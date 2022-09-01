Read full article on original website
This Northern Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By Popular YouTube Star
If you are heading up North this weekend, maybe make a stop at this Northern Minnesota bar where a popular YouTube star recently reviewed the 'wildest' burger he has ever had. The bar is the Sunlite Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes and the burger he tried was the Wild 'Elk-Bison-Beef-Bacon' burger.
Which Minnesota Artist’s Estate Put A Stop To This Popular Companies New Energy Flavor?
If you've ever listened to me talk or know me even a little bit you know that I love Bang Energy. I've been a fan since I first discovered it probably eight years ago, maybe a little longer. Can't say I've actually kept track, I just know I've given that company plenty of money through the years, so if they ever are looking for a spokes woman, I would gladly accept.
Minnesotans Vacationing this Winter – Tips to Save Time and Money
About this time of year, Minnesotans start thinking about booking a mid-winter vacation. Winters can be hard in this state, but it's a lot easier to tolerate if you can escape to somewhere warm for a week or so in January or February. Flights and hotels can be so much...
Making Labor Day Weekend Plans Seeming More Like A Chore? Let Central Minnesotans Help!
Last weekend I had a good girlfriend of mine come to St. Cloud to pay a visit for the first time since I moved here almost exactly a month ago. Even though I am from Minnesota and have known this great state my whole life, I'm still new to this area as I grew up more North near Detroit Lakes, MN.
Is Starbucks Going Completely Cashless in Minnesota??
There has been a sign that has been shared many times on social media. The sign says that Starbucks is going totally cashless as of October 1, 2022. The sign goes on to say that they will only accept cards, Starbucks rewards and tap to pay options. And if anyone has any questions, they can ask anyone on the Starbucks team for details.
Two Awesome New State Fair Foods, and Two Big Disappointments
There are only a few days left to get out to the Great Minnesota Get-Together in 2022. My husband and I have been going to the State Fair together for almost a decade now, and are total die-hard fair foodies. If you are heading to the fair this year, here is what to be on the lookout for when it comes to food, and what to skip to avoid disappointment.
Explore a Cave a Couple of Hours from St. Cloud
I love caves. They are so cool. You can feel a bit like a professional explorer when checking these things out. You don't have to drive too far to see a giant cave system here in Minnesota. Mystery Cave is located in Preston, Minnesota which is about 3 hours from...
Your Guide to Oktoberfest Celebrations Around St. Cloud
Oktoberfest is a German celebration that has taken some deep roots in American culture. The original Oktoberfest happens in Munich, Germany and is the world's largest Volksfest, featuring a beer festival and a traveling funfair. At the OG festival, the events run 16 to 18 days starting in mid- or late-September to around the first Sunday in October.
Minnesota Spot is One of The Best Places To See Fall Colors In The World!
As summer winds down, it's not too early to begin planning a road trip to check out some of the beautiful fall colors we have right here in Minnesota. Ask me and I'll be the first to tell you how much I LOVE summer, with the sun kissing my skin, long days with the smell of BBQ lingering in the air, fresh cut grass, and enjoying time in one of our 10,000 plus lakes, it doesn't get much better. However, in my book, fall competes closely.
Crawl, Walk & Pull At This Free St. Cloud Event – “The Whitney Sampler”
The Whitney Sampler Open House and Fundraiser is coming to The Whitney Senior Center on Saturday, September 15th from 4 to 7 pm. There is no cost to attend this free event, but free-will donations will be accepted. The event is open to the public and is a great way to support the future renovations of the Whitney Senior Center Courtyard happening in 2023.
This Minnesota Reporter Literally Fell Over After Getting This State Fair Answer!
The Minnesota State Fair is a great place to get honest answers to tough questions from Minnesotans of all walks of life and all ages. KARE-11's Jana Shortal was recently at the Minnesota State Fair asking people what truly made them happy when she got an unexpectedly honest answer from an older visitor. To say the answer knocked Jana back was an understatement as she fell over laughing at the honesty.
What Happens To All The Things Dropped From The Minnesota State Fair SkyGlider?
For fans of the Minnesota State Fair, this is the best time of the year, the fair is happening the Midway is full, and there are a TON of deals to be had. One of the top State Fair attractions, the SkyGlide, is running and if you ever look down you might see remnants from riders past laying on the rooftops below. So what happens, to all the items people drop on accident or on purpose? I asked the Minnesota State Fair that same question and got some answers!
Central Minnesotans Stand Up Proudly. Minnesota Nice at Its Finest!
"Minnesota Nice", if you're from Minnesota you try to exude it and if you are visiting Minnesota it's what you experience or at least hope to experience from Minnesotans. Being from Minnesota it's something I have always taken to heart and done my best to live by, as well as,
Weather Outlook for September in Minnesota
UNDATED -- We've turned the calendar to the month of September, but that doesn't mean we are done with our summer-like weather. Of course, the first official day of fall is on September 22nd. The Climate Prediction Center says they are predicting above-normal temperatures for all of Minnesota, and the...
10 Things Happening in Central Minnesota to Put on Your September Calendar
Love a good Bloody Mary? Be sure to mark your calendar for this festival coming to St. Cloud in September. Polished Pineapple Events is hosting the Central MN Bloody Mary Fest at Dick Putz Field at the MAC on September 24th, 2022. Get more details here. 2. Little Falls Arts...
The Annual Llama Costume Contest Was Held at the State Fair [Photos]
When I worked for Todd County 4-H in high school, there was only a couple of kids that participated in the Llama project. We would have one or two at the fair and that's about it, which I found really unfortunate because I love llamas and alpacas. Also, selfishly, I really wanted there to be a llama costume contest on a local level I could watch.
They’ve Got Minnesota State Fair Spirit, Yes They Do, Do YOU?
Minnesota State Fair days are here and this girl could not be more excited, I'm dancing in my chair excited right now!. It's an event I have loved since the first time I was there at the age of 13 and won a free trip with 4-H. That's right, I was in 4-H and it was a BLAST!
St. Cloud Pride Week Event Schedule Released
While most major pride celebrations are held in June, we do it a little differently in the St. Cloud area. St. Cloud Pride Week is being celebrated September 12th - 17th at various venues around town. St. Cloud Pride started in 2010 to raise awareness regarding issues of heterosexism, homophobia,...
A Dog Named Monkey Up For Adoption This Week
Meet Monkey! Monkey came to us because her owner could no longer care for her. Monkey loves all types of treats and is very eager to please her human(s)! She would greatly benefit from positive reinforcement training and socialization. She is known to be more timid and standoffish at first....
The Live Fish Cam at the Minnesota State Fair is Streaming 24/7
It's the best 12 days of the year, the Minnesota State Fair! It's no secret that I am a total nerd for the State Fair. I love the food, the activities, the people watching, the animals, the fair is just the absolute best. One of my favorite things is the...
