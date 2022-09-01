NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — The Holy Cross football team defeated Merrimack, 31-17, in its season opener on Friday, Sept. 2. The Crusaders (1-0) totaled 502 yards of offense and did not punt once. Junior quarterback Matthew Sluka totaled 242 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns in the air, while also rushing for 102 yards and another touchdown. Junior wide receiver Jalen Coker had three receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown; senior receiver Ayir Asante's three receptions on the night were good for 58 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Peter Oliver finished with 73 rushing yards. Senior kicker Derek Ng made three field goals for Holy Cross.

NORTH ANDOVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO