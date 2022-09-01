Read full article on original website
Missing Iowa Paper Boy Case Remains Unsolved 40 Years Later
Forty years ago, a Des Moines Register paper boy went missing without a trace on Sunday, September 5, between 6 and 7 am. His name was Johnny Gosch. I recall it well because I, too, was a 12-year-old Des Moines Register paper boy at the time of Gosch's West Des Moines disappearance. Only I was delivering papers in Dubuque.
A Degree from these Iowa Colleges Will Cost You Over $200,000!
With all of the talk lately about student loans and the start of the fall semester, we did some research to determine the most expensive colleges in Iowa. Attending a four-year college or university in Iowa is not cheap. However, most college admissions claim that many students receive financial benefits to offset the costs. So the listed tuition, fees, and expenses do not reflect the final price the student pays to attend the institutions listed below.
Biden vs Trump Political Battle Will Go Bonkers Post-Labor Day
Labor Day is typically the starting bell of the fall political season. So president Joe Biden isn't wasting any time getting into the ring with his planned primetime speech tonight at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. Perhaps if you listen closely, they will be playing the theme to Rocky as Biden...
Viking Mississippi Cruise Ship Coming to Dubuque This Week
Yet another cruise ship is making its way towards Dubuque. While you're enjoying your 3-day Labor Day weekend, the Viking Mississippi is making its way up the mighty Mississippi river. Viking Mississippi will be making its first stop in Dubuque on Tuesday, September 6 at 11:00 am and will be...
Have You Seen This Bug!? Squish It!
A new invasive insect, the Spotted Lanternfly or Lycorma delicatula, is moving towards Wisconsin and experts say it’s only a matter of time before the pest reaches the state. The Spotted Lanternfly is native to China and was first detected in Pennsylvania in September of 2014. According to the USDA APHIS website, this insect is considered a "Hungry Pest." Hungry pests are invasive species that threaten to harm crops and trees. If left unchecked, they can devastate entire ag industries which in turn can eliminate jobs, threaten the local food supply, and cost businesses and American families billions.
Dubuque County Covid-19 Transmission Level = High
Today the city of Dubuque, along with Dubuque County and Emergency Management, and the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team sent out an update for CDC guidance in response to a "high" Covid-19 community level. Guidelines in that email state that,. "Dubuque County COVID-19 Community Transmission Level = HIGH....
Iowa Dove Hunters Prepare for September 1 Opening Day
On Thursday, September 1, many Iowa hunters will be up early to head to the field edges for Dove Hunting Season Opening Day. Dove hunting is fast-paced and fun and can be done by nearly everyone, regardless of skill level. Nor does it require expensive equipment to participate, only clothes that blend into the environment, a bucket, and plenty of shotgun shells. There's sure to be a lot of hunting action with a large population of doves in Iowa.
How Safe is Your Water When The EPA Fails to Update Standards?
The recent clean water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, raises the question of how safe and clean the water is across the United States and locally. Who you ask and how closely the water gets reviewed on the microscopic level will likely determine the safety standards. For example, Iowa's 1,084 utilities...
Vintage Car Collectors Rally In Galena for National Convention
Are you a collector of things? For me, it's interesting to learn about the things people collect. It's especially intriguing to discover what collectibles people build a community around. In the United States, the automobile has always been popular with collectors. The world of car enthusiasts is vast, with countless...
Should Iowa Democrats Be Panicked By State Fair Straw Poll?
Iowa Democrats better hope the results of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's annual Iowa State Fair Straw Poll are inaccurate. However, if the unscientific is anything close to reality, Tuesday, November 8, might prove to be a painful night for Iowa Democrats and a Republican celebration. Secretary of State...
UW-Platteville Unveil $55 Million Sesquicentennial Hall Today (9/1)
The University of Wisconsin Platteville is excited to unveil Sesquicentennial Hall, today (9/1), during its grand opening celebration from 1pm to 2pm. Join the celebration at the entrance nearest Southwest Road and Longhorn Drive. Sesquicentennial Hall hopes to transform the way that UW-Platteville educates the next generation of engineering leaders. It brings together all engineering disciplines, computer science, and the sustainable and renewable energy systems program to the same building. The $55 million project was made possible by support from the UW System Board of Regents and state legislature.
One Person Airlifted After a 4-vehicle Crash North of Platteville on Thursday
A four-vehicle accident near Platteville, Wisconsin on Thursday injured two and closed highway North of Platteville for over 5 hours. According to the Telegraph Herald, 28-year-old Clayon Morby of Salem, Wisconsin had to be extricated from his vehicle. Morby was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville, then later airlifted to a Madison, Wisconsin hospital.
The Crazy Story of Iran’s Role in an Iowa Made Cult Horror Film
There's nothing particularly sweet about the film Children of the Corn. Instead, it's a gruesome horror flick from start to finish. However, there's more to the story than initially understood. Upon its 1984 release, I recall being excited about the Iowa-shot film as a kid. However, I was disappointed seeing...
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
Brazilian Brothers Bring Good Vibes & Music To Dubuque Campus
I knew a fun time was at hand when the identical twin brothers from Brazil, Walter, and Wagner Caldas, stepped into the WJOD studio on Thursday morning. Known worldwide as the B2wins, our lively and spontaneous interview proved to be a precursor to their performance Thursday night at Heritage Center at the University of Dubuque.
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
DRA Outlines Possibilities for Chaplain Schmitt Island
A connected island that welcomes visitors and the community to recreation, entertainment and the outdoors. That's the DRA's proclaimed vision for Chaplain Schmitt Island, which has been central in their focus for development projects as of late. Just some of the possibilities were outlined earlier this week when the DRA revealed their concepts to the Telegraph Herald, as well as the Biz Times.
Community Bike Ride To Focus on Complete Streets Policy
According to a press release from the City of Dubuque, residents are invited to a community bike ride on Friday, September 16th, for a chance to learn about Dubuque’s ‘Complete Streets Policy’ and bicycle transportation throughout the city. The ride will start at 5:30 pm at the Bee Branch Creek Greenway Amphitheater, which is located at 533 Lincoln Avenue. The ride is scheduled to conclude at around 8pm. The ride will cover 5-miles, and travels Dubuque’s downtown bike routes with scheduled chances to rest, re-hydrate, and discuss the city policies that make biking more accessible and safer for citizens.
Road Trip: Take the Iowa-Illinois Presidential Loop
How well do you know your U.S. Presidential history? Starting from Dubuque, did you know that you can visit the homes of three U.S. Presidents in less than one day?. But, of course, it may require a tank of gas, at least one day of travel, and perhaps an overnight stay to truly get the most out of the historical adventure.
Iowa Department of Education Awarded $100K For Locally Grown Foods
According to a press release, The Iowa Department of Education was awarded nearly $100,000 through a competitive grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and supported by matching funds from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship aimed at connecting Iowa schools with local and regional farmers to incorporate fresh, locally grown food in school meals.
