Philadelphia, PA

esuwarriors.com

James Leads Warriors in PSAC Opener Victory over Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Pa. – In its PSAC East opener, the East Stroudsburg University women's soccer team defeated Mansfield, 2-1, behind a three-point game from redshirt freshman Abby James in her collegiate debut on Saturday afternoon. The Warriors (3-0, 1-0 PSAC East) remain undefeated through three games and pick up a...
MANSFIELD, PA

