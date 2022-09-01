Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ICE! is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Related
wgnsradio.com
"Fill-Up for Nick" Thursday in Smyrna
(SMYRNA, TN) Management of the Twice Daily Shell Convenience Center on StoneCrest Boulevard in Smyrna is donating 50-cents from every gallon of gas sold there this Thursday (9/8/2022). It will go to the family of Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed in an attempted armed robbery last Tuesday morning (8/30/2022).
wgnsradio.com
Fatal Sunday Morning Crash In 'Boro
(MURFREESBORO) There was a fatal single-vehicle crash around 1:00 o'clock early Sunday morning at the intersection of E. Clark and North Tennessee Boulevards. 22-year old Marcus Webb of Lebanon was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was the front passenger in the red Dodge Charger. There were 3 other passengers:...
wgnsradio.com
Sgt. Sean Vinson Promoted
(MURFREESBORO) Rutherford County Sheriff's Sgt. Sean Vinson has been promoted to patrol sergeant. His primary responsibilities will include managing the Tennessee Highway Safety Office grant, handling traffic complaints and analyzing traffic safety problem areas of fatalities and DUI offenses. Vinson will supervise classroom training and manage the field training program...
wgnsradio.com
Rifles and Ammo Stolen From Fosterville-Christiana Home
(Fosterville-Christiana) It's been over a week since the Rutherford County Sheriffs Office answered a burglary call where several firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were stolen. Detectives are asking the public to share any information about the break-in that occurred Friday, August 26, 2022, between 10:00 that morning and 1:00 in the afternoon at a home on highway 269 in the Fosterville-Christiana area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Pilot Dies In Texas Crash
(TOMBALL, TX) Murfreesboro Pilot Christopher Jensen died when his Cirrus SR22 single engine aircraft crashed into tall trees that surrounded a mobile home community near Houston. It came to rest between two units. Jensen reportedly worked for Cirrus Aircraft who released this statement, “…Our immediate thoughts and prayers are with...
wgnsradio.com
It's Labor Day--Booze It & Lose It!
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) It's the Labor Day weekend and motorists are encouraged not to mix drugs or alcohol with driving. Remember, 'Booze It & Lose It'. On average, a DUI can set you back $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates, and more.
wgnsradio.com
Ram's Road Report
(MURFREESBORO) Sometimes grid-lock traffic is an end-product of construction crews ramping-up to meet deadlines. Murfreesboro Transportation's Deputy Director Ram Balachandran warns motorists of areas to avoid between today and September 10, 2022. City Construction Projects. Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As...
wgnsradio.com
Next Friday Last Day To Get "Live In The 'Boro" Tickets!
(MURFREESBORO) Have you ever watched a nationwide talent show and thought "we have better talent than that here at home"? That will be proven at 6:00 o'clock Tuesday night, September 13, 2022 at World Outreach Church, 1921 New Salem Road. Some of the Heart of Tennessee's finest talent will perform,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnsradio.com
Don't Miss It The First Time Around
(MURFREESBORO) Don't miss it the first time around. With 250-plus student organizations on the Middle Tennessee State University campus, students have the opportunity to cultivate a variety of interests and what will in many cases be lifelong friends as they navigate their academy journey. MTSU’s Center for Student Involvement and...
wgnsradio.com
BEWARE: FLOOD WATCH in Effect!
(MURFREESBORO) The National Weather Service has Rutherford and surrounding counties under FLOOD WATCH conditions The FLOOD WATCH was issued at 2:30AM Sunday morning (9/4/2022) and is in effect through Monday (9/5/2022) evening. You should be prepared now through Monday evening to take action should FLASH FLOOD warnings be issued. A...
wgnsradio.com
Monday @ 11:20AM, It's Only A Test!
(MURFREESBORO) The EMERGENCY SIRENS at Middle Tennessee State University will be tested at 11:20AM Monday morning (9/5/2022). It's the first Monday of the month, and the TORNADO SIRENS at the Tennessee Miller Coliseum along with the ones on the MTSU campus--will be tested. Only a TEST--nothing to do with FLOOD...
Comments / 0