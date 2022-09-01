NEW YORK (AP) — The steel bands and brightly colored costumes of Caribbean carnival have once again made their presence felt on the streets of New York City. The West Indian American Day Parade took place Monday after a pandemic-induced hiatus. Throngs of people lined the streets of Brooklyn, where one of the world’s largest celebrations of Caribbean culture takes place. A separate street party known as J’Ouvert which commemorates freedom from slavery, began in the early morning.

