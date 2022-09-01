Read full article on original website
cutoday.info
Two South Carolina Credit Unions Announce Completion of Merger
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Two South Carolina credit unions said they have completed their merger. The $11-million St. Francis FCU has merged into the $112.2-million Caro FCU in Columbia, S.C. As CUToday.info reported here, St. Francis reported $43,562 in net income in the first quarter with net worth of 21.12%...
The Post and Courier
SC cities are bringing more people to the state supporting economic development, job growth
They might not have the bright lights of the big city, the hustle and bustle of crowds on Fifth Avenue or the Miracle Mile, but South Carolina's metropolitan areas have an appeal all their own. Not surprisingly, people from large cities across the country have been discovering the benefits of...
Which South Carolina school districts pay administrators the most?
Not surprisingly, principals in South Carolina's larger school districts typically make more than in the small districts, according to 2021-22 data from state report cards.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Local nurse snags national title for Miss South Carolina Plus USA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pageants are a form of entertainment where people compete using their talents and beauty, with proceeds going towards different causes. Some pageants focus on typical beauty norms, while other pageants like Miss Plus America aim to challenge those norms by creating a platform for full-figured women to be able to promote causes close to their hearts without that feeling of exclusion.
Some North Carolinians might have to pay the state close to $1,000 for student loan forgiveness
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The White House’s student loan forgiveness plan may wipe a hefty sum of debt away for many North Carolinians, but it may come with an out-of-pocket cost. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Revenue confirmed that student loan forgiveness is considered taxable income in North Carolina. When President Joe Biden […]
counton2.com
Man sues South Carolina Department of Education over claims of racial discrimination at Horry County job
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is suing the South Carolina Department of Education over claims that he was racially discriminated against while working as a school bus mechanic in Conway. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 26, claims Eric Jordan, who is Black, was subject to “repugnant, blatant, open...
WLTX.com
South Carolina coffee shop named one of America's best-rated by Yelp
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A company known as a one-stop shop for reviews of just about any kind of business or service has compiled a list of America's best-rated coffee shops - and South Carolina has a few contenders. The main list includes 20 shops across the country from...
Yelp names two Charlotte-area coffee shops among the top in the US
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area coffee roasters are being recognized among the nation's top coffee shops. Yelp named Charlotte's Enderly Coffee in its list of the top coffee shops in the US, placing it at number 23. In addition, Yelp ranked Indian Land, South Carolina coffee shop Burr & Berry Coffee at number 69 on the list.
What 5 Charlotte-area school district test scores say about pandemic learning loss
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School boards, lawmakers, and health officials all made pandemic-related decisions that altered the course of millions of children’s education. One of the most dramatic indicators is school test scores. North Carolina released its performance scores for all districts last week, marking the first time those results were made public since the onset of the pandemic.
Pregnant Black SC activist serving 4 years for protest comments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests will have her sentence reconsidered as she struggles to reach her due date behind bars. Raising questions about free speech and equal justice, Brittany Martin, 34, was found guilty this...
The Post and Courier
Lofts in former Spartanburg mill to be completed in early 2023
SPARTANBURG — Converse Mill Lofts is on pace to be completed in early 2023, transforming a former textile mill into 173 loft apartments on S.C. Highway 29 east of Spartanburg. The main mill building was built in 1903 with additional buildings added to the site in the 1940s. Site...
When Food Stamps Recipients in South Carolina Will Receive September SNAP Payments
SNAP, which is administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS) in South Carolina, provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. SNAP recipients receive monthly scheduled...
NCDOT awards $691K contract to replace Union County bridge
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A bridge on Prospect Road in southern Union County is set to be replaced in the coming months, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced. The bridge on Prospect Road over Polecat Creek will be rebuilt with work expected to be complete by next April,...
This North Carolina City Is One Of The Most Polite Cities In America
A new survey by Preply shows the rudest (and most polite) cities in the country.
Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting
LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
WTGS
South Carolina police department announces officer's death
MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
South Carolina teachers push for school safety plan, law to report lost or stolen guns
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina teachers are pushing for change following guns found at three campuses this week at York County Schools. Guns were found at Rock Hill High, Dutchman Creek Middle School, and South Point High earlier this week, and teachers from a coalition called Palmetto Teachers Association says something has to be done.
