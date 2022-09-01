ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

PNC Broadway line-up in Louisville announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway series is coming back to Louisville with a full slate of shows. The schedule covers a broad range of material from a popular film turned musical to a new take on a classic novel to a Tony Award-winning show that is currently performing on Broadway in New York City.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Shawn Wayans coming to Louisville Comedy Club

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Comedy Club is bringing big names to town after opening this spring. Comedian and actor Shawn Wayans will take the stage Friday and Saturday night at the comedy club on Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville. Wayans is known for his years on "In Living...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

R.I.P. Tom Clemons, bar founder and operator extraordinaire

Tom Clemons lived a full and rich life, and localism was at his very core. Clemons opened and operated bars, and mercifully did it the old-school way, drawing inspiration from his own heart, mind and soul, while mercifully sparing us references to “concepts” and “hospitality groups.”. For...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Señor Iguanas owner opening new brunch spot in former Bob Evans

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Laurel Deppen) — Segoviano Management Group Inc. will open its fifth restaurant concept this fall,according to Louisville Business First. The group is the owner of restaurants in Louisville and Southern Indiana, including La Catrina in New Albany, Señor Iguanas in Louisville and Clarksville, El Catrin in Sellersburg and Taqueria Don Juan in Clarksville.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Biscuit Belly to open 4th Louisville location in Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular brunch restaurant is opening its fourth location in Louisville. Biscuit Belly, which opened in 2019, is opening in the former Yang Kee Noodle off Shelbyville Road in Middletown. An opening date has not been set yet for the Middletown location. Biscuit Belly is also...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

The Taste Bud: Kevin Gibson revisits Spring Street Bar and Grill’s wings

As a brief reminder, henceforth on most Friday mornings F&D will be linking to prolific local writer Kevin Gibson’s “The Taste Bud” column, including new posts as well as ones from the past. We’ll provide a brief snippet to whet your appetite, then you can click through to Kevin’s web site to finish reading the articles.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville wraps up eventful Labor Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Labor Day weekend in Louisville was full of activities and events for the entire family. The Clark County Indiana Museum hosted "All Shook Up" an Elvis themed fundraiser to help raise money for the restoration of the historic Howard House, which is the second-oldest home in Jeffersonville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Zoneton Fire to appear in scenes of movie filmed in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Zoneton Fire Protection District could soon be on the big screen as crews participated as background actors in a movie filmed in Louisville. Officials with Zoneton Fire said they were asked to be part of the film, titled “Muzzle,” in early August. Their role was to extinguish a vehicle fire for a scene in the film, according to a post on social media.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: How did Wolf Pen Branch Road get its name?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wolf Pen Branch Road in Jefferson County is a scenic drive: large houses, tall trees and expansive yards give way to the popular Norton Commons neighborhood. However, the street name itself invokes an idea less idyllic, suggesting dangerous wild animals might once have roamed the area.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville tennis family helps to lead restorations to Tyler Park sports courts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A locally renowned tennis family helped to lead restoration efforts for athletic courts at Tyler Park. On Saturday, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Louisville Parks and Recreation held a ribbon cutting to celebrate sports courts restoration at the park. Once the restoration is complete, parkgoers will have two tennis courts, two pickleball courts and a half-court basketball court to use.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Belterra Casino Resort reopens Monday morning after water main break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Belterra Casino reopened at 8:30 a.m. Monday after a water main break forced the southern Indiana facility to close early Sunday night. The southern Indiana casino posted on Facebook at 9 p.m. that the casino was temporarily closed. David Strow, the vice president of corporate communications...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

See Hocus Pocus Like Never Before on a Four-Story Screen in Kentucky

Did you know that Kentucky was home to a four-story movie theater screen??. Summer is winding down and spooky season is winding up and I am so excited for all of the movies coming out this Fall. In September we've got the much anticipated Rob Zombie's The Munsters movie coming out as well as the sequel to Hocus Pocus.
LOUISVILLE, KY

