NASCAR: Bubba Wallace announcement a bad sign?
Is the announcement of Bubba Wallace competing for the NASCAR Cup Series owner championship in the #45 Toyota a bad sign for Kurt Busch?. 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch hasn’t competed in a NASCAR Cup Series race in a month and a half, as he was left with concussion-like symptoms after a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway.
Kyle Larson on Denny Hamlin's ownership role at 23XI
Kyle Larson, a good friend of Denny Hamlin, said (when asked about Hamlin) that he wasn’t sure how much time Hamlin would dedicate to his ownership role at 23XI Racing. He’s sure now.
NASCAR driver removed from playoffs due to violation
The victory earned by Jeremy Clements last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway will not count toward his NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff eligibility. Last Friday night (early Saturday morning), Jeremy Clements Racing’s Jeremy Clements earned his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory — exactly five years after earning his first.
Somber Kyle Busch Avoids Admitting to Embarrassing Mistake at Darlington, but Denny Hamlin Does It For Him
Kyle Busch failed to mention in his postrace interview the costly mistake he made that caused mechanical problems and ended his day. Denny Hamlin did it for him. The post Somber Kyle Busch Avoids Admitting to Embarrassing Mistake at Darlington, but Denny Hamlin Does It For Him appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Crash On Sunday
After edging out Joey Logano to win the NASCAR Cup Series regular season title, Chase Elliott holds a 15-point lead to start the 2022 playoffs. But a big crash at today's Round of 16 race could knock the entire title chase on its head. Shortly before the end of Stage...
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Sunday
Dale Earnhardt Jr. continues to impress inside of the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, Dale Jr. was on the call for the latest Cup Series race. Following the evening, Dale Jr. took to social media to weigh in on the evening. "Last night was awesome @TooToughToTame . The crowd was into...
NASCAR driver pukes; Wrecks under caution at Darlington (Video)
Watch the video of the chaos at Darlington Raceway. On Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series unloaded in Darlington, South Carolina. The 1.366-mile of Darlington Raceway has spawned drama under caution in years past but this was a unique situation. Watch the video of the Anthony Alfredo crash at Darlington Raceway...
Report: Chase Elliott refused to go to care center following crash
Chase Elliott entered the NASCAR playoffs with a huge lead, but a big chunk of that disintegrated due to a terrible day at Darlington on Sunday. Elliott crashed on lap 113 after losing control heading into the first turn of the Cook Out Southern 500. He started to spin out and even claimed Chase Briscoe, who was able to continue and finished 27th.
Humbled Kyle Busch Admits Free Agency Process Has Revealed He Needs to Change His Public Persona
Kyle Busch told reporters this week that his public persona will have to be altered going forward to be more acceptable to his future sponsor. The post Humbled Kyle Busch Admits Free Agency Process Has Revealed He Needs to Change His Public Persona appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WATCH: Kevin Harvick’s Car Bursts into Flames During Stage 3 of Cook Out Southern 500
Kevin Harvick’s night in Darlington ended in scary fashion. In the final stage of the Cook Out Southern 500, the longtime NASCAR driver’s car burst into flames. The incident unfolded on Lap 274, less than 100 laps remaining. Harvick was running in 16th place at Darlington when his...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Thinks Kyle Busch Is Going Trophy Hunting
Dale Earnhardt is confident Kyle Busch will be racing for one of the newest NASCAR Cup Series teams in 2023. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Thinks Kyle Busch Is Going Trophy Hunting appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Harvick furious after car catches on fire
Kevin Harvick was knocked out of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington after his No. 4 car caught fire during Stage 2, and he delivered an angry message in an interview afterwards. Harvick was driving down the front straightaway and headed towards turn 1 when the right front...
NASCAR: The playoff driver whose team is already eliminated
Ryan Blaney can win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but the #12 team can’t finish higher than 17th in points. The four-round, 10-race 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are scheduled to get underway on Sunday evening with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, and 16 drivers are in the running to win the championship.
Darlington Starting Lineup: September 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Darlington, South Carolina. Today, the field is set to roll to the 1.366-mile of Darlington Raceway for a round of practice and qualifying. View the Darlington Raceway starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series race below. Darlington Menu. Xfinity: Prac/Qual...
NASCAR driver Joey Logano’s nickname for his wife Brittany caught on camera
Logano comments after the new USA reality show captures the nickname in shooting. This week, the USA Network debuted a brand new reality show. ‘Race for the Championship’ follows several NASCAR Cup Series drivers in their daily lives, away from the race track. Joey Logano is a veteran...
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway
The NASCAR Cup Series opens its 10-race playoff on Sunday, Sept. 4 at Darlington Raceway with the running of the Cook Out Southern 500. Sixteen (16) drivers are eligible to compete for the championship, a number that will be whittled down to four by Phoenix Raceway in early November. Here...
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
‘What a disaster’: Kevin Harvick puts NASCAR on blast after disastrous Cook Out Southern 500 race
Kevin Harvick was not happy with how his night ended during the first race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. He was not even able to finish the 2022 Cook Out Southern 500race due to a fire in his car which he mostly blames on the Next Gen car.
