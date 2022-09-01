ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

goholycross.com

Crusaders head to UMass Lowell on Tuesday

The Holy Cross men's soccer team will be back on the pitch this Tuesday, Sept. 6, when it travels to UMass Lowell for a 7:00 p.m. game. Things to Know About the Crusaders (0-3-0, 0-0-0 Patriot League):. • Holy Cross stands 0-3-0 so far this year, dropping its first three...
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Crusaders take down Merrimack in season opener

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — The Holy Cross football team defeated Merrimack, 31-17, in its season opener on Friday, Sept. 2. The Crusaders (1-0) totaled 502 yards of offense and did not punt once. Junior quarterback Matthew Sluka totaled 242 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns in the air, while also rushing for 102 yards and another touchdown. Junior wide receiver Jalen Coker had three receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown; senior receiver Ayir Asante's three receptions on the night were good for 58 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Peter Oliver finished with 73 rushing yards. Senior kicker Derek Ng made three field goals for Holy Cross.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
goholycross.com

VanSeveren named to All-Tournament Team, Volleyball finishes West Coast trip

IRVINE, Calif. - The Holy Cross volleyball team wrapped up their west coast swing with a pair of setbacks Saturday at the UCI/Adidas Invitational both by 3-0 scores to nonconference foes Sacred Heart and Dartmouth. Senior Emma VanSeveren was named to the All-Tournament Team following the conclusion of the invitational.
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Women's soccer comes up short at Bryant

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — The Holy Cross women's soccer team fell to Bryant, 2-1, on Sunday, Sept. 4. The Crusaders (0-4-2) had seven total shots on goal to the Bulldogs' six. Bryant (2-4) got on the board first in the 32nd minute off a goal from Anna Carson; the Bulldogs held Holy Cross scoreless in the first half.
SMITHFIELD, RI

