(Fosterville-Christiana) It's been over a week since the Rutherford County Sheriffs Office answered a burglary call where several firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were stolen. Detectives are asking the public to share any information about the break-in that occurred Friday, August 26, 2022, between 10:00 that morning and 1:00 in the afternoon at a home on highway 269 in the Fosterville-Christiana area.

FOSTERVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO