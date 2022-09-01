I am writing with regard to the homeowner’s insurance crisis in Florida. We have lived in Florida for a little over two years. I recently emailed Gov. DeSantis with regard to this unfortunate situation with regard to obtaining insurance from a carrier in Florida that homeowners are finding themselves in. The first insurance carrier we purchased homeowners insurance from, which was Cabrillo Coastal, sent us a notification when our policy came up for renewal after the first year that they were not renewing our policy. They advised us that they were not keeping all of their customers in this area, and I believe it was due to the fact that there were too many claims filed and/or due to weather issues in Florida.

