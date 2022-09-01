Ole Miss rolled up an impressive rushing total while stifling the Troy Trojans en route to a 28-10 win on Saturday in its season opener. For the 60,533 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the headline to this post is pretty damn obvious if you watched the game and didn’t pass out from heat exhaustion. I missed part of the third quarter waiting in a line for sno-cones that started somewhere just shy of Batesville, so I woke up Sunday morning looking to dive into all the stats from the 18-point win.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO