BBC
Walsall: Jacob Maddox and teenager Jonas Mukuna sign on one-year deals
Walsall have signed free agent midfielder Jacob Maddox on a one-year deal following his departure from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes. The 23-year-old former Chelsea youngster spent last season on loan with League One side Burton Albion. He was part of the England Under-19 side that won the 2017 European Championship,...
BBC
Everton to ban fans after incidents in Merseyside derby
Everton are to issue lengthy stadium bans to a fan who threw a bottle that narrowly missed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and another who ran on the pitch during Saturday's Merseyside derby. The club have identified both fans. The incidents occurred after Everton had a goal disallowed by the video...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Tribute at Everton v Liverpool game
An image of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her Liverpool home has been displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park at the Merseyside derby. The nine-year-old was shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot on 22 August.
BBC
Yeovil Town: Club investigating recording of alleged racist chanting
Yeovil Town and the Football Association are looking into recordings containing alleged racist chanting towards a York City player. The club said it was aware of audio captured during Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Huish Park in the National League. "An internal investigation will take place into the matter and we...
