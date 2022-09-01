Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M's efforts against Sam Houston sent mixed signals
A&M’s 31-0 victory over Sam Houston left some fans worried, while others are hopeful. A&M didn’t look like a College Football Playoff contender, but if you want to take the positive approach, it did enough good things to possibly eventually get there. Haynes King threw for 364 yards...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M O-Line back to the basics; Jackson, Jones expected back
A simple return to the basics will fix Texas A&M’s offensive line which allowed the running game to muster only 110 yards in Saturday’s 31-0 victory over Sam Houston. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said the group needs better communication. “You get a call and you just get...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's offensive line returns to the basics
Texas A&M’s offensive line is headed back to the basics to fix a running game, which mustered only 110 yards in Saturday’s 31-0 victory over Sam Houston. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said the group just needs better communication. “They get a call and just get a step...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Smith earns SEC honor
Texas A&M senior defender Katie Smith was named the Southeastern Conference soccer’s defensive player of the week. Smith played all 180 minutes last week as A&M had road shutouts against Ohio State and Illinois. She helped A&M held opponents to a combined five shots on goal. — Eagle staff...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M football team shakes off early rust to down Sam Houston 31-0
The Texas A&M football team had to weather the storm of a slow start to the season, and an actual storm, to eventually knock off Sam Houston 31-0 at Kyle Field on Saturday. Haynes King, making his first start since A&M’s second game last year, completed 20 of 31 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions.
Bryan College Station Eagle
First-timers, rivalry win, not dampened by Week 2 weather
Week 2 of the high school football season was in trouble thanks to lengthy weather delays that impacted games across the Brazos Valley. With a few exceptions, late starts ended up being the only issue Friday night. And local teams made up for the later starts with plenty of excitement.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 18 Texas A&M soccer team battles Ohio State to 0-0 tie
The 18th-ranked Texas A&M soccer team battled Ohio State to a 0-0 tie on Sunday afternoon at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadiums. A&M (4-0-2) held Ohio State (3-1-1) to four shots on goal. It was A&M’s fifth shutout in six games with defense from Carolyn Calzada, Karlina Sample and Katie Smith.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M’s loaded freshman class gets plenty of playing time against Sam Houston
High expectations have surrounded Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class with many believing it will make an impact as early as this fall. In February, the Aggies inked the nation’s No. 1 class and the highest-rated college football recruiting class of all-time. On Saturday, a number of those players had chances to showcase their skills on both sides of the ball during their first game wearing maroon and white in the Aggies’ season-opening 31-0 win over Sam Houston at Kyle Field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna: Aggie's offensive line a little rusty, but not WR Ainias Smith
Ainias Smith was the best player on the field Saturday at Kyle Field, showing why he’s Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher’s Swiss Army knife. Smith caught six passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns, returned four punts and made a tough run in the sixth-ranked Aggies’ 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State. It’s scary to think what would have happened had Smith not played. That seemed a distinct possibility seven weeks ago until a trio of arrest charges were dropped against him.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn meets the media after the Aggies' 3-0 weekend at TCU. (September 5, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Tailgating returns to Aggie Park
Doug Beall was first in line to check in to tailgate in one of the hundreds of free, reserved tailgating spots in the new Aggie Park on Saturday morning ahead of Texas A&M football’s season opener against Sam Houston State. Beall, A&M Class of 1988 and a former Yell...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 6 Texas A&M football team sputters through 31-0 win over Sam Houston State
A perfectly-placed dart from Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King whizzed between two defenders and hit senior wide receiver Ainias Smith in stride. A 40-yard gallop later and the sixth-ranked Aggies were up 17-0 on Sam Houston State, demonstrating how smoothly their new-found explosive offense can run. But defensive twists and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M-Sam Houston quarter-by-quarter breakdown
First-time starters: Several Texas A&M players earned their first starts on offense including true freshman running back Evan Stewart, junior running back Devon Achane and three redshirt freshmen — tackle Trey Zuhn III, tight end Dametrious Crownover and center Matthew Wykoff. On defense, sophomores lineman Fadil Diggs, defensive back Jardin Gilbert and tackle Shemar Turner earned their first starts along with senior linebacker Chris Russell Jr. and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Press Conference: Gerrod Chadwell
Texas A&M head women's golf coach Gerrod Chadwell meets the media after the Aggies' runner-up finish at the Carmel Cup. (September 5, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna's grades: Texas A&M defense shines on Sam Houston State report card
OFFENSE: B- What went right: Texas A&M had touchdown passes of 63 and 66 yards — the Aggies completed only one of more than 60 yards last season. A&M threw for 387 yards overall on 23-of-35 passing, allowing no sacks. What went wrong: Other than its first touchdown drive...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: G Guerrieri
Texas A&M head soccer coach G Guerrieri meets the media after the Aggies' weekend trip to Illinois and Ohio State. (September 5, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's win over Sam Houston State
It took some time for sixth-ranked Texas A&M to settle into the game, but the Aggies notched their first victory of the season on a rainy Saturday at Kyle Field, topping Sam Houston State 31-0. Here are three quick takes from the game. 1. Inconsistent King. Quarterback Haynes King earned...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Delvin Gantt's OT touchdown lifts Burton over Hearne 6-0
CALDWELL — In a game rife with missed opportunities, Burton senior wide receiver Delvin Gantt was the difference maker. Points came at a premium Friday night as the Panthers edged past Hearne 6-0 in overtime at Caldwell’s Hornet Stadium after the game was moved from Hearne’s Wood Field due to wet field conditions.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Sept. 6
The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board presents its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the War on Terror site at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex, 3101 Harvey Road in College Station. Sheriff Wayne Dicky will speak at the event, and a memorial wreath will be placed at the site. www.bvvm.org.TUESDAY.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area
Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Bryan-College Station. Set in the heart of Bryan's Historic District, the magnificent 1909 home sits at the corner of E 30th and Baker Ave on .62 acres, surrounded by grand oak trees and well kept gardens. Meticulously renovated to include modern conveniences and maintain the original turn of the century charm. Refinished hard wood floors, fireplaces, millwork, plantation shutters, and more exhibit the home's historic character and grace. The downstairs of the main house includes multiple living spaces, a large dining room, a fabulous breakfast area, sunporch, kitchen with built in microwave, oven, and refrigerator. The main floor primary suite has a spacious bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms have been updated to have their own bathrooms with tubs. The property also includes the original caretaker's apartment, recently updated including the kitchen, bathroom, and refinished wood floors. Downstairs, the three carriage garage was converted to a studio apartment with kitchenette, full bathroom with shower, and semi-private patio. Also included with the estate, the cottage was built in the 1940s and is 1,144 sqft, 3 bed, 1 bath home. Recently the home and detached secondary dwellings has continued the home's tradition as a Bed and Breakfast. Don't miss out on one of Bryan's stately historic homes. Come see it for yourself and maybe find yourself a rocker on the front porch and a moment to relax.
Comments / 0