Why is Jesus Inside a Dinosaur at This Michigan Attraction?
Let me make this clear: yes, I will be poking fun at this a bit but, I am genuinely looking for an explanation. A video out of Ossineke, Michigan has gone viral with over one million views after it shows what appears to be a portrait of Jesus inside a dinosaur statue.
The Ghost Town and Lighthouse of Bete Grise, Michigan
Bete Grise is called “Ghost Town” by many, sitting along the shores of Lake Superior, far away from everyone and everything else. Bete Grise remains an unincorporated community in Grant Township, way up in the U.P.’s Keweenaw County. The community got its name thanks to a supposed ‘supernatural’ beast that was seen by Native Americans hundreds of years ago: they called it “bete grise” (‘the gray beast’) and the name stuck. A story connected to the ‘gray beast’ says when the Indians burned away nearby blueberry bogs, the smoke that swept across the bay took the shape of the ‘gray beast’.
Take A Look Inside This Now Abandoned Airport In Michigan
While you're getting ready to head on vacation to your next destination, I can promise you, that you won't be flying from this destination. Sitting abandoned somewhere in the wilderness of Michigan, is this now abandoned airport that is sitting, left to the elements. Abandoned Airport In Michigan. The building...
What’s the Difference Between Real ID & Enhanced ID in Michigan?
We usually just carry them around in our wallets or purses and don't give them much thought. Talking about your Michigan driver license. Yeah, most of us call it a driver's license... but that's beside the point. (Pull out your ID and see what it says.) For decades, the design...
Major Michigan Work Zones Remaining Active Over Labor Day Weekend
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is pausing its work and relaxing travel restrictions on more than half of its projects statewide over this long Labor Day Weekend in an effort to boost safety and lessen congestion, but most of the state's major construction zones will remain in place. From...
You’ll Find Michigan’s Most Expensive Homes in These Top 10 Cities
There's no doubt that the housing market in not only Michigan, but the entire country has been off the rails over the past few years. Prices have been high, and inventory low in many areas making house hunting a bit of a task at times. Those Michiganders looking to change...
Last Month For Michigan Drive-Ins – Hurry Up and Go!
Well, whether we like it or not, it's officially September now. There are tons of summer activities that we won't get to do anymore until next year. One of our favorites here in Michigan is drive-in movie theaters. There are only 11 digital drive-in theaters left in Michigan, and one of them is right here in Genesee County!
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
Mark Twain Was Apparently Not A Fan Of Michigan’s Wooden Highways
As you may or may not know back in the late 1800s into the early 1900s, wooden highways became all the rage in Michigan, as many of the highways, including US 131 were once originally wooden. There's very little left of the original wooden highways except for some rotting remnants on the east and west shores of Michigan. But there is a rumor that has persisted longer than the roads themselves, and that is rumor that Author Mark Twain may have been the first notable person to tell Michigan to "fix the damn roads."
Michigan Becomes the First State to Introduce Police Radio Dispatch, 1928
Michigan definitely has many American firsts…and here’s another that’s not known or remembered by many of us. Michigan was the first state to implement police radio dispatch; in other words, they were the first to broadcast on their own interrupted frequency. In 1893, the Detroit Police Department...
Hate Long Lines at the Mackinac Bridge: Blame Credit Card Users?
If you've ever attempted to cross the Mackinac Bridge on a busy weekend in the summer, you'll remember the very long lines that drivers often have to deal with to pay the toll to cross between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas. Maybe that fact would cause you to give the...
Abandoned with 33 Graves: The Cemetery Hidden Along the Road in Salem, Michigan
Some people refer to this old graveyard as ‘abandoned’ but I wouldn’t totally say that. It seems to me that it’s more forgotten than deserted. Proof that it’s not forgotten lies in the fresh flags that are placed at the gravestones of a couple of war veterans.
Terrifying Michigan TikTok Shows Why You Should Never Touch A Downed Powerline
For the most part, we all know that you shouldn't touch a downed power line. It's dangerous and potentially fatal because you can never truly tell if a power line has electricity running though it unless it's sparking. But just in case you don't believe me, DTE has made this...
This Guy Just Wanted to Help People Understand Michigan. But the Internet Got Mad
If you've lived in Michigan for more than five minutes, you've no doubt held up your hand to show someone where [insert the name of any town here] is located. Having a map right there at the end of each of your arms is a true gift and just one of the advantages of living here in the Great Lakes State.
More Vintage Michigan Grocers: 1800s-1950s
I figured it was time for another gallery of old Michigan grocers...you know, the ones that had that small town charm. Back from the late 1800s to the 1950s, small town grocery store visits were eventful and fun. Kids especially would walk in and be faced with all sorts of...
Rescue Efforts Underway For Michigan Dog Found Stranded On A Small Island
A missing Michigan dog has been found but now the rush is on to rescue her after she was spotted stranded on a Clare County island after being missing for 12 days. Now the Clare County Animal Rescue needs help to get the dog off the island. Michigan Animal Control...
Breaking The Law? Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Michigan
According to Wikipedia, Dumpster diving is salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. I've heard about people making side money by finding things thrown in dumpsters and selling them to other people. But when it...
3 of Best Fall Photo Ops in West Michigan
Who is not excited for the beautifl fall foilage, the warm apple cider, or a fresh baked donut?. Besides those fantastic ideas, I am mostly worried about getting the perfect fall photo for my Instagram feed. Here is a list of the best places in West Michigan to get a...
Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan
This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
At Least 7 Literary Fictional Thrillers That Are Set in Michigan
Recently, a post on Michigan's Reddit page has revealed that there are a lot of books that are set in Michigan. I love reading books that mention places I personally know, preferably action/adventures/thriller or detective books. I have not found many except for one John Sandford book based on the UP and another one little bit of Grand Rapids.What are some books based on Michigan?
