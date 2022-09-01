Read full article on original website
Sac County Conservation Invites Parents To Register Children For Return Of Knee-High Naturalist Program
Fall is just around the corner, which means the popular Knee-High Naturalist program is back on the schedule for Sac County Conservation. Beginning Sept. 14 and continuing every third Thursday of the month through April, Knee-High Naturalists is an hour-long program at the Hagge Park Conservation Education Center geared towards students between the ages of two and five years old who have not gone through kindergarten. Each program focuses on a different nature-related topic that will capture children’s attention and generate interest in the outdoors. The cost is $5 for each program you and your child plan to attend, and pre-registration is required. RSVP by contacting Naturalist Jackie Lingle by email at jlingle@saccountyiowa.gov or calling 712-662-4530. The full schedule of Knee-High Naturalist program dates can be found included below.
Carroll County Conservation Is Starting Halloween Early For Carroll County Residents
Halloween is coming early for Carroll residents, as a tick-or-treating event is coming up this weekend. The event is on Saturday, September 10, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Swan Lake State Park Campground. Individuals are encouraged to decorate their campsite for a chance to win prizes and hand out candy for trick or treaters. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, individuals can contact Carroll County Conservation at 712-792-4614.
2022 Carroll Masonic Lodge Flight Breakfast Set For Next Weekend
The annual Signet Lodge Masonic flight breakfast is scheduled for next weekend, and organizers look forward to welcoming hundreds of pilots, passengers, and aircraft lovers to the Arthur N. Neu Municipal Airport. The 2022 breakfast takes place from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. The local Masonic Lodge has hosted the flight breakfast for nearly three decades, and Bill Fish, one of the organizers for this year’s event, says it almost always draws a large crowd.
The Friends Of The Library Annual Book Sale Is Back In Sac City After a Two-Year Pause
The Sac City Public Library is excited to bring back their Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale. The Sac City Public Library Director Kim Nelsen says this is the first book sale in two years due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. She adds that the Friends of the Library is a group that helps fund library projects, among other things outside the library’s budget. This year’s sale begins on Wednesday, September 14, and runs through the morning of Saturday, September 17.
Iowans enjoy Labor Day celebrations across the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — With workers across the Hawkeye State enjoying some time away from the office for Labor Day, that didn't mean there's nothing to do—quite the opposite, in fact. From parades to car shows, Iowans found plenty of ways to mark the occasion. In Altoona, motorheads...
The Ar-We-Va Community School District Is Holding a Special Vote Regarding A PERL Levy
The Ar-We-Va Community School District is asking community members to head to the polls for a special election for the school. The vote for Public Education and Recreation Levy (PERL). Superintendent Jeff Kruse says the school is excited to add another opportunity for students and the community through the PERL levy.
Carroll County Supervisors Move Weekly Moving To Tuesday Due To Labor Day
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors has moved their regularly scheduled weekly meeting back a day due to the Labor Day holiday. Instead, the board will convene on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. in the courthouse meeting room. The agenda, which was released Friday, is relatively short, beginning with a report from County Engineer Zac Andersen on secondary roads, including utility permits, a proposed bridge replacement project, and discussions on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) coordinator position within the county. The supervisors will also review and consider approval of an agreement for the county’s substance abuse prevention services program and manure management annual updates. The board closes with reports from the supervisors concerning their respective committees. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting. It will also be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and a link to that video can found included below.
Boone County Dems have ‘Pride’ flag higher than US flag on parade float
The Boone County Democrats raised the “Pride” flag above all other flags on their float during the Madrid Labor Day Parade. This photo was shared with The Iowa Standard by a reader:
Hundreds to flock to Greenfield for swap meet
Members of a group formed to plan the Greenfield Swap Meet, set for Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Adair County Fairgrounds, are excited to see the fruits of their labor blossom in the 2022 version of the event. The organization Early Wheels of Iowa was a...
Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon
(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
Wall Lake Officials Release Survey To Gauge Interest In City-Operated Child Care Center
Officials in Wall Lake are seeking the public’s input on a proposed plan to open a city-run child care center in the community. According to City Clerk Chris Rodman, they face the same problem many families in rural Iowa have, finding an available spot at one of the few operating daycares in the region. Following the closure of the Wall Lake Elementary School in 2020, the city began collecting input from residents on what the unused building could be used for, and Rodman says daycare was a common response.
With humble beginnings in an ISU dorm, treat goes national in Walmart
(Radio Iowa) – A small company that makes tasty treats was launched in an Iowa State University dorm room, and it will soon have its products on the shelves of a major national retail chain. Le Mars native Jarod Steffes, one of the co-founders of Muddy Bites, describes his simple idea that quickly morphed into an expanding business, offering the yummy nibbles in milk chocolate, dark chocolate and white chocolate. “Muddy Bites is essentially the bottom part of a sundae cone, just that waffle end filled with chocolate,” Steffes says, “so essentially, we took the best part of a sundae cone and turned it into a bite-sized snack that one can enjoy over and over again.”
Man connected to vehicle thefts in six counties arrested
UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. The department said Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
Creston to have fun….again
Under a new name but with many of its past features returns Saturday as the Creston Fun Center opens at 5 p.m. Formerly known as the Feldhacker Family Fun Center, the site at 301 N. Cherry St. will reopen even though people are still working with some improvements. “It’s more...
Highway 30 Coalition Proposes Rural Four from Ogden to Carroll
The Highway 30 Coalition is finishing up an economic impact study regarding two portions of the highway to four-laned. Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers says they want to see two 40-mile stretches of the highway be four-lane, including from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio these two segments, along with advocating for a four-lane bypass with Missouri Valley, have been identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation as priority sections.
Swimming advised against at 9 Iowa beaches
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has worked with various public health and management agencies in the state to inform and protect the public about the current water quality conditions at its beaches. Samples are collected weekly at 39 state-owned beaches from the week...
Owner of Des Moines salt lounge shares benefits of salt therapy
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new health and wellness facility in Des Moines specializes in holistic healing. According to Inner Space owner Brandy Gilmartin, just 40 minutes in the salt lounge is all it takes to feel some respiratory relief. "This is 40 minutes I normally wouldn't take that...
KCCI Archive: Horns Ferry bridge collapse
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 110-year-old Horns Ferry Bridge collapsed into the Des Moines River in 1991. The spectacular sight gave hundreds of Labor Day campers an extra treat during what would normally be a quiet weekend vacation. It also gave two teenagers the scare of their lives.
Missing Teen Alive And Back At Home
(West Des Moines, IA) – A teenage girl missing for two weeks is alive and back home with her family. Sixteen-year-old Aubrey Braniger was reported missing August 18th after she didn’t return home. She’d last been spotted outside a West Des Moines restaurant the night before. She...
Des Moines Ape Initiative vandalized, broken into twice in a week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two incidents of vandalism and break-ins occurred at the Ape Cognition and Conservation Initiative facility in less than a week. On Thursday morning the facility’s guard shack window was shattered. On Saturday August 27 the initiative reported a break in where several pieces of equipment were stolen. No animals were injured […]
