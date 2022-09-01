Read full article on original website
Catherine Oxner
3d ago
God Bless You With A Speedy Recovery. That is my biggest fear when I am cooking. My son asked me a few days ago, why I always uses the back burners when I am cooking, my reply was "For Safety Reasons Son"
9
Vickie Andrus
3d ago
Burns are horrible. Prayers for you as you go through any treatments needed. 🙏🙏
11
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News
All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
saturdaytradition.com
College football player dies following sudden collapse, university says
Clark Yarbrough, a senior defensive lineman who played for Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas, tragically passed away Sunday morning following a sudden collapse, the university announced on Twitter. Yarbrough was a Sports Management major and played in all 11 games last season for the Tigers. He was 21 years old.
Photos: Meet The Known Ex-Girlfriend Of Tom Brady
Tom Brady is reportedly dealing with some marital issues this month. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, are fighting over his decision to continue to play football at the age of 45. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, retired...
Arch Manning Throws for Three Touchdowns in Season Debut
The Texas commit began his senior season of high school football with a huge performance.
The NFL is concerned Deshaun Watson is playing us and duh
The drama with Deshaun Watson is far from over. In order for the disgraced and embattled quarterback that is Deshaun Watson to return to the Cleveland Browns, he’s going to have to prove he’s a changed man. It’s part of his suspension with the NFL. Watson must attend mandatory therapy and he must put in the genuine effort while there. Many people, myself included, feel his apologies are hollow. His constant desire to proclaim his innocence despite there being overwhelming evidence to the contrary is a sure sign that Watson refuses to take responsibility.
High School Football Player Reportedly Dies After Suffering Head Injury In Game
A tragic story out of Lubbock, Texas over the weekend. After sustaining a head injury during a game, a Dalhart High School football player has passed away, per a social media post from his family. Sophomore Yahir Cancino got hurt in the fourth quarter of a Thursday night game and...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Paul Finebaum slams Brian Kelly, coaching decision following LSU's loss to Florida State
Sunday night’s Week 1 contest between Florida State and LSU was one for the ages. Brian Kelly made his debut as LSU’s head coach, and he did so on a big stage at the Superdome in New Orleans. The game was a back-and-forth affair, coming down to the final seconds. And a major decision from Brian Kelly at the end has resulted in major criticism from SEC Network and ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum.
Stephen Curry open to playing for one other NBA team before he retires
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will go down as one of the best players in NBA history. The face
AthlonSports.com
Cincinnati Bengals Are Releasing Son Of NFL Legend This Monday
The Cincinnati Bengals are finalizing their roster ahead of the 2022 season. That includes the release of a notable player. That player is Thaddeus Moss. The Bengals are releasing tight end Thaddeus Moss this Monday morning. Thaddeus is the son of NFL legend and Hall of Famer Randy Moss. A...
Cowboys sign future Hall of Famer
The Dallas Cowboys have found a potential replacement for starting left tackle Tyron Smith. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Monday that the Cowboys have reached an agreement with Jason Peters. The nine-time Pro Bowler will begin on the practice squad but should have a legitimate chance to start at some point.
WATCH: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers and TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Connect for First Career Touchdowns
The Quinn Ewers to Ja'Tavion Sanders connection could be a special one for years to come.
TMZ.com
'Hard Knocks' Star Kalil Pimpleton Excited To Join Giants, 'Ready To Get To Work!'
It didn't take long for NFL receiver Kalil Pimpleton -- one of the stars of "Hard Knocks" -- to find new work with the New York Giants ... and he tells TMZ Sports he can't wait to join his new team and hit the ground running. The 23-year-old former Central...
TMZ.com
Jack Harlow's 'College GameDay' Crowd was Dead, Analysis Goes Viral
Jack Harlow might be a big deal in hip-hop circles, but it doesn't seem he's nearly as impactful among the football crowd -- as seen in his now-viral appearance on ESPN. The rapper was the special guest Saturday for "College GameDay" -- where analysts and pundits sit around talking shop about all the games going down for the day ... and who they got to win, etc. Jack was on the panel too ... but first, let's start with his performance.
Multiple Hurricanes Serving Suspensions, Updates on Injuries
Mario Cristobal announced the suspension of three players after Miami's 70-13 win against Bethune-Cookman.
Defense Dominates As Aggies Coast To 31-0 Win Over Sam Houston State
The Texas A&M defense looked every bit as good as advertised in the season opener
