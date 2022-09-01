Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
cbs3duluth.com
No one injured in Superior garage fire
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Superior Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 1920 Baxter Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a detached garage completely engulfed. According to officials, crews were on scene for nearly three hours working to contain...
REO Speedwagon, Styx, Loverboy Duluth Minnesota Concert Review
Like many people, going to concerts and experiencing live music is one of my favorite things to do. Last night Duluth's Amsoil Arena and a massive crowd in attendance was rocked by some really talented musicians. REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy were the line-up for the evening and to me,...
boreal.org
Duluth family seeks assistance locating missing Native American woman
Photo: Heather Lynn Olson has been missing for more than a month. Her family believes she is in Minneapolis. (Supplied) A Duluth family is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than a month. Heather Lynn Olson, 28, stands 5’6" and weighs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s How the Northland Reacted to UMD’s New Bulldog Mascot
The University of Minnesota Duluth shared its new design for its official Bulldog mascot named Champ, and the reaction from the public has been trending in one clear direction, negative. The new look was revealed on the UMD Athletics social media channels yesterday using the previous look of a grey-colored...
Northern Minnesota officers who fatally shot Michael David Johnson will not face charges
CHISHOLM, Minn. -- The northern Minnesota law enforcement officers who fatally shot 38-year-old Michael David Johnson in April will not face charges, the St. Louis County Attorney's Office says.Johnson was shot around 5 a.m. on April 20, after officers were requested to arrest him on a felony stalking charge. Officers found his vehicle around the 200 block of Central Avenue in Chisholm and tried to take him into custody, but efforts to communicate with him stalled, according to the county attorney.Eventually Johnson came out of the home with knives in his hands. St. Louis County Sheriff's Deputy Gavin Nichols fired...
Duluth Kitten With Heart Condition Just Wants A Home For His Remaining Days
Talk about a story that pulls at your heartstrings. We talk with Nicole from Animal Allies each week and feature a pet of the week. It's not very often that we feature a puppy or a kitten because they usually get adopted quickly. This cute kitten though has some special needs.
drydenwire.com
Sheriff’s Office Issues Press Release Regarding ‘Police Action’ That Closed Birchwood School District
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Washburn County Sheriff's has issued the following press release regarding the situation in Birchwood on Monday. On September 1st, 2022 at about 11:30 a.m., Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, and Birchwood Police Department were notified by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly in the Village of Birchwood at a residence.
106.9 KROC
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kroc.com
Comments / 0