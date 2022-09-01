ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M's efforts against Sam Houston sent mixed signals

A&M’s 31-0 victory over Sam Houston left some fans worried, while others are hopeful. A&M didn’t look like a College Football Playoff contender, but if you want to take the positive approach, it did enough good things to possibly eventually get there. Haynes King threw for 364 yards...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M O-Line back to the basics; Jackson, Jones expected back

A simple return to the basics will fix Texas A&M’s offensive line which allowed the running game to muster only 110 yards in Saturday’s 31-0 victory over Sam Houston. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said the group needs better communication. “You get a call and you just get...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M's offensive line returns to the basics

Texas A&M’s offensive line is headed back to the basics to fix a running game, which mustered only 110 yards in Saturday’s 31-0 victory over Sam Houston. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said the group just needs better communication. “They get a call and just get a step...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Smith earns SEC honor

Texas A&M senior defender Katie Smith was named the Southeastern Conference soccer’s defensive player of the week. Smith played all 180 minutes last week as A&M had road shutouts against Ohio State and Illinois. She helped A&M held opponents to a combined five shots on goal. — Eagle staff...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Health
City
Huntsville, TX
State
Colorado State
College Station, TX
Health
College Station, TX
Football
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M football team shakes off early rust to down Sam Houston 31-0

The Texas A&M football team had to weather the storm of a slow start to the season, and an actual storm, to eventually knock off Sam Houston 31-0 at Kyle Field on Saturday. Haynes King, making his first start since A&M’s second game last year, completed 20 of 31 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

First-timers, rivalry win, not dampened by Week 2 weather

Week 2 of the high school football season was in trouble thanks to lengthy weather delays that impacted games across the Brazos Valley. With a few exceptions, late starts ended up being the only issue Friday night. And local teams made up for the later starts with plenty of excitement.
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 18 Texas A&M soccer team battles Ohio State to 0-0 tie

The 18th-ranked Texas A&M soccer team battled Ohio State to a 0-0 tie on Sunday afternoon at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadiums. A&M (4-0-2) held Ohio State (3-1-1) to four shots on goal. It was A&M’s fifth shutout in six games with defense from Carolyn Calzada, Karlina Sample and Katie Smith.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M’s loaded freshman class gets plenty of playing time against Sam Houston

High expectations have surrounded Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class with many believing it will make an impact as early as this fall. In February, the Aggies inked the nation’s No. 1 class and the highest-rated college football recruiting class of all-time. On Saturday, a number of those players had chances to showcase their skills on both sides of the ball during their first game wearing maroon and white in the Aggies’ season-opening 31-0 win over Sam Houston at Kyle Field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#College Football#Chasing Dreams#American Football#The A M Consolidated#Consol
Bryan College Station Eagle

Cessna: Aggie's offensive line a little rusty, but not WR Ainias Smith

Ainias Smith was the best player on the field Saturday at Kyle Field, showing why he’s Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher’s Swiss Army knife. Smith caught six passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns, returned four punts and made a tough run in the sixth-ranked Aggies’ 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State. It’s scary to think what would have happened had Smith not played. That seemed a distinct possibility seven weeks ago until a trio of arrest charges were dropped against him.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Tailgating returns to Aggie Park

Doug Beall was first in line to check in to tailgate in one of the hundreds of free, reserved tailgating spots in the new Aggie Park on Saturday morning ahead of Texas A&M football’s season opener against Sam Houston State. Beall, A&M Class of 1988 and a former Yell...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M-Sam Houston quarter-by-quarter breakdown

First-time starters: Several Texas A&M players earned their first starts on offense including true freshman running back Evan Stewart, junior running back Devon Achane and three redshirt freshmen — tackle Trey Zuhn III, tight end Dametrious Crownover and center Matthew Wykoff. On defense, sophomores lineman Fadil Diggs, defensive back Jardin Gilbert and tackle Shemar Turner earned their first starts along with senior linebacker Chris Russell Jr. and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Delvin Gantt's OT touchdown lifts Burton over Hearne 6-0

CALDWELL — In a game rife with missed opportunities, Burton senior wide receiver Delvin Gantt was the difference maker. Points came at a premium Friday night as the Panthers edged past Hearne 6-0 in overtime at Caldwell’s Hornet Stadium after the game was moved from Hearne’s Wood Field due to wet field conditions.
BURTON, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Tuesday, Sept. 6

The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board presents its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the War on Terror site at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex, 3101 Harvey Road in College Station. Sheriff Wayne Dicky will speak at the event, and a memorial wreath will be placed at the site. www.bvvm.org.TUESDAY.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area

Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Bryan-College Station. Set in the heart of Bryan's Historic District, the magnificent 1909 home sits at the corner of E 30th and Baker Ave on .62 acres, surrounded by grand oak trees and well kept gardens. Meticulously renovated to include modern conveniences and maintain the original turn of the century charm. Refinished hard wood floors, fireplaces, millwork, plantation shutters, and more exhibit the home's historic character and grace. The downstairs of the main house includes multiple living spaces, a large dining room, a fabulous breakfast area, sunporch, kitchen with built in microwave, oven, and refrigerator. The main floor primary suite has a spacious bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms have been updated to have their own bathrooms with tubs. The property also includes the original caretaker's apartment, recently updated including the kitchen, bathroom, and refinished wood floors. Downstairs, the three carriage garage was converted to a studio apartment with kitchenette, full bathroom with shower, and semi-private patio. Also included with the estate, the cottage was built in the 1940s and is 1,144 sqft, 3 bed, 1 bath home. Recently the home and detached secondary dwellings has continued the home's tradition as a Bed and Breakfast. Don't miss out on one of Bryan's stately historic homes. Come see it for yourself and maybe find yourself a rocker on the front porch and a moment to relax.
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy