morning, Honolulu police said. Police records show 43-year-old Dennis Noel Hueu Medeiros was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Authorities responded to the incident just before 9 a.m. near Alawa Place. HPD said...
HPD arrest man for getting into car on HFD property
Two witnesses said they saw a man enter the Honolulu Fire Department building in Nanakuli and get inside a parked car on HFD property.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stabbing in Hawaii Kai leaves man in emergency room
A man is in the emergency room and in serious condition after he was reportedly stabbed multiple times in Hawaii Kai, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
KITV.com
Victim, suspect knew each other in fatal stabbing in Makiki
Honolulu police are reporting that the suspect arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man on Friday knew the victim. The suspect, 53-year-old Samuel Spencer III, was arrested Friday, on Nehoa Street and Mott Smith Street in Makiki.
Man stabbed to death in Makiki, prompts road closure
A police investigation is open according to the Honolulu Police Department.
Sick hiker rescued at Diamond Head Trail
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a 70-year-old woman on Saturday, who fell ill while she was hiking on the Diamond Head Trail in Honolulu. The incident happened on Sept. 3, at around 11:38 a.m. According to the HFD, the woman became ill and could not walk out of the trail on her […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman assaults hospital staff in Aiea
A woman allegedly assaulted a healthcare worker on Saturday, Sept. 3 around 5:25 p.m. in Aiea , according to the Honolulu Police Department.
Serious accident on Kunia Road closes both lanes
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said that two people have been hospitalized after an accident on Kunia Road near Kunia Camp. The accident reportedly involved two vehicles on Thursday morning and prompted a road closure from the Kunia Post Office to Kunia Camp. Drivers are to expect delays.
Danny De Gracia: Let's Reclaim The HOV Lanes For All Vehicles
When I first moved to Hawaii in 2003, my average commute time from Waipahu to Downtown Honolulu during rush hour was manageably under 30 minutes under even in the worst of circumstances. Two decades later, I find myself spending an average of 80 minutes or more just to travel 23 miles.
Moped, vehicle collision prompts road closure in Waialae
Several streets in Waiale are closed due to a vehicle collision.
California visitor charged with attempted murder in Waikoloa
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Island Police Department arrested and charged 65-year-old Richard Lopez of San Pedro on Saturday, on suspicion of attempted murder and other offenses which occurred in a lodging establishment on Waikoloa Beach Drive in Waikoloa. The incident happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 at around 9:17 a.m. According to police, there was […]
Firefighters respond to brush fire in Kapolei
The Honolulu Fire Department reported a brush fire on Fort Barrette Road.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police investigating deadly stabbing in Makiki
Waipio Valley road has been closed to the general public since an emergency order was issued in February. There's no threat to life and no nearby structures. Rainbow Warriors football hopes to rebound against Western Kentucky. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. It’s a new week for the Rainbow Warriors football...
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting deputy at Honolulu airport
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of allegedly assaulting a deputy sheriff at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, according to the Hawaii Department of Public Safety.
Comments / 2