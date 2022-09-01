Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Texas Weather Gone Wild: Did You See This Storm Damage?
Central Texas saw some rain and high winds, but the weather was rougher in other parts of the state over Labor Day weekend. The Dallas area and most of North Texas was battered by heavy rain and gusty winds Sunday, while some residents were trapped and forced to wait out the storm in their cars.
15 Girls From Texas, Including 1 From Lubbock, Went Missing in August. Have You Seen Them?
It's the start of a new school year, but far too many parents in Texas are searching for their kids who went missing over the summer months. In June and July, we showed you pictures of kids who went missing from all over Texas. In August, 15 girls went missing in Texas, including one girl from here in Lubbock.
26 People Arrested on September 7th, One with a Small $50 Bond
Today is Thursday, but it does feel like a Wednesday. Unfortunately, no one told today's perps that and they seem to have partied on all day yesterday. If you take a look at yesterday's Lubbock arrestees, you'll notice there are a few people with Public Intoxication charges. I'm not sure if they just wanted to get the weekend done early or maybe they went to Wednesday church and had too much Communion wine, or grape juice depending on your religious affiliation. All in all, don't get drunk to the point that you become crazed. Everyone remembers that one game game when Texas Tech fans flipped a car.
Australian Officials Have a Premonition of Texas’ Future
Our easy going Aussie friends have a warning for our fall future. The southern hemisphere is nearing the end of winter and Australian health officials are reporting that this has been the worst flu season in half a decade. Not only that, but it came early this year. Why does...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Texas’ Most Misspelled Word Says About the Lone Star State
There are plenty of common use words that are both nessisary and definately important in everyday correspondence. Dang it. If there was a way to never use those words again, I'd do it. I'm not the strongest speller. The only time I ever competed in a spelling bee I was...
10 Invasive Species in Texas That You Should Kill on Sight
Invasive species are a problem all over the world. Whether they were purposefully brought here, or came here by accident, they are not meant to be here for a reason. Invasive bugs, animals and plants can completely ruin an established ecosystem by killing off native species and overpopulating the areas they occupy. In most cases, when you come across one of these foreign critters, it is best to kill them to prevent further damage.
How Does the Poorest City in Texas Compare to the Richest?
I was looking up some weird facts about Texas trying to find some good content fodder when I stumbled upon a list of the poorest towns and richest cities in Texas. I decided I'd compare both sides of the spectrum. For starters, the poorest city in Texas is Prairie View....
I Don’t Care If Texas Tech Ever Plays the Longhorns in Football Again
In a few weeks, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will play the Texas Longhorns for the 72nd time. It's one of the most storied and long-running series that Texas Tech plays. The next installment in the Longhorns-Red Raiders saga will be played in Lubbock and could be the final time the pair of teams ever plays in the Hub City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Do People From Lubbock Call Themselves?
I popped over to Lubbock's subreddit as per my habit to stay in the know. Although I must admit that a lot of r/Lubbock is new-to-Lubbock folks asking for stuff to do and other general questions, sometimes it's more interesting. One person asked, "what do people from Lubbock call themselves?"...
Missouri Man Tells Floydada Police Chief That He Just Murdered His Wife
Floydada Police Chief Reuben Ramon was flagged down by a man from Missouri who said he just murdered his wife on Wednesday, September 7th. KAMC News reports that 48-year-old Keith Bass was already wanted for murder out of Excelsior Springs, Missouri. The incident apparently happened just after midnight that same morning.
Lubbock Vandals Take Graffiti to Dangerous Levels
Just seeing these pictures makes my feet sweat. I don't know if it is typical for people with a fear of heights, but even seeing something done up high can cause a physical reaction to me. Instantly my feet feel like they're about to start sweating and I get a kind of overall fight or flight kind of feeling. I personally don't see how these tags were a worthwhile risk for anyone.
At’l Do Farms Announces the Design for This Year’s Corn Maze
At'l Do Farms is one of Lubbock's favorite fall destinations for the whole family. Each year they open their iconic corn maze which features a unique theme with ties to Lubbock and West Texas. Previous maze themes included Dirt to Soil (2021), Thank You for 20 Years (2020) and 'We Salute our Veterans' (2018).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dana Holgorsen Is Not Afraid of Your Tortillas
Dana Holgorsen coached in Lubbock at Texas Tech from 2000 through the 2007 season. Then, he went to Houston for two seasons as the offensive coordinator and spent a year in Stillwater with the same role before heading to West Virginia as the head coach for eight seasons. Now, he's...
Can Texas Tech Welcome Houston to the Big 12 Appropriately?
When Texas Tech went on a five-game winning streak over Houston to close out the Southwest Conference in 1995 I bet Texas Tech was really glad to be away from Houston. The Cougars dominated the Red Raiders early in that matchup. So much so that Texas Tech has won 9 of the last 10 and Texas Tech is still behind in the overall series matchup 18-14-1.
25 People Enjoy Their Staycation at the Lubbock County Detention Center
Many people did not want to go back to work after the Labor Day weekend. Some might have been up to some mischief and had a mini-staycation. I don't think the Lubbock County Detention Center is a great spot for a staycation, but I guess it's a close experience to a forced Airbnb. The Lubbock County Detention Center also has a selfie wall like some Airbnb homes, except these are the photos you wouldn't show your grandma or post on a dating profile. (Please don't anyone do that...ever.)
25 In-Season Fruits and Vegetables to Enjoy This September
As the seasons change and months go by, certain fruits and vegetable go in and out of season. As we head into the fall months, there are certain items that are going out of season, like strawberries, but there are plenty of other delicious fruits that are in season, like apples. Sure, strawberries will still be on the shelf for the rest of the year, just like apples always are, but if you want the best tasting produce, you want to purchase it when its in season.
People Are Jerks. A Lubbock Idiot Committed The Ultimate Parking Sin
There it is. You can see it with your own eyes. The ultimate parking F-U. The other day, I decided to swing by my house to hide from my boss run an errand, when I thought my eyes were deceiving me. Or that I was on the wrong street, which has happened. All the houses look the same around here.
Should Texas Tech University Bring Back This Long-Lost Mascot?
Texas Tech University is one of the few schools in the United States that has more than one mascot. Raider Red and the Masked Rider are legendary, award-winning mascots that bring school spirit to sporting and university events. While we all adore our mascot duo, what if they were a...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday on a Tuesday: 41 People Arrested Through Labor day
Everyone loves a three-day weekend, but apparently the men and women that work in law enforcement don't get that luxury. It was very busy weekend with Texas Tech winning their first home game of the season against Murray State, but apparently crime doesn't care about football team wins. This round of Mugshot Monday is a special edition because obviously we had a 3-day weekend which was much needed to ring in the start of fall.
Lubbock Man Accused of Assaulting Employees + Setting His Sheets on Fire
A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday, September 6th after it's said he assaulted 2 people and set his bedsheets on fire. KAMC News reports that police responded to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of 16th Street at around 9:40 p.m. back on August 14th. Police were told that the suspect, 56-year-old William Billy Jeffrey, had assaulted 2 employees at the complex.
102.5 KISS FM
Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
993K+
Views
ABOUT
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0