Jimmy’s Egg Closes One Lubbock Location
There's now one less breakfast spot in Lubbock. Jimmy's Egg opened in Lubbock back in August 2019 at the old Rockfish Seafood & Grill location. Three years later, and who knows how many cracked eggs, and Jimmy's Egg has closed its first Lubbock location, located at Slide Road and South Loop 289.
You Won’t Want to Miss This West Texas Pumpkin Party
For those of us who seem to fall in love with the Autumn season more and more each year, we're abundantly aware that the proper pumpkins are required in order to create a gourd-eous holiday display. The good news is that in one month from today, you can grab a spook-tacular collection of this winter squash and celebrate the crop at the same time.
15 Girls From Texas, Including 1 From Lubbock, Went Missing in August. Have You Seen Them?
It's the start of a new school year, but far too many parents in Texas are searching for their kids who went missing over the summer months. In June and July, we showed you pictures of kids who went missing from all over Texas. In August, 15 girls went missing in Texas, including one girl from here in Lubbock.
Australian Officials Have a Premonition of Texas’ Future
Our easy going Aussie friends have a warning for our fall future. The southern hemisphere is nearing the end of winter and Australian health officials are reporting that this has been the worst flu season in half a decade. Not only that, but it came early this year. Why does...
What Texas’ Most Misspelled Word Says About the Lone Star State
There are plenty of common use words that are both nessisary and definately important in everyday correspondence. Dang it. If there was a way to never use those words again, I'd do it. I'm not the strongest speller. The only time I ever competed in a spelling bee I was...
I Don’t Care If Texas Tech Ever Plays the Longhorns in Football Again
In a few weeks, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will play the Texas Longhorns for the 72nd time. It's one of the most storied and long-running series that Texas Tech plays. The next installment in the Longhorns-Red Raiders saga will be played in Lubbock and could be the final time the pair of teams ever plays in the Hub City.
Goodline Beer Company to Host Oktoberfest This Weekend in Lubbock
One of Lubbock's newest breweries will host the earliest Oktoberfest in Lubbock this year. As a pro-early all things Autumn person, they have my support. Why not celebrate the best month of the year, a month early? To be fair, THE Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany always starts in September, too. And they've been doing it since the 18th century.
What Do People From Lubbock Call Themselves?
I popped over to Lubbock's subreddit as per my habit to stay in the know. Although I must admit that a lot of r/Lubbock is new-to-Lubbock folks asking for stuff to do and other general questions, sometimes it's more interesting. One person asked, "what do people from Lubbock call themselves?"...
At’l Do Farms Announces the Design for This Year’s Corn Maze
At'l Do Farms is one of Lubbock's favorite fall destinations for the whole family. Each year they open their iconic corn maze which features a unique theme with ties to Lubbock and West Texas. Previous maze themes included Dirt to Soil (2021), Thank You for 20 Years (2020) and 'We Salute our Veterans' (2018).
Dana Holgorsen Is Not Afraid of Your Tortillas
Dana Holgorsen coached in Lubbock at Texas Tech from 2000 through the 2007 season. Then, he went to Houston for two seasons as the offensive coordinator and spent a year in Stillwater with the same role before heading to West Virginia as the head coach for eight seasons. Now, he's...
Set Times, Traffic Updates, Parking Info & Other Important Information About the 41st FMX Birthday Bash
You're not alone if you're getting excited about the 41st FMX Birthday Bash with Korn and Evanescence. Everyone at 94.5 FMX is totally pumped and we want to make sure you know all of the details so that you don't miss out on any of the action Wednesday night. Here...
25 People Enjoy Their Staycation at the Lubbock County Detention Center
Many people did not want to go back to work after the Labor Day weekend. Some might have been up to some mischief and had a mini-staycation. I don't think the Lubbock County Detention Center is a great spot for a staycation, but I guess it's a close experience to a forced Airbnb. The Lubbock County Detention Center also has a selfie wall like some Airbnb homes, except these are the photos you wouldn't show your grandma or post on a dating profile. (Please don't anyone do that...ever.)
25 In-Season Fruits and Vegetables to Enjoy This September
As the seasons change and months go by, certain fruits and vegetable go in and out of season. As we head into the fall months, there are certain items that are going out of season, like strawberries, but there are plenty of other delicious fruits that are in season, like apples. Sure, strawberries will still be on the shelf for the rest of the year, just like apples always are, but if you want the best tasting produce, you want to purchase it when its in season.
Should Texas Tech University Bring Back This Long-Lost Mascot?
Texas Tech University is one of the few schools in the United States that has more than one mascot. Raider Red and the Masked Rider are legendary, award-winning mascots that bring school spirit to sporting and university events. While we all adore our mascot duo, what if they were a...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday on a Tuesday: 41 People Arrested Through Labor day
Everyone loves a three-day weekend, but apparently the men and women that work in law enforcement don't get that luxury. It was very busy weekend with Texas Tech winning their first home game of the season against Murray State, but apparently crime doesn't care about football team wins. This round of Mugshot Monday is a special edition because obviously we had a 3-day weekend which was much needed to ring in the start of fall.
Lubbock Apartment Living: Inconsistent AC and Stuffy Rooms
We fork over so much money every month, but for what? AC that barely works?. I've talked about apartment AC before. Specifically, I've talked about how some complexes just will not fix a broken AC unit for weeks at a time in 90-degree weather, then not compensate you at all even though the apartment was literally inhospitable for an extended period of time. This is different, though.
61-Year-Old Shot While Fleeing From Suspect in Lubbock
A 61-year-old in Lubbock was shot while he and a group of 3 other people were fleeing from an unknown suspect. KAMC News reports that Anthony Breckenridge and the 3 unnamed individuals were leaving the 4600 block of 36th Street after they had an altercation with the suspect, who has yet to be identified. This was a bit after 1 a.m.
Lubbock Artist Makes a Miniature Replica of the FMX Studio and We’re Obsessed
Anna Cecilia Wetzig of Big Burger Crafts fashioned a tiny version of Lubbock's infamous FMX studio and we are totally amazed. Wetzig asked for a video and some photos of the studio several months ago and then spent countless hours cutting pieces of paper, making tiny little posters, filling the little shelves with itty bitty CDs, and making tons of miniature band stickers.
Wolfforth’s New Burrito Stand Is a Hit Among Customers
Tigre Burritos, formerly La Mission #2 Food Stand, has been hitting it off after being open for only a couple of days. La Mission #2 Food Stand closed its doors back on July 1st, 2022. Since then, the stand has re-opened under a new name and new ownership. The previous owner took to Facebook to announce Tigre Burritos' first day in business, September 1st.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
