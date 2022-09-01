ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

Jimmy’s Egg Closes One Lubbock Location

There's now one less breakfast spot in Lubbock. Jimmy's Egg opened in Lubbock back in August 2019 at the old Rockfish Seafood & Grill location. Three years later, and who knows how many cracked eggs, and Jimmy's Egg has closed its first Lubbock location, located at Slide Road and South Loop 289.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

You Won’t Want to Miss This West Texas Pumpkin Party

For those of us who seem to fall in love with the Autumn season more and more each year, we're abundantly aware that the proper pumpkins are required in order to create a gourd-eous holiday display. The good news is that in one month from today, you can grab a spook-tacular collection of this winter squash and celebrate the crop at the same time.
FLOYDADA, TX
FMX 94.5

Australian Officials Have a Premonition of Texas’ Future

Our easy going Aussie friends have a warning for our fall future. The southern hemisphere is nearing the end of winter and Australian health officials are reporting that this has been the worst flu season in half a decade. Not only that, but it came early this year. Why does...
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Goodline Beer Company to Host Oktoberfest This Weekend in Lubbock

One of Lubbock's newest breweries will host the earliest Oktoberfest in Lubbock this year. As a pro-early all things Autumn person, they have my support. Why not celebrate the best month of the year, a month early? To be fair, THE Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany always starts in September, too. And they've been doing it since the 18th century.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

What Do People From Lubbock Call Themselves?

I popped over to Lubbock's subreddit as per my habit to stay in the know. Although I must admit that a lot of r/Lubbock is new-to-Lubbock folks asking for stuff to do and other general questions, sometimes it's more interesting. One person asked, "what do people from Lubbock call themselves?"...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

At’l Do Farms Announces the Design for This Year’s Corn Maze

At'l Do Farms is one of Lubbock's favorite fall destinations for the whole family. Each year they open their iconic corn maze which features a unique theme with ties to Lubbock and West Texas. Previous maze themes included Dirt to Soil (2021), Thank You for 20 Years (2020) and 'We Salute our Veterans' (2018).
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Dana Holgorsen Is Not Afraid of Your Tortillas

Dana Holgorsen coached in Lubbock at Texas Tech from 2000 through the 2007 season. Then, he went to Houston for two seasons as the offensive coordinator and spent a year in Stillwater with the same role before heading to West Virginia as the head coach for eight seasons. Now, he's...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

25 People Enjoy Their Staycation at the Lubbock County Detention Center

Many people did not want to go back to work after the Labor Day weekend. Some might have been up to some mischief and had a mini-staycation. I don't think the Lubbock County Detention Center is a great spot for a staycation, but I guess it's a close experience to a forced Airbnb. The Lubbock County Detention Center also has a selfie wall like some Airbnb homes, except these are the photos you wouldn't show your grandma or post on a dating profile. (Please don't anyone do that...ever.)
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5

25 In-Season Fruits and Vegetables to Enjoy This September

As the seasons change and months go by, certain fruits and vegetable go in and out of season. As we head into the fall months, there are certain items that are going out of season, like strawberries, but there are plenty of other delicious fruits that are in season, like apples. Sure, strawberries will still be on the shelf for the rest of the year, just like apples always are, but if you want the best tasting produce, you want to purchase it when its in season.
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday on a Tuesday: 41 People Arrested Through Labor day

Everyone loves a three-day weekend, but apparently the men and women that work in law enforcement don't get that luxury. It was very busy weekend with Texas Tech winning their first home game of the season against Murray State, but apparently crime doesn't care about football team wins. This round of Mugshot Monday is a special edition because obviously we had a 3-day weekend which was much needed to ring in the start of fall.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Apartment Living: Inconsistent AC and Stuffy Rooms

We fork over so much money every month, but for what? AC that barely works?. I've talked about apartment AC before. Specifically, I've talked about how some complexes just will not fix a broken AC unit for weeks at a time in 90-degree weather, then not compensate you at all even though the apartment was literally inhospitable for an extended period of time. This is different, though.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

61-Year-Old Shot While Fleeing From Suspect in Lubbock

A 61-year-old in Lubbock was shot while he and a group of 3 other people were fleeing from an unknown suspect. KAMC News reports that Anthony Breckenridge and the 3 unnamed individuals were leaving the 4600 block of 36th Street after they had an altercation with the suspect, who has yet to be identified. This was a bit after 1 a.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Artist Makes a Miniature Replica of the FMX Studio and We’re Obsessed

Anna Cecilia Wetzig of Big Burger Crafts fashioned a tiny version of Lubbock's infamous FMX studio and we are totally amazed. Wetzig asked for a video and some photos of the studio several months ago and then spent countless hours cutting pieces of paper, making tiny little posters, filling the little shelves with itty bitty CDs, and making tons of miniature band stickers.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Wolfforth’s New Burrito Stand Is a Hit Among Customers

Tigre Burritos, formerly La Mission #2 Food Stand, has been hitting it off after being open for only a couple of days. La Mission #2 Food Stand closed its doors back on July 1st, 2022. Since then, the stand has re-opened under a new name and new ownership. The previous owner took to Facebook to announce Tigre Burritos' first day in business, September 1st.
WOLFFORTH, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
