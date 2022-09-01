Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Allentown man
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner is looking for the family of a man who died at the Allentown Rescue Mission. Ben Cassese, 72, died Saturday morning of natural causes, the coroner said in a news release. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton police: Man swimming with friends drowns in Delaware River
EASTON, Pa. -- The Delaware River has claimed the life of another person who was in the water without a life jacket. The Northampton County Coroner said Juan Pardo, 25, of Colombia, South America, drowned in the area of Scott Park in Easton around 11 a.m. on Sunday. "When we...
WFMZ-TV Online
Dave Colver, former chairman of Palmer Township Supervisors, takes over Piscitello Home Center
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Dave Colver put in 24 years on Palmer Township's Board of Supervisors and has now taken on a new challenge with the purchase of Piscitello Home Center. Colver and his wife Lisa acquired the 2300 Wood Ave. property in Wilson last month for $1.55 million from the Piscitello family, and while they plan to modernize the 64-year-old business, they will keep the family atmosphere.
WFMZ-TV Online
At least 1 hurt in motorcycle crash in Springfield Township
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - At least one person was hurt in a crash involving a motorcycle in Bucks County. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Routes 212 and 412 in Springfield Township. A photographer for 69 News said a motorcycle and an SUV collided. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
3-alarm fire tears through homes in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A massive fire in south Allentown Monday left at least 15 people without a place to live. Two people were also sent to the hospital. Lauryn Littlejohn says she had just put her one-year-old son down for a nap and started the laundry, when she noticed smoke outside. It was 12:30 p.m. on Labor Day Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 5:00 - Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in Allentown
A big, 3-alarm fire has torn through multiple homes in Allentown. Firefighters are battling the blaze on Mohawk Street while thick plumes of smoke could be seen from far away. Look for live update on the situation, tonight on 69 News at 5:00. Also, many people across the country are...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through home in Greenwich Township
GREENWICH TWP., N.J. - Fire damaged a house in Warren County, New Jersey. It broke out Sunday around 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Palmer Street in Greenwich Township. A photographer for 69 News says the owner was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian hit by car in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Pa. -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Schuylkill County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in Shenandoah, near Main and Oak Streets. An emergency dispatcher says the person was being flown to the hospital. Stay tuned to WFMZ as this story develops.
WFMZ-TV Online
"I just love my life, and I hope to live a long time": WWII Veteran leads Pen Argyl Labor Day Parade
PEN ARGYL, Pa. - "I am a celebrity today." A celebrity he certainly is. His name is Donald Jones and he's a WWII Veteran who was chosen to lead Pen Argyl's Labor Day Parade. "I can't remember when I haven't seen a Labor Day parade here," said Jones. Donald Jones...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs pedestrian fatally struck on 422 in Exeter
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Monday identified the man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Route 422 Business in Exeter Township over the weekend. Robert M. Rommel, 48, of Reading, died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in front of the Sheetz on Perkiomen Avenue, officials said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian fatally stuck by car on Perkiomen Avenue
EXETER TWP., Pa. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on a busy road in Berks County. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in front of the Sheetz in the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue (Route 422 Business) in Exeter Township. Police said the victim, whose name has not...
WFMZ-TV Online
Colonial Regional PD seeks to ID man seen stealing $1K in medications from CVS
HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Police are looking for a man who stole over $1,000 worth of medications from a CVS in Northampton County. The man pictured above entered the store on Sterner's Way in Hanover Township on Aug. 24, said the Colonial Regional Police Department. He used a store gift...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two people hurt in Route 73 crash in Oley
OLEY, Pa. -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Oley Township, Berks County. The two car crash happened around 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Route 73. Police say a woman suffered a head injury. One other person was hurt. There's no word on their conditions.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking woman's next of kin
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. -- The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Shirley R. Zimmerman, 71, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 8:05 p.m. According to a news release from the coroner's office, Zimmerman was found deceased in her...
WFMZ-TV Online
One man was arrested in fatal Airport Road crash
HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Police in Lehigh County say a man was driving under the influence when he caused a deadly, wrong- way crash on Airport Road. A 55-year-old Allentown woman was killed when her car was hit head-on. The crash happened just after 11:00 p.m. Friday night on Airport...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 teens hospitalized after crash in Exeter Twp.
2 teens hospitalized after crash in Exeter Twp. Two people are in the hospital after a wreck in Exeter Township involving teenagers suspected of having alcohol in their possession.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man tampered with railroad signal equipment
TILDEN TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man put train crews and the public at risk when he tampered with signal equipment along the Reading and Northern Railroad, according to the police. Authorities arrested Ryan Boria at his home in Tilden Township and seized the tools they said he...
WFMZ-TV Online
Multi-vehicle crash in Limerick Friday night - Coroner on scene
LIMERICK, Pa. -- Two serious crashes happened late Friday night on Township Line Road in Montgomery County. A photographer for 69 News says the coroner was spotted at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash around 9:30 PM. It happened on the border of Limerick and Upper Providence. Two vehicles could...
WFMZ-TV Online
No one hurt when classic car caught on fire
AMITY TWP., Pa. -- A classic car goes up in flames in Amity Township, Berks County. This 1957 Chevy caught fire in the area of Hill Road, near the township's recreation area on Hill Road. We're told the driver was able to get out of the car, and no one...
WFMZ-TV Online
Philly DA Krasner sues House committee exploring his possible impeachment
(The Center Square) – After calling a subpoena "illegal" and "anti-democratic," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has filed a lawsuit against the state legislative committee that issued it. Krasner's response to the House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, filed late Friday, intensifies the fight between the progressive...
