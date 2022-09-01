Read full article on original website
Texas Weather Gone Wild: Did You See This Storm Damage?
Central Texas saw some rain and high winds, but the weather was rougher in other parts of the state over Labor Day weekend. The Dallas area and most of North Texas was battered by heavy rain and gusty winds Sunday, while some residents were trapped and forced to wait out the storm in their cars.
Jimmy's Egg Closes One Lubbock Location
There's now one less breakfast spot in Lubbock. Jimmy's Egg opened in Lubbock back in August 2019 at the old Rockfish Seafood & Grill location. Three years later, and who knows how many cracked eggs, and Jimmy's Egg has closed its first Lubbock location, located at Slide Road and South Loop 289.
You Won't Want to Miss This West Texas Pumpkin Party
For those of us who seem to fall in love with the Autumn season more and more each year, we're abundantly aware that the proper pumpkins are required in order to create a gourd-eous holiday display. The good news is that in one month from today, you can grab a spook-tacular collection of this winter squash and celebrate the crop at the same time.
15 Girls From Texas, Including 1 From Lubbock, Went Missing in August. Have You Seen Them?
It's the start of a new school year, but far too many parents in Texas are searching for their kids who went missing over the summer months. In June and July, we showed you pictures of kids who went missing from all over Texas. In August, 15 girls went missing in Texas, including one girl from here in Lubbock.
Australian Officials Have a Premonition of Texas' Future
Our easy going Aussie friends have a warning for our fall future. The southern hemisphere is nearing the end of winter and Australian health officials are reporting that this has been the worst flu season in half a decade. Not only that, but it came early this year. Why does...
What Texas' Most Misspelled Word Says About the Lone Star State
There are plenty of common use words that are both nessisary and definately important in everyday correspondence. Dang it. If there was a way to never use those words again, I'd do it. I'm not the strongest speller. The only time I ever competed in a spelling bee I was...
10 Invasive Species in Texas That You Should Kill on Sight
Invasive species are a problem all over the world. Whether they were purposefully brought here, or came here by accident, they are not meant to be here for a reason. Invasive bugs, animals and plants can completely ruin an established ecosystem by killing off native species and overpopulating the areas they occupy. In most cases, when you come across one of these foreign critters, it is best to kill them to prevent further damage.
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
How Does the Poorest City in Texas Compare to the Richest?
I was looking up some weird facts about Texas trying to find some good content fodder when I stumbled upon a list of the poorest towns and richest cities in Texas. I decided I'd compare both sides of the spectrum. For starters, the poorest city in Texas is Prairie View....
I Don't Care If Texas Tech Ever Plays the Longhorns in Football Again
In a few weeks, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will play the Texas Longhorns for the 72nd time. It's one of the most storied and long-running series that Texas Tech plays. The next installment in the Longhorns-Red Raiders saga will be played in Lubbock and could be the final time the pair of teams ever plays in the Hub City.
Goodline Beer Company to Host Oktoberfest This Weekend in Lubbock
One of Lubbock's newest breweries will host the earliest Oktoberfest in Lubbock this year. As a pro-early all things Autumn person, they have my support. Why not celebrate the best month of the year, a month early? To be fair, THE Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany always starts in September, too. And they've been doing it since the 18th century.
Texas Has an Exclusive Flavor of Ben & Jerry's – Have You Had It?
Just how special is Texas? Well, does every state have its own Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor that can only be found within its own borders? Truth be told, I'm not really sure, but what I do know is that there is a flavor of ice cream that you can only find in the Lone Star State.
Missouri Man Tells Floydada Police Chief That He Just Murdered His Wife
Floydada Police Chief Reuben Ramon was flagged down by a man from Missouri who said he just murdered his wife on Wednesday, September 7th. KAMC News reports that 48-year-old Keith Bass was already wanted for murder out of Excelsior Springs, Missouri. The incident apparently happened just after midnight that same morning.
At'l Do Farms Announces the Design for This Year's Corn Maze
At'l Do Farms is one of Lubbock's favorite fall destinations for the whole family. Each year they open their iconic corn maze which features a unique theme with ties to Lubbock and West Texas. Previous maze themes included Dirt to Soil (2021), Thank You for 20 Years (2020) and 'We Salute our Veterans' (2018).
Dana Holgorsen Is Not Afraid of Your Tortillas
Dana Holgorsen coached in Lubbock at Texas Tech from 2000 through the 2007 season. Then, he went to Houston for two seasons as the offensive coordinator and spent a year in Stillwater with the same role before heading to West Virginia as the head coach for eight seasons. Now, he's...
People Are Jerks. A Lubbock Idiot Committed The Ultimate Parking Sin
There it is. You can see it with your own eyes. The ultimate parking F-U. The other day, I decided to swing by my house to hide from my boss run an errand, when I thought my eyes were deceiving me. Or that I was on the wrong street, which has happened. All the houses look the same around here.
Can Texas Tech Welcome Houston to the Big 12 Appropriately?
When Texas Tech went on a five-game winning streak over Houston to close out the Southwest Conference in 1995 I bet Texas Tech was really glad to be away from Houston. The Cougars dominated the Red Raiders early in that matchup. So much so that Texas Tech has won 9 of the last 10 and Texas Tech is still behind in the overall series matchup 18-14-1.
25 People Enjoy Their Staycation at the Lubbock County Detention Center
Many people did not want to go back to work after the Labor Day weekend. Some might have been up to some mischief and had a mini-staycation. I don't think the Lubbock County Detention Center is a great spot for a staycation, but I guess it's a close experience to a forced Airbnb. The Lubbock County Detention Center also has a selfie wall like some Airbnb homes, except these are the photos you wouldn't show your grandma or post on a dating profile. (Please don't anyone do that...ever.)
25 In-Season Fruits and Vegetables to Enjoy This September
As the seasons change and months go by, certain fruits and vegetable go in and out of season. As we head into the fall months, there are certain items that are going out of season, like strawberries, but there are plenty of other delicious fruits that are in season, like apples. Sure, strawberries will still be on the shelf for the rest of the year, just like apples always are, but if you want the best tasting produce, you want to purchase it when its in season.
Need a Ride? What Does Texas Law Say About Hitchhiking?
There are times when the only way to get from point A to point B is to hitch a ride with someone else. Maybe someone you know will get you to where you need to go but for some, thumbing a ride is the way of choice. It's always good...
