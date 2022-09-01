Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 695 in Pikesville, Maryland
PIKESVILLE, MD – The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation of a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday evening September 2, 2022 in Baltimore County. Shortly before 9:05 P.M., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to a report of a serious crash on the outer loop of Interstate 695 at Stevenson Road in Pikesville, Maryland.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating a Fatal Moped Collision

Bay Net
One Flown Out After Serious Crash With Drunk Driver In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On September 4. 2022, at approximately 12:40am, Eastern district officers responded to the 300 block of Buschs Frontage Road, Annapolis for a crash involving a sedan and a pick up truck. The investigation revealed a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on Buschs Frontage Road and...
firststateupdate.com
Wrong Way Rider Killed In Head-On Collison Sunday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a moped in the Milton area on Sunday evening according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on September 4, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., a moped traveling westbound on Lockerman Road was approaching the intersection of North Coastal Highway. A Mazda operated by a 17-year-old male of Lincoln, DE., was traveling northbound in the left lane of Coastal Highway, reportedly behind an unknown vehicle, and was approaching the intersection of Lockerman Road. For unknown reasons, the moped disregarded a “Do Not Enter” sign and began traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of Coastal Highway said Sturgis. At this time, the unknown vehicle swerved to the right to avoid colliding with the moped. The Mazda could not swerve to the right in time, resulting in a head-on collision with the moped.
WMDT.com
“Parents left with a burden lifted:” Back-to-school event provides students with needed classroom essentials
SALISBURY, Md.- Monday, The Newton Community Center was filled with many school essentials as the upcoming school year is right around the corner. We’re told the goal was to fulfill a need. “The conversation was like around the challenges of not a lot of students having the supplies they need to get through a successful year of school,” City of Salisbury Community Program Coordinator Robert Reed said.
WBOC
Car Shot in Road Rage Incident Near Smyrna
KENT COUNTY, Del.- A woman's car was shot in a road rage incident late Saturday night in the Smyrna area. Delaware State Police says that a 24-year-old Camden woman was driving northbound on S. Dupont Blvd. near Twin Willows Rd. in the Cheswold area, when a red SUV passed her on the shoulder just before midnight. The SUV then began slowing and stopping in front of the woman on the road. When she began to pass the SUV, her car was shot. The SUV then drove away from the scene toward an unknown destination.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigate Road Rage Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage shooting incident that occurred in the Smyrna area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 11:49 p.m., troopers responded to the area of South Dupont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road for a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that a 24-year-old female from Camden, Delaware had been the victim of a road rage incident. The ensuing investigation revealed that the victim had been driving northbound on South Dupont Boulevard in the Cheswold area when a red SUV passed her on the shoulder. The SUV then began slowing and stopping in front of the victim on the roadway. The victim began passing the SUV, and as she drove by her vehicle was shot. The SUV then fled the scene and proceeded towards an unknown destination.
Car found in water in South Baltimore, nobody found inside
BALTIMORE -- A car was found in the water Monday morning in South Baltimore, but nobody was found inside, the Baltimore firefighter's union said. The car was found in the Gwynns Falls at Annapolis Road and South Monroe Street, in the Westport neighborhood. The vehicle, which appeared to be an SUV, was submerged in the water 50 feet from land, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said around 10 a.m.A scuba team and the Special Operations Command of the Baltimore City Fire Department conducted a rescue operation, but nobody was found inside the car, the union said. It is unclear when or how the car became submerged.
Two teenagers killed within hours of each other
17-year-old Jeremiah Brogden, a student at Mervo High, was shot and killed Friday. Hours later, a 14-year-old was shot and killed in Baltimore County.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Electric co-op adding substation as growth continues in Sussex
Delaware Electric Cooperative announced the pending completion of its Dorey Substation as it deals with growth in Sussex County. Located on Zoar Road in Georgetown, the newest substation will replace the longstanding Zoar Switching Station to provide improved reliability to members in the area. According to the manager of substations...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: OCPD investigating early morning shooting
OCEAN CITY, Md. — Police have identified the victim involved in the shooting as a 28-year-old male from Ocean City. He was taken to Tidal Health for non life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred this morning at 2:30 am in the area of North Division Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police...
WMDT.com
City of Salisbury announces recent Employee of the Month
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury announced their Employee of the Month for last month. Congrats to Doug Parker of the Salisbury Fire Department, who was nominated by his peers for his outstanding teamwork and problem solving. Last month, he was heading to an off-duty training event when he was able to administer aid to a fellow plane passenger who passed out. He kept care of the passenger the whole flight until ground EMS crews were able to take over.
WBOC
Challenge Coins for Corporal Hilliard
WICOMICO, Md. -- The family of fallen Corporal Glenn Hilliard received a $7,500 check today during a ceremony at the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. The money was raised by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police through the sale of challenge coins. The coins commemorated the legacy of Hilliard, and roughly 1,000 of them were sold in the span of a week.
WMDT.com
Carjacking at One Stop parking lot in Dover
DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a carjacking that occurred in the parking lot of One Stop early Saturday morning. The victim made contact with police after the carjacking, where he told officers he pulled into the parking lot of One Stop around 1:20 a.m. The victim advised...
Gas leak in Anne Arundel causes road closure and substantial delays
The leak will leave Meehling Road completely closed for 24 hours. Traffic will be heavily impacted on the Peninsula
fox5dc.com
Students ride to school on floor of school bus
Some parents in Anne Arundel County say their children were forced to sit on the floor of their school bus after seats were removed to accommodate students with disabilities who use wheelchairs. FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke to parents about the incident.
WGMD Radio
Update: Man Gets Shot on Ocean City Boardwalk
One person has been shot in Ocean City in the area of North Division Street and the Boardwalk (Atlantic Avenue). The victim was taken to a hospital by Ocean City EMS early Monday morning, according to police. Our Alan Henney tells us a man was shot in the arm. Police...
Bay Net
MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI’s & Warrants Served
On 8/23/2022, TFC M. Posch was at the Taco Bell located at 21583 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD attempting to locate an individual with an active arrest warrant through the Leonardtown Barrack. Troy Markel Hebb, 38 of Lexington Park, MD was located and arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine and suspected Heroin. Hebb was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2.
WBOC
Local Church's Helping Hands For Mississippi
HURLOCK, Md. - The Hurlock United Methodist Church will be holding a water drive for those effected by the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. Pastor Joan Brooks says she organized this water drive to show support. But, it also hits close to home. "We are hoping to land the water right there, to open it up to the college students and the surrounding families. I must say I have an invested interest because my granddaughter is a member of the Jackson state marching band," says Brooks.
wypr.org
No free lunch for all kids in Maryland could mean some hungry students this year
For the past two years, all students were given free lunch at public schools nationwide funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a coronavirus pandemic economic relief measure. But additional money to keep the program going was not approved by federal lawmakers in Congress so schools are reverting back...
