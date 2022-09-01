Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
CDC no longer gently recommends COVID precautions most weren’t following anyway
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its pandemic guidance today, offering slightly looser recommendations that likely won't change much about how Americans handle the pandemic these days. According to the updated guidance, people who are not up-to-date on their vaccinations—i.e., unvaccinated people or people who have not...
CDC advisers weigh who needs updated COVID booster and when
COVID-19 boosters updated to match the newest omicron strains are about to roll out, and government advisers met Thursday to decide who should roll up their sleeves — and when. The tweaked shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna promise Americans a chance at their most up-to-date protection at...
New COVID Variant BA.4.6: What Is Known About The Virus Strain
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now tracking another new variant – BA.4.6. The new mutation comes amid the rising spread of the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron, which currently comprises 85.5% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. The new BA.4.6 variant being watched by the...
CDC Figures Show Just How Few Over-50s Have Had COVID Vaccine Boosters
Booster uptake could be stronger as data shows significantly increased risk of death amongst non-vaccinated over-50s compared to boosted counterparts.
CDC recommends Pfizer's and Moderna's new Covid boosters
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday signed off on updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s Covid boosters, allowing vaccinations to begin. The final endorsement, from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, came shortly after the members of the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in...
The top 3 most common Covid symptoms right now revealed
COVID rates crept up very rapidly at the beginning of the summer, with a 43 per cent spike in cases in June. However, the wave appears to have subsided across the whole Britian, with infections falling rapidly each week. The most recent data from the Office of National Statistics suggests...
CDC confirms Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri, an epidemiologist for the state, Dr. Matthew Donahue, told CNN.
nypressnews.com
Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol
Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
iheart.com
CDC Says People Exposed To COVID No Longer Have To Quarantine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidance on Thursday (August 11). The CDC said it is loosening the guidelines because the virus has evolved and now poses a much lower threat of causing severe illness. "The current conditions of this pandemic are very different from those...
Dozens, Mostly Children, Got Sick After Visiting Infected Splash Park In Kansas Last Summer, CDC Concludes
A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study says dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park in Kansas, in June 2021. The place, a very popular summer destination for residents, is home to a zoo of animal exhibits as well as the Tanganyika Falls Splash Park. It attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year.
What Are The Omicron Symptoms Found In Fully Vaccinated Individuals?
The COVID-19 vaccine may provide protection against symptomatic infection, severe illness and death, but it does not prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus. Even fully vaccinated people are still at risk of catching the infectious disease that’s been ravaging the world since late 2019. A study published in...
CNBC
New omicron boosters are now available, but it's unclear how effective they will be
The U.S. authorized the first reformulation of Covid booster shots this week. The new doses target the dominant omicron subvariants as well as the original Covid strain that emerged in China in 2019. Top health officials believe the shots will provide more durable protection heading into the fall, but acknowledge...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Variant BA.4.6, Current Symptoms
There's a new COVID variant being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but how concerning is it?. Health experts broke down the latest developments on the pandemic and which COVID symptoms they aren't seeing much of anymore. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic...
Should you get one of the new COVID boosters that targets Omicron?
John Wherry will wait until later in the fall to consider getting an updated COVID-19 booster. The University of Pennsylvania immunologist knows it's too soon after his shot late this summer, especially since he's not at high risk from the virus.It's the kind of calculation many Americans will face as booster shots that target currently circulating Omicron strains become available to a population with widely varying risks and levels of immunity. Here are some things to know:How are the new boosters different?They're combination or "bivalent" shots that contain half the original vaccine that's been used since December 2020 and half...
Another COVID booster is here, and the CDC says you will need it.
Omicron Variant(theavtimes) Approved by the FDA and the CDC, this booster is designed to specifically be efficacious against the Omicron Variants. The omicron variant of COVID-19 keeps changing, creating newer, more contagious variants. BA.5 seems to be the most contagious version and is causing most of the current COVID-19 cases in the US especially reinfection in people who already had COVID-19. Omicron Variants seem to be able to evade the normal immune response generated by previous vaccines.
MedicalXpress
Myocarditis risk significantly higher after COVID-19 infection vs. after a COVID-19 vaccine
In a detailed analysis of nearly 43 million people, ages 13 and older, who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in England, the risk of myocarditis in unvaccinated individuals after COVID-19 infection was at least 11 times higher compared to people who developed myocarditis after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose between December 1, 2020 and December 15, 2021, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
cdc.gov
CDC Confirms Two New Human Infections with Flu Virus from Pigs During 2022
August 12, 2022—CDC has reported two new human infections with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to three. These two new infections were in people who attended the same West Virginia agricultural fair as the first variant flu infection of 2022 reported by CDC on August 5. Sporadic human infections with these flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting, which are typically held in the summer and fall. CDC recommends people take precautions around pigs, including in the fair setting.
MedicalXpress
Previous variants of SARS-CoV-2 provide protection against omicron BA.5 infection
Vaccinated people who were infected by the first omicron subvariants have four times greater protection than vaccinated people who were not infected. These results are part of a study that will be published today in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study was led by Luís Graça, group leader...
Health officials are investigating a "fast-moving" E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio, the CDC says
Public health officials are investigating a growing number of illnesses linked to E. coli bacteria in Michigan and Ohio, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week. At least 29 cases have been reported so far, and CDC says the number is expected to increase. The CDC says...
CDC Issues New Guidance on Covid-19 Isolation and Health Risk
The CDC is easing its guidance on Covid-19 restrictions. Unvaccinated people no longer have to quarantine if they're exposed to the virus. Instead, they're advised to mask up for 10 days and get tested after day five. Schools can now drop the test-to-stay policy, meaning it is no longer recommended to test people in schools who do not have Covid symptoms. Social distancing has also been deemphasized. Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, regional clinical director at Carbon Health and a member of the Governor's Medical advisory team, joined Cheddar News to discuss.
