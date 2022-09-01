Read full article on original website
WHSV
Infectious disease expert from JMU gives flu season tips
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The CDC reports flu season typically starts around October, so we are just weeks away from the season and this year’s flu vaccine has just been rolled out. “The best time to get the flu shot is in September or October. You don’t want to...
WHSV
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home
FULKS RUN, Va. (WHSV) - A horse trainer in Rockingham County helped a horse deemed unadoptable find its forever home. Laura Lezotte started Pale Hollow Farms in Fulks Run just over a year ago to train unhandled horses and find them good homes. “What I wanted to do was try...
WHSV
Community Spotlight: Blue Ridge CASA for Children
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Between June of 2020 and July of 2021, there were 2,400 reports of child abuse to the Department of Social Services between the Harrisonburg area and Augusta County. One local organization focuses on advocacy for children who have experienced abuse or neglect and helps them find...
WHSV
ARROW opens up drop-in counseling sessions
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An organization in Staunton will open their doors three days a week to drop-in, informal outpatient counseling sessions. The ARROW (Augusta Resources for Resilience, Opportunity and Wellness) Project is a grassroots mental health organization with the goal of removing barriers to mental health care. Katie Dolieslager,...
WHSV
BRAFB: 1-in-3 people who rely on the food bank are fully employed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank says more people are relying on food pantries as the cost of living increases. “The reality is, cost of living is just too high to make ends meet,” BRAFB CEO Michael McKee said. BRAFB says roughly one-in-three people who...
WHSV
Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off campaign season in Virginia
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off the fall campaign season in Virginia. Monday morning, the candidates in the 6th Congressional district were shaking hands and vying for votes as they marched with supporters along the parade route. Despite threatening skies, a hometown crowd...
WHSV
Broadway family believes they’re being harassed for being an interracial couple
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - A family in Broadway feels like they are being harassed for being an interracial couple. They said that their neighborhood has experienced a series of seemingly targeted acts. On Sunday night, the family called the police after coming home to find a bag of dog feces...
WHSV
JMU football fans get ready for first home game of the season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Purple and gold covered James Madison University’s campus as the Dukes get ready for JMU football to make its return to Harrisonburg. “We love it here, and it feels like we’re kids again when we are here. We have been coming since 1986 so we have been watching JMU play football for a very long time. I met my husband when I was here and it just feels like home to us,” JMU Alumna Lara Crowlay said.
WHSV
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, September 4
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, September 4.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Week 3 - Lord Botetourt vs. Riverheads
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads has a chance to make history in WHSV EndZone Game of the Week. The Gladiators will welcome Class 3 perennial power Lord Botetourt to Staunton Friday night. With a victory, Riverheads would claim its 53rd straight win and break the VHSL record for longest winning streak in the state’s history. RHS is currently tied with Phoebus for the top spot with 52 consecutive victories.
WHSV
Community members gather in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in honor of Khaleesi Cuthriell
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -“It has been a year since they realized that Khaleesi was missing and I think it is very important to keep her story out there in hopes that someone eventually comes forward and tells the truth about what happened to her,” Erin Landes said.
