Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Pregnant Black activist serving 4 years for protest comments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Questions about free speech and equal justice are being raised in the case of a pregnant Black activist serving four years in a South Carolina prison. Brittany Martin told officers at racial justice protests that she was “ready to die for the Black” so “they better be ready to die for the blue.” She was convicted of breach of peace in a “high and aggravated” manner. The enhancement makes what’s normally a misdemeanor punishable by years in prison. Her lawyers want the trial judge to reconsider the sentence as Martin struggles to reach her due date behind bars.
KEYT
Biden tests his political strength in return to the campaign trail
President Joe Biden has been celebrating Labor Day in Pittsburgh on-and-off for more than a decade, twice using the city’s parade as a testing ground while he contemplated a presidential run. When he returned to the city Monday, other races were front and center, including Pennsylvania’s increasingly nasty Senate...
KEYT
Lawyer’s mission: Translate Tenn.’s bewildering abortion ban
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chloe Akers considers herself a grizzled criminal defense attorney. Until a few months ago, she didn’t spend much time thinking about abortion. For all her 39 years, abortion was not a crime, so she’d never imagined having to defend someone accused of performing one. Then the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Akers pulled up Tennessee’s criminal abortion statute. She was shocked. It makes performing an abortion a Class C felony. There are no exceptions, not even to save a mother’s life. Instead, it offers doctors an “affirmative defense” if they are criminally charged. Akers quit her job and is touring the state explaining abortion law to doctors, and the intricacies of pregnancies to lawyers who might soon have to defend them.
KEYT
Kansas governor lauds abortion vote but focuses on economy
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wasted little time after a decisive victory in Kansas for abortion rights before sending out a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be “on the chopping block” if her party did not win in the November elections.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYT
Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked. The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared...
KEYT
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and...
KEYT
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and nine people remained missing, including a child, after a floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Puget Sound in Washington state, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said in a press release the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular...
Comments / 0