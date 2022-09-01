ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
Social Security Recipients Could Get an Extra $1,900 Next Year

If you receive Social Security retirement benefits, you might actually be rooting for inflation next month. That’s because the U.S. government will use price data from July, August and September to calculate monthly benefits for next year — and the higher inflation climbs, the bigger the check will be.
4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
Social Security benefits may go down according to senator

photo of empty walletPhoto by Emil Kalibridov (Unsplash) Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" in a recent interview regarding social security. With inflation currently sitting at 9%, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning and would impact millions of people in a very negative way. In Washington state, the overall cost of living is 118% or 18% higher than the rest of the country, so if the amount dips below that for retirees, there could be a serious problem.
What Is Supplemental Health Insurance?

Health insurance covers the cost of preventative care, surgeries, doctor appointments, prescriptions, urgent care and much more. While many health insurance plans offer robust coverage, health insurance won’t cover all potential costs of getting sick. Supplemental health insurance can fill some gaps. As the name suggests, supplemental health insurance...
How To Build a Healthcare Emergency Fund

You’ve likely heard the age-old advice that you should build an emergency fund covering at least three to six months of expenses. But you may not have been pushed to build a separate healthcare emergency fund. While you can dip into your traditional emergency fund to cover some healthcare expenses, it’s better to build a dedicated emergency fund, separate from your general one, that will be devoted to your relatively foreseeable out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. Rather than true, unexpected emergencies, like unscheduled home or car repairs, many of your healthcare expenses that aren’t covered by insurance are foreseeable.
