Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
WLKY.com
Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
WLKY.com
PNC Broadway line-up in Louisville announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway series is coming back to Louisville with a full slate of shows. The schedule covers a broad range of material from a popular film turned musical to a new take on a classic novel to a Tony Award-winning show that is currently performing on Broadway in New York City.
wdrb.com
Stretch of Phillips Lane closes for more than 3 weeks in preparation for Louisville's 2 music festivals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Phillip Lane from Preston Highway to Freedom Way shut down Monday morning in preparation for Bourbon & Beyond and Louder than Life. The road will remain closed through Sept. 30 as crews prepare the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center for the two weekend music festivals.
wdrb.com
Shawn Wayans coming to Louisville Comedy Club
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Comedy Club is bringing big names to town after opening this spring. Comedian and actor Shawn Wayans will take the stage Friday and Saturday night at the comedy club on Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville. Wayans is known for his years on "In Living...
foodanddine.com
R.I.P. Tom Clemons, bar founder and operator extraordinaire
Tom Clemons lived a full and rich life, and localism was at his very core. Clemons opened and operated bars, and mercifully did it the old-school way, drawing inspiration from his own heart, mind and soul, while mercifully sparing us references to “concepts” and “hospitality groups.”. For...
wdrb.com
'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
WLKY.com
Señor Iguanas owner opening new brunch spot in former Bob Evans
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Laurel Deppen) — Segoviano Management Group Inc. will open its fifth restaurant concept this fall,according to Louisville Business First. The group is the owner of restaurants in Louisville and Southern Indiana, including La Catrina in New Albany, Señor Iguanas in Louisville and Clarksville, El Catrin in Sellersburg and Taqueria Don Juan in Clarksville.
wdrb.com
Biscuit Belly to open 4th Louisville location in Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular brunch restaurant is opening its fourth location in Louisville. Biscuit Belly, which opened in 2019, is opening in the former Yang Kee Noodle off Shelbyville Road in Middletown. An opening date has not been set yet for the Middletown location. Biscuit Belly is also...
Bourbon, music, food: Music festival returning to Kentucky mid-September
Kentuckian have the chance to see Alanis Morissette, Kings of Leon, Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, and much more in Louisville this September.
foodanddine.com
The Taste Bud: Kevin Gibson revisits Spring Street Bar and Grill’s wings
As a brief reminder, henceforth on most Friday mornings F&D will be linking to prolific local writer Kevin Gibson’s “The Taste Bud” column, including new posts as well as ones from the past. We’ll provide a brief snippet to whet your appetite, then you can click through to Kevin’s web site to finish reading the articles.
wdrb.com
Louisville wraps up eventful Labor Day weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Labor Day weekend in Louisville was full of activities and events for the entire family. The Clark County Indiana Museum hosted "All Shook Up" an Elvis themed fundraiser to help raise money for the restoration of the historic Howard House, which is the second-oldest home in Jeffersonville.
wdrb.com
Hundreds of participants mark Louisville's 18th Hike, Bike and Paddle on Labor Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer's Hike, Bike and Paddle event kicked off Labor Day morning in Louisville. The event started at 8 a.m. with hundreds of participants. There were four different route options for hikers, and this year featured the longest bike course yet of 18.2 miles. Paddlers...
WLKY.com
LIST: What to do in the Louisville area this Labor Day weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're sticking around the Louisville area for the Labor Day holiday weekend, then there are plenty of things to do ranging from shopping to music to experiencing the cultures of the world all in one place to getting fit and active. Check out a few...
wdrb.com
Chef Wes Morrison shares tailgates snacks to kick off football season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chef Wes Morrison joined WDRB in the Morning Saturday to share tailgate recipes and inspiration to kick off football season in the Commonwealth. Chef Wes recommends Filo cups as a way to turn appetizers into easy to hold options at a tailgate. If you want to...
Wave 3
Zoneton Fire to appear in scenes of movie filmed in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Zoneton Fire Protection District could soon be on the big screen as crews participated as background actors in a movie filmed in Louisville. Officials with Zoneton Fire said they were asked to be part of the film, titled “Muzzle,” in early August. Their role was to extinguish a vehicle fire for a scene in the film, according to a post on social media.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: How did Wolf Pen Branch Road get its name?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wolf Pen Branch Road in Jefferson County is a scenic drive: large houses, tall trees and expansive yards give way to the popular Norton Commons neighborhood. However, the street name itself invokes an idea less idyllic, suggesting dangerous wild animals might once have roamed the area.
WLKY.com
These Louisville-area theaters are showing $3 movies this Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your popcorn ready because this Saturday, select movie theaters across Louisville are showing movies for $3. In celebration of National Cinema Day, moviegoers can see any movie at any showtime for $3 on Sept. 3. Here is a list of movies coming out in September.
wdrb.com
Louisville tennis family helps to lead restorations to Tyler Park sports courts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A locally renowned tennis family helped to lead restoration efforts for athletic courts at Tyler Park. On Saturday, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Louisville Parks and Recreation held a ribbon cutting to celebrate sports courts restoration at the park. Once the restoration is complete, parkgoers will have two tennis courts, two pickleball courts and a half-court basketball court to use.
wdrb.com
Belterra Casino Resort reopens Monday morning after water main break
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Belterra Casino reopened at 8:30 a.m. Monday after a water main break forced the southern Indiana facility to close early Sunday night. The southern Indiana casino posted on Facebook at 9 p.m. that the casino was temporarily closed. David Strow, the vice president of corporate communications...
See Hocus Pocus Like Never Before on a Four-Story Screen in Kentucky
Did you know that Kentucky was home to a four-story movie theater screen??. Summer is winding down and spooky season is winding up and I am so excited for all of the movies coming out this Fall. In September we've got the much anticipated Rob Zombie's The Munsters movie coming out as well as the sequel to Hocus Pocus.
