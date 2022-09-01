Read full article on original website
With all of the talk lately about student loans and the start of the fall semester, we did some research to determine the most expensive colleges in Iowa. Attending a four-year college or university in Iowa is not cheap. However, most college admissions claim that many students receive financial benefits to offset the costs. So the listed tuition, fees, and expenses do not reflect the final price the student pays to attend the institutions listed below.
Labor Day is typically the starting bell of the fall political season. So president Joe Biden isn't wasting any time getting into the ring with his planned primetime speech tonight at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. Perhaps if you listen closely, they will be playing the theme to Rocky as Biden...
So, you've qualified for the elimination of $10,000 in your student loan debt. That's good for you, but it still might cost you. Due to President Biden's use of executive action to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for most borrowers, and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients new tax issues could arise. People qualify based on income of less than $125,000 or $250,000 for married couples. According to The Tax Foundation, based on estimates from the Penn Wharton Budget Model, that would cost at least $330 billion and potentially closer to $500 billion.
A new invasive insect, the Spotted Lanternfly or Lycorma delicatula, is moving towards Wisconsin and experts say it’s only a matter of time before the pest reaches the state. The Spotted Lanternfly is native to China and was first detected in Pennsylvania in September of 2014. According to the USDA APHIS website, this insect is considered a "Hungry Pest." Hungry pests are invasive species that threaten to harm crops and trees. If left unchecked, they can devastate entire ag industries which in turn can eliminate jobs, threaten the local food supply, and cost businesses and American families billions.
On Thursday, September 1, many Iowa hunters will be up early to head to the field edges for Dove Hunting Season Opening Day. Dove hunting is fast-paced and fun and can be done by nearly everyone, regardless of skill level. Nor does it require expensive equipment to participate, only clothes that blend into the environment, a bucket, and plenty of shotgun shells. There's sure to be a lot of hunting action with a large population of doves in Iowa.
The recent clean water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, raises the question of how safe and clean the water is across the United States and locally. Who you ask and how closely the water gets reviewed on the microscopic level will likely determine the safety standards. For example, Iowa's 1,084 utilities...
Every Labor Day is a chance to relax and enjoy the extended weekend with Family and friends. And who doesn't enjoy a day off? That sentiment also comes in the form of government and city services. So, what will and won't be available for use in Dubuque this Labor Day Weekend? Here's the list according to the City of Dubuque.
Iowa Democrats better hope the results of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's annual Iowa State Fair Straw Poll are inaccurate. However, if the unscientific is anything close to reality, Tuesday, November 8, might prove to be a painful night for Iowa Democrats and a Republican celebration. Secretary of State...
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
A four-vehicle accident near Platteville, Wisconsin on Thursday injured two and closed highway North of Platteville for over 5 hours. According to the Telegraph Herald, 28-year-old Clayon Morby of Salem, Wisconsin had to be extricated from his vehicle. Morby was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville, then later airlifted to a Madison, Wisconsin hospital.
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
A connected island that welcomes visitors and the community to recreation, entertainment and the outdoors. That's the DRA's proclaimed vision for Chaplain Schmitt Island, which has been central in their focus for development projects as of late. Just some of the possibilities were outlined earlier this week when the DRA revealed their concepts to the Telegraph Herald, as well as the Biz Times.
According to a press release from the City of Dubuque, residents are invited to a community bike ride on Friday, September 16th, for a chance to learn about Dubuque’s ‘Complete Streets Policy’ and bicycle transportation throughout the city. The ride will start at 5:30 pm at the Bee Branch Creek Greenway Amphitheater, which is located at 533 Lincoln Avenue. The ride is scheduled to conclude at around 8pm. The ride will cover 5-miles, and travels Dubuque’s downtown bike routes with scheduled chances to rest, re-hydrate, and discuss the city policies that make biking more accessible and safer for citizens.
How well do you know your U.S. Presidential history? Starting from Dubuque, did you know that you can visit the homes of three U.S. Presidents in less than one day?. But, of course, it may require a tank of gas, at least one day of travel, and perhaps an overnight stay to truly get the most out of the historical adventure.
According to a press release, The Iowa Department of Education was awarded nearly $100,000 through a competitive grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and supported by matching funds from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship aimed at connecting Iowa schools with local and regional farmers to incorporate fresh, locally grown food in school meals.
Just about every other week, there's a riverboat making its first stop of the season in Dubuque. Travel Dubuque, along with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, has been welcoming all the large excursion riverboats this summer as they make their first stops in Dubuque. And this week it's happening again.
According to the Iowa State Fair, several Notable records were broken in the Fair's 11-day run. All information below was provided by the marketing department of the Iowa State Fair. From attendance to foods, livestock and woodcarvings, to new programs, rides and entertainment, it was truly a year to remember...
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald, big changes are coming to National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in the form of a $1.3 million renovation project at its River Discovery Center. Updates will occur in the easternmost building on the facility’s Port of Dubuque campus with a project start date of September 6th.
As school starts across the Hawkeye state this week, the Iowa State Patrol has a very important reminder for drivers: STOP for the school bus. According to KCRG (via KCCI), seven-year-old Kadyn Halverson died in 2011 after being struck by a pickup while trying to board a school bus. This led to the creation of Kadyn's Law in Iowa. Kadyn's Law was unanimously passed in 2012 and lays out the succession of fines and punishments for Iowans failing to stop for a bus with its stop sign arm out.
Whether you call it "Cornhole", "bean bag toss" or just plain "bags", there's a new record holder when it comes to the number of participants in a single tournament. The Iowa State Fair is the new title holder for the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for the largest cornhole tournament. They set the record at the fair on Saturday, August 20th. They didn't just break the old record of 444 participants, they shattered it with a whopping 730 participants.
