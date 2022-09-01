ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHSV

Infectious disease expert from JMU gives flu season tips

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The CDC reports flu season typically starts around October, so we are just weeks away from the season and this year’s flu vaccine has just been rolled out. “The best time to get the flu shot is in September or October. You don’t want to...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Community Spotlight: Blue Ridge CASA for Children

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Between June of 2020 and July of 2021, there were 2,400 reports of child abuse to the Department of Social Services between the Harrisonburg area and Augusta County. One local organization focuses on advocacy for children who have experienced abuse or neglect and helps them find...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

ARROW opens up drop-in counseling sessions

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An organization in Staunton will open their doors three days a week to drop-in, informal outpatient counseling sessions. The ARROW (Augusta Resources for Resilience, Opportunity and Wellness) Project is a grassroots mental health organization with the goal of removing barriers to mental health care. Katie Dolieslager,...
STAUNTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Harrisonburg, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
City
Harrisonburg, VA
WHSV

Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off campaign season in Virginia

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off the fall campaign season in Virginia. Monday morning, the candidates in the 6th Congressional district were shaking hands and vying for votes as they marched with supporters along the parade route. Despite threatening skies, a hometown crowd...
BUENA VISTA, VA
WHSV

JMU football fans get ready for first home game of the season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Purple and gold covered James Madison University’s campus as the Dukes get ready for JMU football to make its return to Harrisonburg. “We love it here, and it feels like we’re kids again when we are here. We have been coming since 1986 so we have been watching JMU play football for a very long time. I met my husband when I was here and it just feels like home to us,” JMU Alumna Lara Crowlay said.
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allergy Season#Labor Day Weekend#Diseases#General Health
WHSV

WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Week 3 - Lord Botetourt vs. Riverheads

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads has a chance to make history in WHSV EndZone Game of the Week. The Gladiators will welcome Class 3 perennial power Lord Botetourt to Staunton Friday night. With a victory, Riverheads would claim its 53rd straight win and break the VHSL record for longest winning streak in the state’s history. RHS is currently tied with Phoebus for the top spot with 52 consecutive victories.
STAUNTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy