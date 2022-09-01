ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Ars Technica

CDC no longer gently recommends COVID precautions most weren’t following anyway

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its pandemic guidance today, offering slightly looser recommendations that likely won't change much about how Americans handle the pandemic these days. According to the updated guidance, people who are not up-to-date on their vaccinations—i.e., unvaccinated people or people who have not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Cdc#Omicron#Linus Covid#General Health#Usa Today
NBC News

CDC recommends Pfizer's and Moderna's new Covid boosters

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday signed off on updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s Covid boosters, allowing vaccinations to begin. The final endorsement, from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, came shortly after the members of the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nypressnews.com

Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol

Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
DRINKS
iheart.com

CDC Says People Exposed To COVID No Longer Have To Quarantine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidance on Thursday (August 11). The CDC said it is loosening the guidelines because the virus has evolved and now poses a much lower threat of causing severe illness. "The current conditions of this pandemic are very different from those...
HOMELESS
CBS Denver

Should you get one of the new COVID boosters that targets Omicron?

John Wherry will wait until later in the fall to consider getting an updated COVID-19 booster. The University of Pennsylvania immunologist knows it's too soon after his shot late this summer, especially since he's not at high risk from the virus.It's the kind of calculation many Americans will face as booster shots that target currently circulating Omicron strains become available to a population with widely varying risks and levels of immunity. Here are some things to know:How are the new boosters different?They're combination or "bivalent" shots that contain half the original vaccine that's been used since December 2020 and half...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matthew C. Woodruff

Another COVID booster is here, and the CDC says you will need it.

Omicron Variant(theavtimes) Approved by the FDA and the CDC, this booster is designed to specifically be efficacious against the Omicron Variants. The omicron variant of COVID-19 keeps changing, creating newer, more contagious variants. BA.5 seems to be the most contagious version and is causing most of the current COVID-19 cases in the US especially reinfection in people who already had COVID-19. Omicron Variants seem to be able to evade the normal immune response generated by previous vaccines.
MedicalXpress

Myocarditis risk significantly higher after COVID-19 infection vs. after a COVID-19 vaccine

In a detailed analysis of nearly 43 million people, ages 13 and older, who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in England, the risk of myocarditis in unvaccinated individuals after COVID-19 infection was at least 11 times higher compared to people who developed myocarditis after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose between December 1, 2020 and December 15, 2021, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cdc.gov

CDC Confirms Two New Human Infections with Flu Virus from Pigs During 2022

August 12, 2022—CDC has reported two new human infections with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to three. These two new infections were in people who attended the same West Virginia agricultural fair as the first variant flu infection of 2022 reported by CDC on August 5. Sporadic human infections with these flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting, which are typically held in the summer and fall. CDC recommends people take precautions around pigs, including in the fair setting.
INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

CDC Issues New Guidance on Covid-19 Isolation and Health Risk

The CDC is easing its guidance on Covid-19 restrictions. Unvaccinated people no longer have to quarantine if they're exposed to the virus. Instead, they're advised to mask up for 10 days and get tested after day five. Schools can now drop the test-to-stay policy, meaning it is no longer recommended to test people in schools who do not have Covid symptoms. Social distancing has also been deemphasized. Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, regional clinical director at Carbon Health and a member of the Governor's Medical advisory team, joined Cheddar News to discuss.
PUBLIC HEALTH

