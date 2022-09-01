Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California will face its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures, officials warned Monday. As people crank up their air conditioners, the state forecasted record levels of energy use that could exceed supply...
Citrus County Chronicle
17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air Act,...
Citrus County Chronicle
State must address insurance woes
I am writing with regard to the homeowner’s insurance crisis in Florida. We have lived in Florida for a little over two years. I recently emailed Gov. DeSantis with regard to this unfortunate situation with regard to obtaining insurance from a carrier in Florida that homeowners are finding themselves in. The first insurance carrier we purchased homeowners insurance from, which was Cabrillo Coastal, sent us a notification when our policy came up for renewal after the first year that they were not renewing our policy. They advised us that they were not keeping all of their customers in this area, and I believe it was due to the fact that there were too many claims filed and/or due to weather issues in Florida.
Citrus County Chronicle
State eyes shift on property insurer ratings
TALLAHASSEE — Angry at a ratings agency that raised the possibility of downgrading 17 Florida property insurers, state leaders could be poised to look for an alternative. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission this week is expected to consider a proposal to spend $1.5 million to hire a consultant that would look at options for property insurers to get adequate financial ratings.
Citrus County Chronicle
GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Three-toed horses? glyptodonts? What else wandered around?
No dinosaurs ever roamed Florida. But ground sloths, glyptodonts, Columbian mammoths, giant tortoises, and one- and three-toed horses did. At a recent presentation of “Wild Beasts of Ancient Florida,” Mark Moore and David Letasi of the Science Education Training and Support Foundation told about 40 children and adults that Florida mostly was under water when dinosaurs roved about the earth.
Citrus County Chronicle
Weekly roundup: How high Is too high?
TALLAHASSEE — Medical-marijuana patients in Florida are facing new THC dosage amounts and supply limits on cannabis products they eat, vape or drop on their tongues. The caps went into effect Monday after Florida health officials released a highly anticipated rule setting THC dosage and supply caps on products doctors can order for patients.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crash threat over Mississippi skies ends with pilot's arrest
RIPLEY, Miss. (AP) — An airport worker who knew how to take off but not land stole a small airplane Saturday and threatened to crash it into a Walmart, circling for five hours over unnerved Mississippians before ending the flight safely in a soybean field where police arrested him.
