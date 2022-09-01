ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Awesome 98

Texas Weather Gone Wild: Did You See This Storm Damage?

Central Texas saw some rain and high winds, but the weather was rougher in other parts of the state over Labor Day weekend. The Dallas area and most of North Texas was battered by heavy rain and gusty winds Sunday, while some residents were trapped and forced to wait out the storm in their cars.
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

Jimmy’s Egg Closes One Lubbock Location

There's now one less breakfast spot in Lubbock. Jimmy's Egg opened in Lubbock back in August 2019 at the old Rockfish Seafood & Grill location. Three years later, and who knows how many cracked eggs, and Jimmy's Egg has closed its first Lubbock location, located at Slide Road and South Loop 289.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

You Won’t Want to Miss This West Texas Pumpkin Party

For those of us who seem to fall in love with the Autumn season more and more each year, we're abundantly aware that the proper pumpkins are required in order to create a gourd-eous holiday display. The good news is that in one month from today, you can grab a spook-tacular collection of this winter squash and celebrate the crop at the same time.
FLOYDADA, TX
Awesome 98

10 Invasive Species in Texas That You Should Kill on Sight

Invasive species are a problem all over the world. Whether they were purposefully brought here, or came here by accident, they are not meant to be here for a reason. Invasive bugs, animals and plants can completely ruin an established ecosystem by killing off native species and overpopulating the areas they occupy. In most cases, when you come across one of these foreign critters, it is best to kill them to prevent further damage.
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]

Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
DALLAS, TX
Awesome 98

Goodline Beer Company to Host Oktoberfest This Weekend in Lubbock

One of Lubbock's newest breweries will host the earliest Oktoberfest in Lubbock this year. As a pro-early all things Autumn person, they have my support. Why not celebrate the best month of the year, a month early? To be fair, THE Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany always starts in September, too. And they've been doing it since the 18th century.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Dana Holgorsen Is Not Afraid of Your Tortillas

Dana Holgorsen coached in Lubbock at Texas Tech from 2000 through the 2007 season. Then, he went to Houston for two seasons as the offensive coordinator and spent a year in Stillwater with the same role before heading to West Virginia as the head coach for eight seasons. Now, he's...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Can Texas Tech Welcome Houston to the Big 12 Appropriately?

When Texas Tech went on a five-game winning streak over Houston to close out the Southwest Conference in 1995 I bet Texas Tech was really glad to be away from Houston. The Cougars dominated the Red Raiders early in that matchup. So much so that Texas Tech has won 9 of the last 10 and Texas Tech is still behind in the overall series matchup 18-14-1.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

25 People Enjoy Their Staycation at the Lubbock County Detention Center

Many people did not want to go back to work after the Labor Day weekend. Some might have been up to some mischief and had a mini-staycation. I don't think the Lubbock County Detention Center is a great spot for a staycation, but I guess it's a close experience to a forced Airbnb. The Lubbock County Detention Center also has a selfie wall like some Airbnb homes, except these are the photos you wouldn't show your grandma or post on a dating profile. (Please don't anyone do that...ever.)
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
Awesome 98

25 In-Season Fruits and Vegetables to Enjoy This September

As the seasons change and months go by, certain fruits and vegetable go in and out of season. As we head into the fall months, there are certain items that are going out of season, like strawberries, but there are plenty of other delicious fruits that are in season, like apples. Sure, strawberries will still be on the shelf for the rest of the year, just like apples always are, but if you want the best tasting produce, you want to purchase it when its in season.
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
