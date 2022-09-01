Read full article on original website
The Meaning Behind “Cats in the Cradle” by Harry Chapin
The fractured relationship between a father and a son, from birth through adulthood is told verse by verse through Harry Chapin’s 1974 folk tale “Cats in the Cradle.”. Topping the charts when it was first released—and Chapin’s sole No. 1 hit— the opening track of his 1974 album Verities & Balderdash, “Cats in the Cradle,” has remained a folk-rock classic, reemerging on television and film for nearly five decades and a recent induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2011.
