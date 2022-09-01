ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs3duluth.com

No one injured in Superior garage fire

SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Superior Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 1920 Baxter Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a detached garage completely engulfed. According to officials, crews were on scene for nearly three hours working to contain...
SUPERIOR, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Traffic
Two Harbors, MN
Traffic
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
City
Two Harbors, MN
KOOL 101.7

Here’s How the Northland Reacted to UMD’s New Bulldog Mascot

The University of Minnesota Duluth shared its new design for its official Bulldog mascot named Champ, and the reaction from the public has been trending in one clear direction, negative. The new look was revealed on the UMD Athletics social media channels yesterday using the previous look of a grey-colored...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Northern Minnesota officers who fatally shot Michael David Johnson will not face charges

CHISHOLM, Minn. -- The northern Minnesota law enforcement officers who fatally shot 38-year-old Michael David Johnson in April will not face charges, the St. Louis County Attorney's Office says.Johnson was shot around 5 a.m. on April 20, after officers were requested to arrest him on a felony stalking charge. Officers found his vehicle around the 200 block of Central Avenue in Chisholm and tried to take him into custody, but efforts to communicate with him stalled, according to the county attorney.Eventually Johnson came out of the home with knives in his hands. St. Louis County Sheriff's Deputy Gavin Nichols fired...
CHISHOLM, MN
drydenwire.com

Sheriff’s Office Issues Press Release Regarding ‘Police Action’ That Closed Birchwood School District

WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Washburn County Sheriff's has issued the following press release regarding the situation in Birchwood on Monday. On September 1st, 2022 at about 11:30 a.m., Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, and Birchwood Police Department were notified by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly in the Village of Birchwood at a residence.
BIRCHWOOD, WI
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy