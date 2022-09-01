ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

102.5 KISS FM

Texas Weather Gone Wild: Did You See This Storm Damage?

Central Texas saw some rain and high winds, but the weather was rougher in other parts of the state over Labor Day weekend. The Dallas area and most of North Texas was battered by heavy rain and gusty winds Sunday, while some residents were trapped and forced to wait out the storm in their cars.
TEXAS STATE
102.5 KISS FM

26 People Arrested on September 7th, One with a Small $50 Bond

Today is Thursday, but it does feel like a Wednesday. Unfortunately, no one told today's perps that and they seem to have partied on all day yesterday. If you take a look at yesterday's Lubbock arrestees, you'll notice there are a few people with Public Intoxication charges. I'm not sure if they just wanted to get the weekend done early or maybe they went to Wednesday church and had too much Communion wine, or grape juice depending on your religious affiliation. All in all, don't get drunk to the point that you become crazed. Everyone remembers that one game game when Texas Tech fans flipped a car.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

10 Invasive Species in Texas That You Should Kill on Sight

Invasive species are a problem all over the world. Whether they were purposefully brought here, or came here by accident, they are not meant to be here for a reason. Invasive bugs, animals and plants can completely ruin an established ecosystem by killing off native species and overpopulating the areas they occupy. In most cases, when you come across one of these foreign critters, it is best to kill them to prevent further damage.
TEXAS STATE
102.5 KISS FM

What Do People From Lubbock Call Themselves?

I popped over to Lubbock's subreddit as per my habit to stay in the know. Although I must admit that a lot of r/Lubbock is new-to-Lubbock folks asking for stuff to do and other general questions, sometimes it's more interesting. One person asked, "what do people from Lubbock call themselves?"...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Vandals Take Graffiti to Dangerous Levels

Just seeing these pictures makes my feet sweat. I don't know if it is typical for people with a fear of heights, but even seeing something done up high can cause a physical reaction to me. Instantly my feet feel like they're about to start sweating and I get a kind of overall fight or flight kind of feeling. I personally don't see how these tags were a worthwhile risk for anyone.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Dana Holgorsen Is Not Afraid of Your Tortillas

Dana Holgorsen coached in Lubbock at Texas Tech from 2000 through the 2007 season. Then, he went to Houston for two seasons as the offensive coordinator and spent a year in Stillwater with the same role before heading to West Virginia as the head coach for eight seasons. Now, he's...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Can Texas Tech Welcome Houston to the Big 12 Appropriately?

When Texas Tech went on a five-game winning streak over Houston to close out the Southwest Conference in 1995 I bet Texas Tech was really glad to be away from Houston. The Cougars dominated the Red Raiders early in that matchup. So much so that Texas Tech has won 9 of the last 10 and Texas Tech is still behind in the overall series matchup 18-14-1.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

25 People Enjoy Their Staycation at the Lubbock County Detention Center

Many people did not want to go back to work after the Labor Day weekend. Some might have been up to some mischief and had a mini-staycation. I don't think the Lubbock County Detention Center is a great spot for a staycation, but I guess it's a close experience to a forced Airbnb. The Lubbock County Detention Center also has a selfie wall like some Airbnb homes, except these are the photos you wouldn't show your grandma or post on a dating profile. (Please don't anyone do that...ever.)
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
102.5 KISS FM

25 In-Season Fruits and Vegetables to Enjoy This September

As the seasons change and months go by, certain fruits and vegetable go in and out of season. As we head into the fall months, there are certain items that are going out of season, like strawberries, but there are plenty of other delicious fruits that are in season, like apples. Sure, strawberries will still be on the shelf for the rest of the year, just like apples always are, but if you want the best tasting produce, you want to purchase it when its in season.
TEXAS STATE
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday on a Tuesday: 41 People Arrested Through Labor day

Everyone loves a three-day weekend, but apparently the men and women that work in law enforcement don't get that luxury. It was very busy weekend with Texas Tech winning their first home game of the season against Murray State, but apparently crime doesn't care about football team wins. This round of Mugshot Monday is a special edition because obviously we had a 3-day weekend which was much needed to ring in the start of fall.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Man Accused of Assaulting Employees + Setting His Sheets on Fire

A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday, September 6th after it's said he assaulted 2 people and set his bedsheets on fire. KAMC News reports that police responded to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of 16th Street at around 9:40 p.m. back on August 14th. Police were told that the suspect, 56-year-old William Billy Jeffrey, had assaulted 2 employees at the complex.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

