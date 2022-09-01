Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
FireWatch: Mill & Mountain Fires effects reach beyond Siskiyou County
SACRAMENTO, Cal. -- A state of emergency declared by California's governor for Siskiyou County because of its weekend wildfires is having a larger ripple effect across the state. California's Office of Emergency Services says the state is positioning firefighting strike teams across 18 counties today. The move comes after Governor...
KDRV
Air Quality Advisory: DEQ adds Klamath & Lake Counties because of wildfire smoke
KLAMATH & LAKE COUNTIES, Ore. -- Klamath and Lake Counties are among four counties under a new air quality advisory. Oregon's Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today put Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallowa Counties in an air quality advisory "Until further notice" because of smoke from wildfires, including Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires.
KDRV
HealthWatch: Medical workgroup clears new COVID-19 booster vaccine for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. -- New COVID-19 booster vaccines can get used in Oregon with the approval of the state's scientific screening council. The vaccine is already in Oregon. The new boosters began arriving Thursday with more shipments Friday and additional shipments expected next week. The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup...
KDRV
FireWatch: FEMA response swift for Mill Fire assistance
OAKLAND, Cal. -- The initial speed of northern Siskiyou County's Mill Fire is getting its own fast federal government response for assistance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) regional administrator says today it authorized usage of federal funds to help the state of California fight the Mill Fire burning north of Weed in Siskiyou County.
Comments / 0