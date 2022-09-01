ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace announcement a bad sign?

Is the announcement of Bubba Wallace competing for the NASCAR Cup Series owner championship in the #45 Toyota a bad sign for Kurt Busch?. 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch hasn’t competed in a NASCAR Cup Series race in a month and a half, as he was left with concussion-like symptoms after a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR driver removed from playoffs due to violation

The victory earned by Jeremy Clements last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway will not count toward his NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff eligibility. Last Friday night (early Saturday morning), Jeremy Clements Racing’s Jeremy Clements earned his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory — exactly five years after earning his first.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Major Crash On Sunday

After edging out Joey Logano to win the NASCAR Cup Series regular season title, Chase Elliott holds a 15-point lead to start the 2022 playoffs. But a big crash at today's Round of 16 race could knock the entire title chase on its head. Shortly before the end of Stage...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Logano
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Daniel Suarez
Yardbarker

Report: Chase Elliott refused to go to care center following crash

Chase Elliott entered the NASCAR playoffs with a huge lead, but a big chunk of that disintegrated due to a terrible day at Darlington on Sunday. Elliott crashed on lap 113 after losing control heading into the first turn of the Cook Out Southern 500. He started to spin out and even claimed Chase Briscoe, who was able to continue and finished 27th.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Joe Gibbs Racing#Trucks#Xfinity
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Harvick furious after car catches on fire

Kevin Harvick was knocked out of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington after his No. 4 car caught fire during Stage 2, and he delivered an angry message in an interview afterwards. Harvick was driving down the front straightaway and headed towards turn 1 when the right front...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: The playoff driver whose team is already eliminated

Ryan Blaney can win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but the #12 team can’t finish higher than 17th in points. The four-round, 10-race 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are scheduled to get underway on Sunday evening with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, and 16 drivers are in the running to win the championship.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Community Policy