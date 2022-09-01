ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Man in serious condition after stabbing in Waianae

WAIANAE (KITV4) --A man is in serious condition after being stabbed Monday morning. Around 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 5, a man in his 60's was stabbed in Waianae, off Farrington Highway, between Alawa Place and Kaulawaha Road.
Motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into fence in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing in Kapolei early Sunday morning. Authorities said the crash happened around 2:05 a.m. when a 23-year-old man speeding on Kualakai Parkway collided with a chain-linked fence on the center median near Kapolei Parkway. Honolulu Emergency Medical...
Kailua hit and run leaves 1 pedestrian dead

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported a hit and run on Saturday near Makapu Boulevard and Ilipio Street in Kailua. The incident happened on Sept. 3, at around 5:30 a.m. According to HPD, a 68-year-old man was walking, westbound, on Mokapu Boulevard when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the […]
Honolulu police investigating following 2 stabbings in East Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating two stabbings that happened Sunday in East Oahu. Emergency Medical Services said a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the chest at Sandy Beach Park around 11:20 p.m. Officials said he was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not release any...
Injured dog rescued from Pacific Palisades in Pearl City

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured dog on Sunday at Pacific Palisades in Pearl City. The incident happened on Sept. 4, at around 10:28 p.m. According to HFD, firefighters located all hikers after an emergency call came in at around 1:26 p.m. for an injured hiker. After locating the hikers, they […]
No helmet, speed puts 1 motorcyclist in hospital

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a 23-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his Kawasaki motorcycle into a chain-linked fence after traveling northbound on Kualakai Parkway in Kapolei. The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 4, at around 2:04 a.m. HPD said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time […]
Police arrest suspect accused of stabbing 2 people in Makaha

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect is in custody following a stabbing two people in Makaha on Monday morning, Honolulu police said. Police records show 43-year-old Dennis Noel Hueu Medeiros was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Authorities responded to the incident just before 9 a.m. near Alawa Place. HPD said...
Sick hiker rescued at Diamond Head Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a 70-year-old woman on Saturday, who fell ill while she was hiking on the Diamond Head Trail in Honolulu. The incident happened on Sept. 3, at around 11:38 a.m. According to the HFD, the woman became ill and could not walk out of the trail on her […]
Serious accident on Kunia Road closes both lanes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said that two people have been hospitalized after an accident on Kunia Road near Kunia Camp. The accident reportedly involved two vehicles on Thursday morning and prompted a road closure from the Kunia Post Office to Kunia Camp. Drivers are to expect delays.
California visitor charged with attempted murder in Waikoloa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Island Police Department arrested and charged 65-year-old Richard Lopez of San Pedro on Saturday, on suspicion of attempted murder and other offenses which occurred in a lodging establishment on Waikoloa Beach Drive in Waikoloa. The incident happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 at around 9:17 a.m. According to police, there was […]
Honolulu police investigating deadly stabbing in Makiki

Waipio Valley road has been closed to the general public since an emergency order was issued in February. There's no threat to life and no nearby structures. Rainbow Warriors football hopes to rebound against Western Kentucky. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. It’s a new week for the Rainbow Warriors football...
HONOLULU, HI

