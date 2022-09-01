ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

cutoday.info

Two South Carolina Credit Unions Announce Completion of Merger

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Two South Carolina credit unions said they have completed their merger. The $11-million St. Francis FCU has merged into the $112.2-million Caro FCU in Columbia, S.C. As CUToday.info reported here, St. Francis reported $43,562 in net income in the first quarter with net worth of 21.12%...
GREENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Local nurse snags national title for Miss South Carolina Plus USA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pageants are a form of entertainment where people compete using their talents and beauty, with proceeds going towards different causes. Some pageants focus on typical beauty norms, while other pageants like Miss Plus America aim to challenge those norms by creating a platform for full-figured women to be able to promote causes close to their hearts without that feeling of exclusion.
COLUMBIA, SC
City
Fort Mill, SC
Fort Mill, SC
Education
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
WCNC

Yelp names two Charlotte-area coffee shops among the top in the US

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area coffee roasters are being recognized among the nation's top coffee shops. Yelp named Charlotte's Enderly Coffee in its list of the top coffee shops in the US, placing it at number 23. In addition, Yelp ranked Indian Land, South Carolina coffee shop Burr & Berry Coffee at number 69 on the list.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

What 5 Charlotte-area school district test scores say about pandemic learning loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School boards, lawmakers, and health officials all made pandemic-related decisions that altered the course of millions of children’s education. One of the most dramatic indicators is school test scores. North Carolina released its performance scores for all districts last week, marking the first time those results were made public since the onset of the pandemic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Pregnant Black SC activist serving 4 years for protest comments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests will have her sentence reconsidered as she struggles to reach her due date behind bars. Raising questions about free speech and equal justice, Brittany Martin, 34, was found guilty this...
SUMTER, SC
The Post and Courier

Lofts in former Spartanburg mill to be completed in early 2023

SPARTANBURG — Converse Mill Lofts is on pace to be completed in early 2023, transforming a former textile mill into 173 loft apartments on S.C. Highway 29 east of Spartanburg. The main mill building was built in 1903 with additional buildings added to the site in the 1940s. Site...
SPARTANBURG, SC
townandtourist.com

15 Treehouse Rentals In South Carolina (Luxurious & Secluded!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Southern hospitality awaits you in the Palmetto State! If you like to rough it, but appreciate luxury accommodations, check into renting a treehouse in South Carolina. Many of these treehouses offer extensive services and amenities that will make your stay as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.
TRAVEL
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Jobs In South Carolina |2022

Keywords: Highest-paid jobs in South Carolina, Most-paid jobs in South Carolina. Are you searching for jobs that will pay you a lot? Do not worry, we got you covered. In today’s economy, South Carolina is home to many thriving industries, including agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, transport, and retail. With these...
AGRICULTURE
luxury-houses.net

This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC

The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

NCDOT awards $691K contract to replace Union County bridge

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A bridge on Prospect Road in southern Union County is set to be replaced in the coming months, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced. The bridge on Prospect Road over Polecat Creek will be rebuilt with work expected to be complete by next April,...
UNION COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting

LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
LEXINGTON, SC
WTGS

South Carolina police department announces officer's death

MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
MAULDIN, SC

