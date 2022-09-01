Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
California ISO issues another Energy Emergency Alert for Tuesday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California ISO has issued another Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Watch for Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. EEA Watch status means that analysis shows all available resources are committed or forecasted to be in use, and energy deficiencies are expected. Market participants are encouraged to offer supplemental energy. This notice can be issued the day before the projected shortfall or if a sudden event occurs.
actionnewsnow.com
Californians asked to conserve energy for sixth day
CALIFORNIA - California ISO has issued a Flex Alert for Monday, making it the sixth day in a row. Monday’s Flex Alert is from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. as the state system operators said the event is going to get worse. The event was extended to 10 p.m....
actionnewsnow.com
FireWatch: Mill & Mountain Fires effects reach beyond Siskiyou County
SACRAMENTO, Cal. -- A state of emergency declared by California's governor for Siskiyou County because of its weekend wildfires is having a larger ripple effect across the state. California's Office of Emergency Services says the state is positioning firefighting strike teams across 18 counties today. The move comes after Governor...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Very dangerous heat & elevated fire danger ahead for your Labor Day
You'll definitely want to dress in light layers and make sure you're drinking plenty of water as you celebrate Labor Day across northern California. We'll have sunny skies and dangerous heat ahead for today and that dangerous heat will persist for most of this week. The hot and dry conditions will also drive elevated fire danger across northern California today and then next several days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Statewide Flex Alert pushed from Saturday to Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m.
CALIFORNIA 3 P.M. UPDATE - The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has announced that the fourth statewide Flex Alert set for Saturday is being pushed to Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. California ISO strongly urges Californians to lower electricity use by setting thermostats to 78 or higher, if...
Comments / 0