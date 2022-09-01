ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
truecrimedaily

Couple accused of strangling man, dragging him with dog leash, and hanging him from tree branch

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31X6bU_0henq8xE00

OKLAHOMA CITY (TCD) -- An 18-year-old woman and her 20-year-old boyfriend are accused of killing a man at a homeless camp by strangling him with a leash and hanging him from a tree.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 8:15 a.m., officers responded to a call at a homeless camp near North Western Avenue and John Kilpatrick Service Road and found a person "dead from injuries consistent with homicide."

Investigators identified Sierra McCoy-Griffen and James Guillory as suspects and arrested them on suspicion of murder.

Oklahoma City Police Department Sgt. Dillon Quirk told KFOR-TV there was "some type of romantic relationship between the victim and one of the suspects and then the two suspects currently."

Quirk said an argument allegedly began over "some property or a dog that led to the death of one person."

Guillory’s father, however, told KOKH-TV Guillory allegedly killed the victim in self-defense because he tried to rape McCoy-Griffen.

According to court documents cited by KOTV-TV, McCoy-Griffen and Guillory went to the homeless camp and confronted the victim, who they identified as 51-year-old Jeff Skrivanek. Guillory allegedly strangled Skrivanek but then saw he was still alive, so he allegedly dragged Skrivanek using the leash and hanged him on a branch. Guillory allegedly strangled Skrivanek a total of three times.

The court documents reportedly say Guillory "tied the leash in a manner which held the victim’s neck off the ground to ensure Skrivanek’s death.”

Quirk told KOTV Skrivanek died from blunt force trauma.

Oklahoma City Police reportedly found McCoy-Griffen at a hotel and during a search of the room discovered notes detailing their plans for Skrivanek’s killing.

McCoy-Griffen and Guillory were booked into the Oklahoma County Jail and denied bond.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 44

Penny Sharp
2d ago

Lord I pray for justice ,and conversation in the name of Jesus !!Lord it says in you word vengeance ARE YOURS NOT OURS, so I PUT pEoPlE that they say it's ok, to kill,steal ,and DISTORY lives I know it's not OK, you said it and I believe in your word!! I thank you Father your eyes are not blind and you know all things, I give this matter to you!!Thank you for hearing my prayers and answering quickly!! Help this family as they go through this pain, comfort and protect YOUR PEOPLE 🙇🏻‍♀️🙏 In JESUS NAME AMEN ✝️

Reply(2)
11
Guest816
2d ago

These homeless encampments need to be gone. They are too violent and no way for a human to live. How does one human expect another human being to act when they are being treated like trash.

Reply
10
Mr.Whiteman
1d ago

instead of sending billions of dollars to Ukraine spend it on helping the homeless and mental health care

Reply(1)
19
Related
KOCO

Two in custody after being found passed out in car at Oklahoma City intersection

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took two people into custody after they were found passed out inside a vehicle at an Oklahoma City intersection, prompting a large police presence. The incident started after police received a call that a car was stopped in the middle of the intersection of Northwest 39th Street and Portland Avenue. The driver wasn't responding when officers arrived, and police said they found two people with guns when the officers approached the vehicle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Woman found stabbed after being abandoned on side of OKC road, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found stabbed on the side of an Oklahoma City road Monday. The woman told officers that a man stabbed her multiple times before he kicked her out of his vehicle near Southeast 59th Street and Shields Boulevard, according to police. Crews took her to a hospital, and she is expected to survive.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma woman shoots and kills ex-boyfriend during break-in

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) — A Yukon woman shoots and kills an intruder who is her ex-boyfriend. Police say Sunday morning around 4 a.m., a woman called 9-1-1 after shooting her ex-boyfriend during a break-in and attack. In the 300 block of Spruce Drive detectives say the man broke into...
YUKON, OK
truecrimedaily

Okla. contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars killed while shooting at ex’s family

CIMARRON CITY, Okla. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old contractor accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple victims allegedly tried to gun down his ex-girlfriend’s family. According to the affidavit filed on Aug. 25, Delbert Middleton, a contractor with a roofing and construction company, was allegedly paid to complete home builds, but the jobs were never finished. There were reportedly four victims in total.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leash#Strangling#Murder#Hanging#Violent Crime#Kfor Tv#Kokh Tv#Kotv Tv
1600kush.com

Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
STILLWATER, OK
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

42K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy